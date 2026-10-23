Wolves vs Watford Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Wolves welcome Watford to Molineux on Saturday afternoon in the EFL Championship, with both teams looking to improve their league positions in a bid to climb further up in the standings.

Wolves have had a respectable start to life in the EFL Championship and remain within touching distance of the sides occupying spots above them, with only five points separating them from Championship leaders Swansea. Cesar Peixoto can be relatively satisfied with his team’s position, although their recent performances have highlighted several areas that may need improving.

The recent 1-1 draw against Portsmouth on Tuesday seemed more frustrating than anything. Peixoto’s side had a poor display in the first half, before surrendering a one-goal lead during the closing stages to share the spoils with the opponents.

Peixoto would also be keen to address a peculiar goalscoring issue that continues to engulf his side, as Wolves have now gone nine matches in all competitions without scoring more than two goals in a single game. It should not be an issue if they can sustain narrow leads, although a concession of six goals across the last three games leaves them 11th best in the division for defence.

In contrast to Wolves, Watford have endured a rather difficult start to the season and entered their most recent fixture after suffering four consecutive defeats. Those included some defeats to Burnley and Cardiff City, which have certainly played a role in adding to the pressure on Alessio Dionisi, who has come under scrutiny over losing his role at the club.

The Hornets responded well with a 2-0 win over Charlton Athletic, securing a 2-0 victory at Vicarage Road and recording their first clean sheet in the league for this term. The result provided some relief for Dionisi and could give his players renewed confidence ahead of a challenging away fixture.

However, the visit to Molineux could be particularly difficult for Dionisi, especially taking into account Watford’s dismal record away from home in general. The Hornets have lost each of their last four league games on the road, which does cast doubts over their ability to get something out of this next visit to Wolves.

Team News & Tactics

Wolves

Wolves will assess Kieran Trippier and Adam Armstrong, who are both carrying minor injuries. Trippier has a groin problem, while Armstrong is dealing with a back issue.

Peixoto is expected to make changes after the draw with Portsmouth. Ghislain Konan, Jordan James, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Tawanda Chirewa are all in contention to return to the starting lineup. Peixoto will prefer James in the middle of his midfield setup, with Andre and Fer Lopez on either side.

Marshall Munetsi and Sam Neave could drop to the bench, while Yerson Mosquera is expected to remain among the substitutes despite returning from injury in midweek. Up front, he will prefer Adam Armstrong, with the striker likely to be fit, while Bellegarde and Mateus Mane will provide the support off the wide areas.

Probable lineup (4-3-3): Jose Sa; Tchatchoua, Djiga, Krejci, Konan; Lopez, James, Andre; Bellegarde, Armstrong, Mane

Watford

Watford midfielder Iker Bravo could miss the upcoming visit to Molineux after suffering an injury at the end of the game in the win over Charlton Athletic. His absence would reduce Alessio Dionisi’s options in midfield and attack, as the managers will seek alternatives to start the upcoming clash.

Jordan Zemura is pushing for a starting place after scoring against Charlton, while Rocco Vata could return in the final third if Dionisi decides to make changes to his attacking setup.

Jeremy Ngakia remains an injury doubt, while Edoardo Bove and Kwadwo Baah are expected to remain sidelined. Watford are likely to prioritise defensive stability and attempt to frustrate Wolves on their own ground.

Probable lineup (3-5-2): Ravaglia; Coulibaly, Pollock, Keben; Diatta, Kayembe, Payero, Kyprianou, Zemura; Kjerrumgaard, Boadu

Key Stats

Wolves are five points behind league leaders Swansea City.

Wolves have failed to score more than two goals in each of their last nine matches in all competitions.

Watford have lost their last four Championship away matches.

Watford have scored only two goals across those four away defeats.

Player to Watch

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde

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Bellegarde could be the key component for Wolves as they look to improve their attacking output. His movement between midfield and the final third can help Cesar Peixoto’s side create space against a Watford team likely to defend in a compact shape.

The French midfielder’s ability to carry the ball forward and connect with the forwards may be crucial if Wolves struggle to break through the visitors’ defensive block. He could also provide a valuable source of creativity from the right side.

Prediction

Wolves 2-1 Watford

Wolves are the favourites to win at home; however, their recent scoring record makes it a challenging prospect to back them completely in that regard. While recent performances have been good, there have been plenty of holes in their system that Watford can exploit.

However, given the abject vein of form Watford are in, they have even bigger problems compared to Wolves. Moreover, their dismal form away from home makes them the clear underdogs in this clash, and the hosts could get a narrow win at Molineux to keep their place near the top part of the table.