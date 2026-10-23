Stoke City vs Bristol City Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Stoke City and Bristol City meet at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday in the EFL Championship, with both sides looking for key results to improve their respective current standing.

Stoke City have had a challenging start to the new season, losing three consecutive matches, but they have responded impressively in recent weeks. The Potters have won six of their last eight league fixtures and now find themselves in the mix for the playoff positions.

Mark Robins’s side secured an important victory over Derby County last weekend, and another win could move them to within one point of the Championship leaders. Stoke have been particularly effective in tight matches, with only Norwich City recording fewer draws than their solitary stalemate.

A tactical adjustment has also played an important role in their resurgence. Robins switched to a back-three system after the 4-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in August, and the change has helped Stoke become more difficult to beat. They even secured a victory after being reduced to 10 men during their recent run.

Bristol City have endured a mixed campaign and arrive in Staffordshire after losing at home to Sheffield United. The result left the Robins 16th in the table and increased the pressure on manager Michael Skubala.

The club invested around £9 million in League One forwards Dom Ballard and Lorent Tolaj during the summer, hoping to address their attacking problems and launch a serious promotion challenge. However, Bristol City have struggled to build momentum after 11 league matches.

The Robins have collected just one win from their last six Championship matches. Compared with the same stage last season, they have five fewer points, scored seven fewer goals, conceded four more and suffered three additional defeats. They will need a significant improvement if they are to avoid another disappointing campaign.

Team News & Tactics

Stoke City

Stoke will be forced into at least one change after Eric Junior Bocat was substituted before half-time during the victory over Derby County. Luca Bombino is the most likely candidate to replace the French defender.

Ato Ampah and Sam Gallagher remain unavailable for the Potters. Despite the enforced change, Robins is expected to retain the back-three formation that has played a major role in the team’s recent improvement.

Stoke are likely to rely on their wing-backs for width, while their midfielders will look to support a front three. They should aim to maintain the defensive solidity that has helped them collect six victories in their last eight league matches.

Probable lineup (3-4-3): Johansson; Wilmot, Lawal, Graham; Johnson, Baker, Galbraith, Bombino; McGlynn, Cisse, Devenny

Bristol City

Bristol City are in a better position on the injury front than they were last season. Luke McNally has returned to action after a serious injury kept him out since January 2025, and the Irish defender is expected to start in the back four.

Noah Eile and Lorent Tolaj remain doubts ahead of the trip to take on Stoke City this weekend. Their potential absences would limit Michael Skubala’s options as he attempts to find a winning formula.

Bristol City are expected to use a 4-2-3-1 formation against Stoke City, with two holding midfielders providing protection for the defence. Scott Twine should operate behind Dom Ballard, while Rio Cardines and Yu Hirakawa will look to provide creativity from the wide areas.

Probable lineup (4-2-3-1): Tickle; Tanner, McNally, Atkinson, Pring; Knight, De Keersmaecker; Cardines, Twine, Hirakawa; Ballard

Key Stats

Stoke City have won six of their last eight Championship matches.

Stoke City have recorded just one draw this season.

Bristol City have won only once in their last six league fixtures.

Bristol City have scored seven fewer goals than at the same stage last season.

Player to Watch

Lewis Baker

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Lewis Baker could be crucial for Stoke from his central midfield role, particularly for his ability to control possession and move the ball quickly. This could prove valuable against a Bristol City side that may attempt to stay compact and frustrate the hosts.

The midfielder will also be expected to support Stoke’s defensive structure when Bristol City have possession. If he can dictate the tempo and provide accurate passes into the final third, the Potters should be able to create opportunities.

Prediction

Stoke City 1-1 Bristol City

Bristol City will be desperate to end their poor run, but Stoke’s recent resurgence should make the Potters difficult opponents at the bet365 Stadium. The home side have won six of their last eight league matches and will be confident after defeating Derby County.

However, Bristol City have enough quality to make the contest competitive, particularly if they can improve their defensive organisation. A 1-1 draw appears to be the most likely outcome.