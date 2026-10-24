Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Inter Milan return to Serie A action on Sunday lunchtime when Fiorentina visit Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, with the reigning champions looking to preserve their unbeaten domestic start.

Cristian Chivu’s side have been far less convincing in Europe, but their league form has remained excellent. Fiorentina, meanwhile, arrive in Milan in serious trouble after losing five of their opening seven league matches and conceding more goals than any other side in the division. The contrasting trajectories make this a particularly difficult assignment for Paolo Vanoli’s visitors.

Inter’s Champions League campaign has created some unwanted noise around Chivu’s team and after defeats to Real Madrid and Club Brugge, the Nerazzurri finally registered their first European points by edging past Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0. The victory came despite Alessandro Bastoni being sent off, making it an important exercise in resilience.

Their Serie A performances have been considerably stronger and Inter remain unbeaten after seven league matches, and last weekend they produced another comeback victory, recovering from an early setback to beat Bologna 3-1.

That was the fourth time in seven league games that Chivu’s side had come from behind to win, underlining both their attacking quality and their capacity to respond when matches become difficult. The champions are currently level at the summit with Lazio, making every point particularly valuable.

The timing of this fixture is also interesting. Inter have a visit to Venezia coming up before the first Derby della Madonnina of the season, meaning Chivu has every reason to manage his squad carefully while ensuring that Fiorentina do not derail their domestic momentum.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina are experiencing almost the opposite situation. The Viola have already changed managers this season, with Paolo Vanoli returning after Fabio Grosso was dismissed, but the change has not immediately solved their problems. They have lost five of their first seven Serie A matches, including a 3-1 defeat to high-flying Como last time out.

The defensive record is particularly concerning. Fiorentina have conceded more goals than any other team in Serie A, and that vulnerability is being exposed by mistakes at crucial moments. There was at least one unusual positive against Como. Marin Pongracic scored his first Serie A goal, and then appeared to equalise moments later, only for the effort to be ruled out following a lengthy VAR review.

Ultimately, the result left Fiorentina with another defeat and increased the pressure heading into arguably one of their toughest fixtures of the campaign. Recent meetings provide little comfort for Fiorentina as Inter have lost just two of their last 18 Serie A meetings with the Viola. The contrast becomes even more striking when looking at matches in Milan. Fiorentina have lost their last three visits, conceding nine goals while scoring just once.

Inter also defeated Fiorentina in the 2023 Coppa Italia final, adding another important chapter to a fixture that has increasingly favoured the Nerazzurri. However, football rarely follows historical patterns perfectly, and Fiorentina will hope their attacking options can exploit the spaces created by Inter’s aggressive wing-back system. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Inter Milan

Cristian Chivu is expected to rotate his XI with one eye on the upcoming Milan derby. Lautaro Martinez remains unavailable after suffering an injury in the Champions League defeat to Club Brugge, leaving Marcus Thuram, Ange-Yoan Bonny, and Francesco Pio Esposito to compete for the two attacking positions in a 3-5-2 formation.

There is also a problem at wing-back, with Luis Henrique sustaining a thigh injury against Shakhtar. John Stones, Benjamin Pavard, and Curtis Jones are also unavailable. Hakan Calhanoglu could return to the starting XI despite the congested schedule. His record against Fiorentina makes his involvement particularly interesting as he has scored seven Serie A goals against them, his highest tally against any single opponent.

Inter’s 3-5-2 should give them numerical superiority during build-up, with the centre-backs able to circulate possession while the wing-backs push Fiorentina’s full-backs deeper. The key will be the relationship between Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, and Piotr Zielinski in the middle of the park. If those three can receive between Fiorentina’s midfield and defence, Inter should be able to repeatedly move the visitors’ defensive block from side to side.

The absence of Lautaro Martinez could change the attack slightly. Thuram provides the physicality and running power, while Esposito can offer a more traditional central reference point. Inter will also need to guard against Fiorentina’s counter-attacks. With Federico Dimarco and the opposite wing-back pushing forward, the spaces behind them could become targets for the visitors.

Probable Lineup (3-5-2): Martinez; Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni; Diouf, Barella, Calhanoglu, Zielinski, Dimarco; Thuram, Esposito

Fiorentina

Fiorentina remain without Fabiano Parisi, while Arthur Atta and Luca Ranieri are also expected to miss Sunday’s match. There is a selection battle up front between Mateo Pellegrino and Beto, with Franco Mastantuono expected to operate from the right.

La Viola are unlikely to want an open game at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Their best approach could be to maintain a compact midfield three and deny Hakan Calhanoglu the space to dictate proceedings and Nicolo Fagioli may have an important role in progressing the ball once Fiorentina regain possession.

Mastantuono could be particularly dangerous in transition. If Inter Milan’s wing-backs advance simultaneously, the young Real Madrid loanee can attack the channels and force Inter’s outside centre-backs to defend wider areas.

The biggest challenge remains defensive as Fiorentina cannot afford to give Inter repeated opportunities around the penalty area, particularly with Calhanoglu capable of threatening from set pieces and distance.

Probable Lineup (4-3-2-1): de Gea; Jimenez, Dragusin, Pongracic, Viery; Ndour, Fagioli, Oulai; Mastantuono, Njie; Pellegrino

Key Stats

Inter Milan are unbeaten in their opening seven Serie A matche.

Fiorentina have lost five of their first seven league matches.

Fiorentina have conceded the most goals in Serie A so far.

Inter have lost only two of their last 18 Serie A meetings with Fiorentina.

Fiorentina have lost their last three Serie A visits to Inter, with the Nerazzurri winning those matches by an aggregate 9-1.

Player to Watch

Hakan Calhanoglu

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The Turkish midfielder has an outstanding record against Fiorentina, having scored seven Serie A goals against them, more than against any other opponent. His importance goes beyond scoring. From the base of Inter’s midfield, Calhanoglu can dictate tempo, switch play towards the wing-backs and deliver dangerous set pieces.

Fiorentina’s defensive problems make his role even more significant. If he is given time to operate in front of their back four, Inter could repeatedly create opportunities through central combinations. With Lautaro Martinez unavailable, Inter may need their midfield to contribute more in the final third and Calhanoglu is ideally equipped to provide that additional threat.

Prediction

Inter Milan 3-1 Fiorentina

Inter’s unbeaten domestic record, Fiorentina’s defensive struggles and the Nerazzurri’s outstanding recent record in this fixture all point towards a difficult afternoon for the visitors. Fiorentina may have opportunities if they can exploit the spaces behind the home side’s advanced wing-backs, but controlling Calhanoglu and Inter’s midfield will be extremely difficult.