West Ham United vs Southampton Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

West Ham United, targeting an immediate return to the top flight, are set to host Southampton, who were among the pre-season favourites for promotion.

West Ham United will look to continue their dominant run in the Championship when they host Southampton, who have been a touch inconsistent of late.

The home team are 2nd in the English second division with 22 points from 11 games, including six wins, four draws and one defeat. They are heading into this fixture in fine form as they took down Lincoln City 6-0 and backed it up with a 1-0 win against league leaders Swansea City.

The Hammers will be confident about extending their winning streak and securing all three points at home. They certainly have the quality, but Southampton will try their best to stop the London club in their tracks.

Meanwhile, the Saints are eighth on the table with 17 points in their 11 outings, with six wins, three draws and two defeats. While they should have been closer to the top, a four-point penalty was imposed on them for the spygate incident.

Despite that, they are still very much in contention for promotion, as they are only six points behind the leaders. A positive result here could certainly close the gap at the top. However, they are heading into this fixture on the back of a disappointing 0-0 draw against Bolton Wanderers, and will have to do much better to take down West Ham.

The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could put to use.

Team News & Tactics

West Ham United

The Hammers will be without the services of Keiber Lamadrid because of injury, but apart from him, everyone else should be available for selection.

West Ham are likely to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Mads Hermansen starting in goal. Joel Veltman and Morato should operate as the full-backs, while Konstantinos Mavropanos is expected to partner Max Kilman in central defence.

Arne Engels and Mohamadou Kante are likely to form the midfield pivot, providing defensive protection while helping the Hammers build attacks.

Jarrod Bowen and Manor Solomon should offer width on the flanks, with Divine Mukasa operating in the attacking midfield role behind Taty Castellanos.

Both wide players’ direct running and creativity could be crucial as West Ham look to create opportunities and provide Castellanos with the service he needs in the final third.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Hermansen; Veltman, Mavropanos, Kilman, Morato; Engels, Kante; Bowen, Mukasa, Solomon; Castellanos

Southampton

Cyle Larin, who was forced off in their last outing with a muscle issue, is unlikely to be available for this outing. While his absence is a big blow, the Saints are in quite good shape otherwise.

Southampton are also likely to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Daniel Peretz starting in goal. James Bree and Welington should occupy the full-back positions, while Jack Stephens is expected to partner Keven Schlotterbeck in the heart of the defence.

James Ward-Prowse and Cameron Bragg are likely to form the midfield pivot, with the former bringing his passing range and set-piece quality to the side. The duo will look to ensure West Ham midfielders do not run the show.

Finn Azaz and Kuryu Matsuki should operate on the flanks, while Leo Scienza takes up the attacking midfield role behind Lewis Dobbin.

Probable lineup (4-2-3-1): Peretz; Bree, Stephens, Schlotterbeck, Wellington; Ward-Prowse, Bragg; Azaz, Scienza, Matsuki; Dobbin

Key Stats

In the 28 meetings between the two teams, the Hammers have won 13 times, while the Saints have come out on top on seven occasions.

Southampton last defeated West Ham back in March 2022.

The Hammers have been unbeaten in their last five games against Southampton (3 wins, 2 draws).

The two teams met in the EFL Cup earlier in the season with West Ham securing a smashing 4-1 win.

The last time these two teams met in the Championship was back in February 2012.

Player to Watch

Taty Castellanos

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Since joining the Hammers at the start of 2026, Castellanos has had quite an impact at the club. The 28-year-old Argentine international has been involved in 35 matches across competitions and has contributed towards 14 goals.

In the ongoing campaign, Castellanos has been involved in 13 games and has contributed towards seven goals. He bagged a goal in their last meeting against the Saints during his 30-minute cameo, and with him set to start in this fixture, he will be eager to add to his tally.

Prediction

West Ham United 3-2 Southampton

West Ham United will be keen to make the most of their home advantage and continue their impressive run of form. The Hammers have looked formidable in recent outings, and their emphatic win over Lincoln City followed by a narrow victory against Swansea City will have given them plenty of confidence.

However, Southampton have enough quality to punish any defensive lapses, and the hosts will need to remain focused throughout. The Saints will be eager to bounce back from their goalless draw against Bolton Wanderers and keep themselves in the promotion race.

Nevertheless, the Hammers’ recent form and attacking firepower make them favourites. The Hard Tackle predicts a hard-fought 3-2 win for the Hammers.