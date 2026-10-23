Preston North End vs West Brom Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Preston North End will look to arrest a dramatic decline in fortunes when they welcome West Bromwich Albion to Deepdale on Saturday afternoon.

The two sides enter the contest at opposite ends of the Championship spectrum, with Preston rooted to the bottom and West Brom pushing towards the promotion picture. The Lilywhites have collected just four points from their opening 11 matches, while the Baggies have responded to a difficult spell with consecutive comeback victories. For Graham Alexander, this is an increasingly important opportunity to restore confidence; for James Morrison, it represents a chance to strengthen West Brom’s position among the early promotion contenders.

The arrival of Graham Alexander has done little to change Preston’s fortunes so far. The former Lilywhites favourite has overseen three consecutive home defeats since returning to the managerial hotseat, while his team have subsequently suffered heavy losses away to Birmingham City and Wrexham. Those two matches produced an alarming eight goals against, with Preston losing 4-0 at Birmingham before being beaten 4-1 by Wrexham.

The result is a six-game winless run stretching back to the start of September, comprising one draw and five defeats. More concerningly, Preston have scored only nine goals while conceding 24, giving them both the weakest attack and defence in the Championship.

Their problems have been particularly pronounced at Deepdale. Preston have scored only four goals across five home league matches this season, making their attacking production a major concern against a West Brom side arriving with renewed confidence. There is at least one positive reference point. Their only league victory came on September 5, when Callum Lang scored twice in a 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers. Reproducing that level of attacking efficiency is now essential.

West Brom, meanwhile, have transformed their mood with two impressive comeback victories. After overcoming Wrexham, the Baggies produced another dramatic turnaround against Blackburn last weekend. Barney Stewart and Issac Price found the net before substitute Felix Horn Myhre struck an 89th-minute winner to complete a 3-2 victory.

Price has been particularly important, with his four Championship goals making him West Brom’s leading scorer ahead of Aune Heggebo and Jimmy-Jay Morgan, who have three apiece. The result moved Morrison’s side into fifth place after 11 matches, only five points behind leaders Swansea City.

The Baggies are now targeting a third consecutive Championship victory for the first time since Carlos Corberán’s four-match winning run in August and September 2024. That momentum makes them particularly dangerous opponents for a Preston side already struggling for confidence.

Preston’s objective will be to prevent West Brom from establishing comfortable possession while creating opportunities for Lang to attack around the final third. The wing-backs could be crucial as they will need to provide width while also tracking West Brom’s wide players, particularly because the visitors’ attacking midfielders can move into central positions.

West Brom’s 4-5-1 provides a strong numerical presence in midfield. Diakite, Molumby and Nzingoula can make it difficult for Preston to play through the middle, while Issac Price offers an attacking threat from midfield. The visitors may also look to exploit Preston’s defensive uncertainty by moving the ball quickly from midfield into the channels. Aune Heggebø can provide a physical focal point, allowing Morgan and Price to attack second balls and spaces around him.

For Preston, avoiding another early concession is critical. Their recent heavy defeats suggest that confidence deteriorates rapidly once they fall behind. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Preston North End

Preston’s injury problems have worsened, with Harry Clarke and Liam Gibbs joining the treatment list with hamstring and muscle injuries respectively. They join long-term absentee Ali McCann, who has not featured since the EFL Cup defeat to Everton in August.

There is some encouraging news, however, with Caleb Wiley having featured in a training match on Tuesday as he closes in on a return. Alexander is expected to retain a three-man defensive system, with Iversen behind Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay and Andrew Hughes. Offiah and Vukcevic should operate as the wing-backs, with Leroy and Thompson providing the central midfield base. Lang and Devine are expected to play behind Kenny in a 3-4-3 formation.

Tactically, Preston need greater protection in front of their back three. Their recent defensive numbers suggest that simply adding defenders will not solve the problem; the midfield and wing-backs must maintain tighter distances and prevent opponents from progressing through the channels.

Probable Lineup (3-4-3): Iversen; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes; Offiah, Leroy, Thompson, Vukcevic; Lang, Devine, Kenny

West Bromwich Albion

West Brom will be without Toby Collyer, who is expected to remain sidelined until December after sustaining a hamstring injury against Blackburn. His absence places additional responsibility on Ousmane Diakité, Jayson Molumby and Rabby Nzingoula in central midfield.

At right-back, Brayann Pereira has established himself in the side while Nolan Galves remains unavailable with a knee problem. Morrison is expected to retain his 4-5-1, with O’Leary behind Pereira, Mepham, Campbell and Styles.

Diakité, Molumby and Nzingoula should provide the midfield platform, while Price and Morgan offer attacking support to Heggebo. The shape should allow West Brom to dominate central areas while still having enough attacking outlets to exploit Preston’s vulnerable defence.

Probable Lineup (4-5-1): O’Leary; Pereira, Mepham, Campbell, Styles; Diakite, Molumby, Nzingoula, Price, Morgan; Heggebo

Key Stats

Preston have just four points from 11 Championship matches, leaving them at the bottom of the table.

Preston have scored only nine goals and conceded 24, giving them both the Championship’s weakest attack and defence.

Preston have scored just four goals in five home league matches at Deepdale this season.

West Brom sit fifth after 11 matches, only five points behind league leaders Swansea City.

West Brom are chasing three consecutive Championship victories, something they have not achieved since Carlos Corberán’s side won four straight matches in August/September 2024.

Player to Watch

Issac Price

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The midfielder arrives at Deepdale in excellent scoring form, having already registered four Championship goals this season. He scored in the dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Blackburn and currently leads West Brom’s scoring charts ahead of Heggebø and Morgan.

His movement from midfield could be especially important against Preston’s three-man defensive structure. Price can arrive late into attacking areas, combine with the wide players and exploit the spaces around Heggebø. With Preston conceding 24 goals in 11 matches, Price should see opportunities to influence the game from advanced positions.

Prediction

Preston North End 0-2 West Bromwich Albion

The contrast in confidence could hardly be greater. Preston have lost five of their last six and possess the division’s poorest defensive record, while West Brom have won their last two through late comebacks and are firmly involved in the promotion race.

Deepdale gives Preston an opportunity to respond, but their home attacking record is particularly concerning. West Brom’s midfield depth and current momentum should allow them to control significant periods of the match.