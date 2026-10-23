Portsmouth vs Millwall Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats.

Portsmouth and Millwall meet at Fratton Park on Saturday with both sides sitting on 15 points, making this an important early-season EFL Championship encounter.

Portsmouth arrive in better recent form, while Millwall are looking to rediscover the consistency that carried them to third place last season. Pompey have recovered impressively from their disappointing south coast derby defeat, taking seven points from their last three league matches. Back-to-back victories over Sheffield United and Norwich City were followed by an encouraging 1-1 draw at Wolves, where Terry Devlin’s 86th-minute equaliser rescued a point.

That result extended Pompey’s unbeaten run to seven matches against Wolves, and John Mousinho’s side now return to a Fratton Park that has recently become a productive venue. Portsmouth have won two and drawn one of their last three home matches, scoring at least twice in each. That attacking consistency could be important against a Millwall side that has struggled to maintain defensive and overall consistency in recent weeks.

The hosts are currently 13th, but the table remains extremely congested. Just two points separate Portsmouth from the top eight, meaning a victory could significantly improve their position. There is also recent encouragement from this fixture. Portsmouth won both meetings with Millwall last season by 3-1 scorelines, and another home victory would put further pressure on the Lions.

At the same time, Millwall’s form has been less convincing and the Lions began the campaign with consecutive victories but have since won only two of their last nine league matches. They did manage a 1-0 away victory at Preston earlier this month, but that was followed by a 1-0 home defeat to Swansea and then a 2-2 draw against Lincoln after conceding twice.

That comeback showed character, but it also highlighted the defensive issues that have prevented Millwall from putting together a sustained run. Alex Neil’s side are one place above Portsmouth purely on goals scored, and a victory at Fratton Park would provide a valuable boost as they attempt to close the gap on the promotion contenders. Their away form is another storyline. Millwall are seeking consecutive league victories on the road for the first time since March, while Portsmouth’s recent home performances make that a difficult objective.

The longer-term head-to-head record favours Millwall and before last season, the Lions had won six consecutive meetings with Portsmouth in all competitions, keeping four clean sheets during that sequence. Portsmouth have now won the last two, however, both by 3-1 margins and that recent reversal makes Saturday’s contest difficult to predict purely from historical results.

Portsmouth’s biggest advantage could be their ability to attack with confidence at home. Their recent record of scoring at least twice in three consecutive Fratton Park matches suggests Mousinho’s side should look to play on the front foot. The positioning of Zak Swanson and Samuel Meghoma could be particularly important, as their forward movement can create width while allowing the attacking midfielders to move into central areas.

Millwall could target transitions. Portsmouth’s full-backs are likely to advance, leaving opportunities for the visitors to attack the channels quickly. The key battle may therefore be Portsmouth’s home attacking momentum against Millwall’s ability to remain compact and counter effectively. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Portsmouth

Portsmouth have a substantial injury list, with Benjamin Arthur, Conor Shaughnessy, Connor Ogilvie, Mark Kosznovszky, John Swift, Josh Murphy, Franco Umeh and Luke Brooke-Smith unavailable. Colby Bishop is also unlikely to feature after missing the midweek squad with a knee problem.

Mousinho could therefore make several changes after the quick turnaround, with Marlon Pack, Ryan Kavuma-McQueen, Marezi and Zak Swanson among those pushing for recalls. The expected 4-2-3-1 gives Portsmouth a good balance between midfield control and attacking width.

The absence of Bishop could alter Portsmouth’s attacking approach. Marezi may be required to provide the physical reference point, while Segecic can operate closer to the striker and look for pockets between Millwall’s midfield and defence. Pack’s return would provide Portsmouth with greater composure in possession. His ability to recycle the ball could help the hosts sustain pressure rather than relying entirely on direct attacks.

The wide players will also be important as Portsmouth should look to stretch Millwall’s 4-2-3-1 and create situations where their full-backs can overlap.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Schmid; Swanson, Poole, Dia, Meghoma; Pack, Mohamed; Kamara, Segecic, Kavuma-McQueen; Marezi

Millwall

Millwall have also been hit by injuries. Filip Marschall is unavailable after suffering an ankle injury against Lincoln, meaning Max Crocombe is expected to start in goal. The Lions are also without Lukas Jensen, Massimo Luongo, Casper De Norre, Mathis Servais, Mihailo Ivanovic and Josh Coburn.

Tairyk Arconte remains a fitness concern after missing the last two matches with an ankle problem. Millwall may look to defend more compactly before breaking forward. The double pivot of Metcalfe and Mazou-Sacko should be important in preventing Portsmouth from playing directly through the middle.

The attacking midfield three can then look for quick transitions. Sykes and Lisbie should provide width and movement, while Neghli can operate between the lines. With Arconte and other attacking options unavailable, Lyndon Dykes may have to shoulder more responsibility as the central outlet.

Millwall’s biggest tactical challenge will be preventing Portsmouth from establishing sustained pressure at Fratton Park. If they can force the hosts wide and defend crosses effectively, they have a good chance of keeping the game close.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Crocombe; Crama, Taylor, Cooper, Sturge; Metcalfe, Mazou-Sacko; Sykes, Neghli, Lisbie; Dykes

Key Stats

Portsmouth have won two of their past three home league games and that is as many as in their previous 10 at Fratton Park.

Millwall have won two of their past three away league games against Portsmouth, this after winning on just one of their prior 18 visits to Fratton Park between September 1971 and December 2010.

Portsmouth have scored at least two goals in each of their last three home matches, winning two and drawing one.

Millwall have won only two of their last nine Championship matches.

Portsmouth won both meetings between the clubs last season, recording identical 3-1 victories on each occasion.

Player to Watch

Terry Devlin

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The midfielder enters the match after producing an important moment in Portsmouth’s previous league outing, scoring the 86th-minute equaliser against Wolves to rescue a 1-1 draw. His contribution is particularly valuable because Portsmouth are dealing with a lengthy injury list and could be without Colby Bishop. Devlin’s ability to contribute from midfield gives Mousinho another route to goal beyond the central striker.

Against Millwall, his energy could also be important in the transition between defence and attack. If Portsmouth dominate possession, Devlin can help sustain pressure; if Millwall counter, his defensive work will be equally important. With Portsmouth unbeaten in five of their last six league matches and performing strongly at Fratton Park, another influential display from Devlin could help the hosts edge a closely contested game.

Prediction

Portsmouth 2-1 Millwall

Portsmouth’s recent form, strong home performances and successive victories over Millwall last season make them the slightly more convincing option. Millwall remain capable of causing problems, particularly if they can exploit the spaces behind Portsmouth’s full-backs, but their inconsistent recent run makes them difficult to trust.