Juventus vs Rennes Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Juventus will be eyeing a third straight win in the UEFA Europa League when they host Rennes on Thursday.

Having suffered a defeat in their last outing, both Juventus and Rennes will be eager to return to winning ways when they square off against each other at the Allianz Stadium.

The home team are top of the UEFA Europa League table, having won both their games so far. The Old Lady started their European campaign with a 5-0 win over NEC Nijmegen, and backed it up with a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo. However, they have not been at their best in Serie A.

Juventus have only won three out of their seven league outings and are heading into this fixture on the back of a disappointing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Lazio. It was a very poor outing for Luciano Spalletti’s men at home, and they will certainly be desperate to get it right against Rennes.

The visitors are 13th in the Europa League table with four points in their two outings. They started the campaign with a 0-0 draw against Sturm Graz before securing all three points against Greek outfit OFI (2-1).

Rennes have won four out of their seven league games. The away side’s overall form has been solid, but they are heading into this fixture on the back of a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Paris FC. It was not an ideal result, and they will look to put it behind them with a statement win over one of the favourites of the competition, Juventus. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Juventus

Luciano Spalletti will be without quite a few first-team stars. Francisco Conceicao has dislocated his shoulder, and he joins Kenan Yildiz (broken foot), Khephren Thuram (unspecified), Jeff Ekhator (thigh), Kamil Grabara (knee), and captain Manuel Locatelli (meniscus) on the sidelines.

Juventus are likely to line up in a 3-4-2-1 formation vs Rennes, with Guglielmo Vicario starting in goal. Pierre Kalulu, Federico Gatti and Lloyd Kelly should form the back three, tasked with keeping the opposition’s attackers at bay.

Zeki Celik and Andrea Cambiaso are expected to operate as wing-backs, providing width in attack while tracking back to help the defence. Douglas Luiz and Pape Matar Sarr should form the central midfield partnership, with the pair looking to control possession and dictate the tempo.

Weston McKennie and Kerim Alajbegovic are likely to operate behind Nick Woltemade, who should lead the line for Juventus vs Rennes on Thursday. McKennie and Alajbegovic will look to make line-breaking passes, while Woltemade will be tasked with converting the chances Juventus create.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Vicario; Kalulu, Gatti, Kelly; Celik, Luiz, Sarr, Cambiaso; McKennie, Alajbegovic; Woltemade

Rennes

The visitors suffered a fresh blow in their last outing, as Esteban Lepaul picked up an ankle injury and could be sidelined for a couple of weeks. Apart from the French international, everyone else should be available for selection.

Rennes are likely to line up in a 4-3-3 formation vs Juventus, with Brice Samba starting in goal. Bryan Reynolds and Mahamadou Nagida should occupy the full-back positions, while Charlie Cresswell is expected to pair up with Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal in the heart of the defence.

Sebastian Szymanski, Valentin Rongier, and Mahdi Camara are likely to form a midfield trio, with Rongier providing defensive cover while Szymanski and Camara look to progress the ball and support the attack.

Ludovic Blas and Issa Soumare should operate on the flanks, using their movement and creativity to create opportunities for Boulaye Dia, who is expected to lead the line in Lepaul’s absence. The trio will look to use their pace and hit Juventus on the break at every possible opportunity.

Probable Line-up (4-3-3): Samba; Reynolds, Cresswell, Ait Boudlal, Nagida; Szymanski, Rongier, Camara; Blas, Dia, Soumare

Key Stats

Both Juventus and Rennes are heading into this fixture on the back of a defeat.

The Old Lady have bagged ten goals in their five home games this term, while conceding four times.

Stade Rennais have conceded in four out of their last five games.

Rennes are winless in their last three away games, while conceding eight goals.

Juventus are all set to face Rennes for the first time since 1999.

Player to Watch

Nick Woltemade

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Woltemade has only had a limited number of minutes in Serie A and has yet to make a significant impact. However, he has been one of their standout performers in the Europa League. The 24-year-old has bagged a goal in both their European outings and will be eager to make it three in a row against Rennes.

Randal Kolo Muani has also been in fine form in recent weeks; as a result, Woltemade will have to make the difference in the final third if he wants to strengthen his claim for a regular spot in their starting XI.

Prediction

Juventus 2-1 Rennes

Juventus will be keen to respond after their disappointing defeat to Lazio, and home advantage should give them an edge against Rennes. Despite their inconsistent domestic form, the Old Lady have been impressive in the Europa League, scoring seven goals across their opening two matches.

Rennes have enough quality to trouble Juventus, particularly if they can exploit the spaces left by the hosts’ wing-backs. Ludovic Blas and Issa Soumare could prove dangerous on the counter, while Boulaye Dia will look to capitalise on any defensive lapses.

Nevertheless, Rennes’ recent struggles away from home and their defensive vulnerabilities could prove costly. Juventus should create enough chances to secure a narrow victory and maintain their perfect start to the Europa League campaign. The Hard Tackle predicts a 2-1 win for the home team.