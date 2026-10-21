Jablonec vs Brighton & Hove Albion Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Brighton & Hove Albion will look to maintain their excellent start to the 2026-27 campaign when they travel to Stadion Střelnice to face FK Jablonec in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday night.

The Seagulls arrive in the Czech Republic in outstanding form, having already established themselves as one of the most entertaining sides in England this season. Jablonec, meanwhile, will be hoping that their excellent European home record can compensate for the considerable difference in squad depth and current momentum.

Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton have enjoyed a remarkable beginning to the campaign. The Seagulls currently sit third in the Premier League with 16 points from seven matches, while their 23 goals represent the highest tally in the division. Their latest performance was perhaps the clearest indication yet of their attacking potential, as they demolished Crystal Palace 5-0 in the M23 derby.

That result also extended a remarkable scoring sequence. Brighton have now scored at least three goals in eight matches across all competitions this season. Their European campaign has started in similarly emphatic fashion. Brighton defeated FK Kauno Zalgiris 4-0 on Matchday 1, immediately moving to the top of the 36-team Conference League League Phase standings.

The Seagulls will now attempt to win four consecutive away matches for the first time since April 2016. Their European record provides further encouragement. Brighton have won six of their last seven matches in European competition, losing only to Roma during that period. More impressively, they kept clean sheets in all six victories.

Hurzeler will nevertheless be conscious that Brighton’s schedule is becoming increasingly demanding. With the Premier League campaign their primary priority, rotation could be particularly important on Thursday.

Jablonec’s European campaign began with a narrow defeat, but there was plenty to encourage Lubos Kozel. The Czech side travelled to Freiburg and suffered a 3-2 loss, but they remained competitive against last season’s Europa League finalists and will now return to a venue where they have been particularly difficult to beat.

Jablonec won all three of their Conference League qualifying matches at Stadion Strelnice earlier this season without conceding, while they have gone seven European home matches unbeaten, winning five and drawing two and that record should prevent Brighton from treating this as a routine away fixture.

Domestically, however, Jablonec’s form has been inconsistent. They sit seventh in the Czech First League after 11 matches, with five wins, two draws and four defeats. Their latest outing ended in a 3-2 home defeat to Viktoria Plzeň. Jablonec trailed 3-0 before Dusan Pavlovic and an own goal gave them hope, but the attempted comeback ultimately fell short.

The most interesting aspect of Thursday’s contest will be whether Jablonec can prevent Brighton from turning possession into the kind of high-volume attacking opportunities they have regularly created this season. Jablonec will therefore need to defend the spaces between their midfield and defence particularly carefully.

Brighton’s rotation could also make it difficult for the Czech side to establish consistent pressing triggers. If Jablonec press too aggressively and are bypassed, Brighton have enough pace to attack the spaces behind them. For the hosts, the transition phase could offer their clearest route to success. Their home record suggests they are capable of playing with confidence at Stadion Střelnice, and Brighton’s rotated XI may be less familiar with one another than Hurzeler’s strongest side.

Rotation should give Brighton fresh legs, but there is always a risk that extensive changes affect rhythm. Jablonec, meanwhile, will know that their best opportunity may be to remain competitive during the opening hour and increase the pressure if Brighton’s intensity begins to drop. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

FK Jablonec

Jablonec have a few selection concerns ahead of Brighton’s visit. Kevin-Prince Milla and Krystof Karban remain long-term absentees, while Lamin Jawo missed the weekend defeat to Viktoria Plzen with an injury and remains doubtful. One of Jablonec’s biggest attacking contributions has come from an unexpected source. Martin Cedidla has scored a team-high four non-penalty goals this season despite operating primarily from the right-back position.

Cedidla should therefore retain his place in a four-man defence alongside captain Nemanja Tekijaski, Dusan Pavlovic, and Jiri Slama. Further up the field, Matej Polidar is pushing to replace Garang Kuol on the left, with Vakhtang Chanturishvili and Antonin Rusek completing the attacking unit.

Jablonec’s priority should be maintaining a compact defensive block and preventing Brighton’s attacking midfielders from receiving freely between the lines. The hosts may allow the Seagulls’ centre-backs to have possession while attempting to close the passing lanes into midfield. Once the ball reaches the wide areas, Jablonec can look to press more aggressively and force Brighton into crosses.

Cedidla’s positioning could be particularly interesting. His four non-penalty goals indicate that he is not simply a defensive full-back. If Brighton’s wingers push him deep, Jablonec could lose an important attacking outlet. Conversely, if he advances too aggressively, Brighton could exploit the space behind him.

Jablonec will also need to transition quickly as Brighton’s full-backs are expected to advance, potentially leaving space in the channels. A quick first pass towards Chanturishvili or Polidar could give the hosts opportunities to attack before Brighton recover their defensive shape.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Hanus; Cedidla, Tekijaski, Pavlovic, Slama; Okeke, Sedlacek; Polidar, Alioum, Tchanturishvili; Rusek

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton will continue to manage a sizeable injury list. Evan Ferguson remains out with an ankle problem, while Stefanos Tzimas, Kaoru Mitoma, Femi Azeez, and Zadok Yohanna are also unavailable. Thursday’s fixture is also expected to come too soon for Pascal Struijk and Mats Wieffer, while Yankuba Minteh is still recovering from an ankle injury and is yet to feature this season.

With Brighton balancing European football against their impressive Premier League campaign, Fabian Hurzeler is expected to rotate his team in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Joao Costinha, Michael Svoboda, Jack Hinshelwood, Matt O’Riley, Ibrahim Osman, and Georginio Rutter are all among those pushing for starts. Rutter is particularly likely to feature after scoring twice in the 4-0 win over Kauno Zalgiris.

Brighton’s biggest advantage should be their ability to create numerical superiority in midfield and the half-spaces. Hinshelwood can move inside from his nominal attacking position, while the full-backs provide width. That movement can create passing triangles and force Jablonec’s midfielders to make difficult decisions about when to press.

Rutter is also well suited to this type of system. Rather than remaining permanently between the centre-backs, he can drop towards the ball, drag defenders forward and open channels for the players arriving from midfield. O’Riley could be important in that process. His progressive passing can accelerate Brighton’s attacks once Jablonec’s defensive block has been shifted from one side to the other.

At the same time, Brighton must avoid becoming too open and Jablonec’s best opportunity will probably come from attacking the space behind the Seagulls’ advanced full-backs. The balance between high attacking pressure and defensive rest-positioning will therefore be crucial. If Brighton maintain their usual counter-press effectively after losing possession, they should prevent Jablonec from exploiting those spaces consistently.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Costinha, Svoboda, Dunk, Boscagli; Gross, O’Riley; Gomez, Hinshelwood, Osman; Rutter

Key Stats

Brighton & Hove Albion have scored 23 goals in their opening seven Premier League matches, the highest total in the division.

Brighton have scored at least three goals in eight matches across all competitions this season.

Brighton won their Conference League opener 4-0 against Kauno Zalgiris, putting them top of the 36-team League Phase standings after matchday one.

Brighton have won six of their last seven European matches, with their only defeat during that run coming against Roma.

Jablonec are unbeaten in their last seven European home matches, winning five and drawing two, while they won all three of their Conference League qualifiers at home without conceding.

Player to Watch

Georginio Rutter

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The French forward is expected to lead the line in Fabian Hurzeler’s rotated XI after scoring twice in Brighton’s 4-0 victory over Kauno Zalgiris in their Conference League opener. Rutter’s value goes beyond his finishing and his willingness to drop into midfield, drift towards the channels and combine with attacking midfielders makes him difficult for defenders to track.

That movement could be particularly important against a Jablonec side likely to defend in a compact shape. If Rutter pulls a centre-back away from the defensive line, players such as Jack Hinshelwood and Ibrahim Osman can attack the spaces created around him.

He also gives Brighton a physical presence in the final third, allowing the Seagulls to vary their approach if Jablonec successfully prevent their usual combinations. After already making his mark in the competition, another influential performance from Rutter could help Brighton maintain their perfect start to the Conference League campaign.

Prediction

FK Jablonec 1-3 Brighton & Hove Albion

Jablonec’s European home record deserves respect, particularly after winning three qualifiers without conceding and remaining unbeaten in their last seven European matches at Stadion Strelnice.

However, Brighton’s current level is considerably higher and they have scored 23 Premier League goals in seven matches, opened their Conference League campaign with a 4-0 victory and arrive after dismantling Crystal Palace 5-0. Even with rotation, the Seagulls should possess enough attacking quality to eventually break down the hosts.