Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Real Madrid are all set to host RB Leipzig in Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

Real Madrid will look to make it four wins in a row across competitions when they welcome RB Leipzig to the Bernabeu on Wednesday. While Los Blancos are heading into this fixture in fine form, Leipzig will look to bounce back after suffering a heavy defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in the league.

The home team might not have been at their best prior to the international break, but they have gained some serious momentum in recent weeks. They are eighth in the UCL table, having won both their games so far. They started the campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Inter Milan and backed it up with an incredible 4-3 comeback win over AS Roma.

Despite being 3-1 down heading into the final seven minutes of regulation time, Los Blancos found a way to secure all three points. They backed it up with an impressive 4-1 win over Sevilla in La Liga, with Jose Mourinho making some significant changes to his XI. They will certainly be confident about securing all three points against RB Leipzig.

Meanwhile, the visitors are currently 21st in the UCL with three points in two outings. They started the campaign with a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Italian outfit Como, but did manage to secure all three points against PSV Eindhoven.

While they did win against the Dutch club, Leipzig had to grind hard for that result. Their league form hasn’t been that great as they have won three and lost three out of their six outings and are heading into this fixture on the back of a 6-1 hammering at the hands of Bayern Munich.

Leipzig will have to put up a much improved performance if they are to stand a chance against an in-form Real Madrid side. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Real Madrid

Los Blancos do have a boost heading into this fixture as Vinicius Junior is available for this European game, while he continues to serve a ban in La Liga. Meanwhile, they do remain without the services of Rodrygo (knee), Ferland Mendy (hip) and Raul Asencio (leg).

Vinicius’ return will result in Endrick moving back to the bench, but Arda Guler should continue in the double pivot, while skipper Federico Valverde will feature as a right-back.

Real Madrid are likely to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Thibaut Courtois starting in goal. Valverde and Alvaro Carreras should operate as the full-backs, while Ibrahima Konate is expected to partner Dean Huijsen in central defence.

Guler and Aurelien Tchouameni will look to control the midfield and provide a platform for the attacking players.

Yan Diomande and Vinicius should offer width on the flanks, with Jude Bellingham operating behind Mbappe. The combination of pace, movement and individual quality in the final third could make Madrid a difficult side to contain.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Valverde, Konate, Huijsen, Carreras; Guler, Tchouameni; Diomande, Bellingham, Vinicius Junior; Mbappe

RB Leipzig

The visitors remain without the services of Christoph Baumgartner (hamstring) and Assan Ouedraogo (shoulder) due to injury. Apart from the duo, everyone else is available for selection.

RB Leipzig are also likely to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Maarten Vandevoordt starting in goal. Ridle Baku and David Raum will feature as the full-backs, while Willi Orban will partner with Castello Lukeba in the heart of the defence.

Ezechiel Banzuzi and Neil El Aynaoui are likely to form the midfield pivot. The duo will look to shield the backline and ensure Madrid do not enjoy too much possession.

Brajan Gruda and Antonio Nusa should operate on the flanks, with Christopher Nkunku taking up the attacking midfield role behind Romulo. While Gruda and Nusa will look to use their speed and dribbling to stretch the opposition backline, they will also have to help out their full-backs.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Vandevoordt; Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Banzuzi, El Aynaoui; Gruda, Nkunku, Nusa; Romulo

Key Stats

Real Madrid have won all three of their games post the international break.

RB Leipzig are heading into this fixture on the back of a 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Bayer Munich.

The two teams have faced each other in the UCL on four occasions. Madrid have won twice, while Leipzig have also come out on top once.

Leipzig’s only win over Real Madrid came back on matchday 5 of the 2022/23 season.

Los Blancos have won all five of their home games this season, bagging 15 goals, while conceding just three.

Player to Watch

Vinicius Junior

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Vinicius Junior is going through one of the most difficult phases of his career. His red card against Villarreal resulted in a four-match suspension in La Liga, although he remains available for European fixtures. The Brazilian featured against Roma but struggled to make an impact.

Real Madrid looked short of ideas with Vinicius on the pitch, but Jose Mourinho’s decision to substitute him proved decisive as Los Blancos staged an emphatic comeback. Despite his recent struggles, the Portuguese manager is expected to retain faith in the Brazilian and hand him a starting role against RB Leipzig, hoping he can respond with a match-winning performance.

Vinicius has managed just one goal in 10 appearances this season, a disappointing return for a player of his calibre. He will be eager to improve that tally against Leipzig and deliver a performance that strengthens his case to reclaim his place in the starting XI once he is available for domestic action again.

Prediction

Real Madrid 4-1 RB Leipzig

Real Madrid will head into this fixture as favourites, especially given their recent resurgence and impressive record at the Bernabeu. Jose Mourinho’s men have shown they can produce decisive moments even when they are not at their best, as demonstrated by their comeback against Roma.

RB Leipzig have enough pace and attacking talent to threaten Madrid, but their defensive problems are a major concern after conceding six goals against Bayern Munich. The visitors will need to be far more disciplined and make the most of their opportunities if they are to take anything away from the Bernabeu. The Hard Tackle predicts a 4-1 win for the team in white.