Aston Villa vs Viking FK Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Aston Villa will look to maintain their perfect start to the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League when they welcome Norwegian champions Viking FK to Villa Park on Wednesday night.

Unai Emery’s side have taken maximum points from their opening two League Phase fixtures, while Viking are still searching for their first victory after a defeat to Stuttgart and an extraordinary 3-3 draw with Bayern Munich. With Villa also enjoying a remarkable home record, the visitors face one of the most difficult assignments of their European campaign.

Villa’s season began slowly, with Emery’s team failing to win any of their first three Premier League matches and scoring no goals during that sequence. Their fortunes have changed dramatically since then. Villa have won five of their last seven matches in all competitions, drawing once and losing once, while scoring 19 goals.

Their European form has been even more impressive and Villa opened their Champions League campaign with a 3-2 victory away to Club Brugge before producing the biggest European win in the club’s history, demolishing Fenerbahce 6-0 at Villa Park. Those results have placed them third in the 36-team League Phase table and among the sides with a perfect six points.

Villa Park could be the decisive factor on Wednesday. Emery’s team are unbeaten in their last 14 European home matches, winning 13, while they have also won their last 11 matches at Villa Park across all competitions. The reigning Europa League winners have also scored in 22 of their last 23 European matches, highlighting the consistency of their attacking output.

Viking may be outsiders, but their opening two Champions League matches suggest they should not be underestimated. After losing 3-1 away to Stuttgart, the Norwegian champions produced a memorable performance against Bayern Munich. Viking led by two goals before Bayern turned the contest around, but the hosts refused to collapse and eventually secured a 3-3 draw through a 90th-minute equaliser. That result demonstrates the mentality of a team capable of competing against elite European opposition.

Their domestic form is similarly encouraging. Viking have won their last four Eliteserien matches and remain level on points with Bodo/Glimt at the top of the table with seven games remaining. Their only defeat across their last 12 matches in all competitions came against Stuttgart, with eight wins and three draws during that period. The concern for Viking is that Villa represent an even greater attacking challenge, particularly at Villa Park.

This will be the first competitive meeting between Aston Villa and Viking. The visitors have faced English opposition only once previously in European competition. That came against Chelsea in the 2002-03 UEFA Cup, when they lost 2-1 in London before producing a remarkable 4-2 victory in Norway to progress 5-4 on aggregate.

Their ability to recover from a difficult first leg provides some historical encouragement, but Villa’s current home form makes a repeat unlikely. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Aston Villa

Aston Villa have several injury concerns heading into Wednesday’s fixture. Aaron Wan-Bissaka was forced off against Newcastle with a hamstring problem and joins Ian Maatsen, Amadou Onana, Matteo Ruggeri and Modo Cisse on the sidelines. Taylor Harwood-Bellis is also unavailable because he is ineligible for Champions League action.

George Hemmings is a minor doubt, while Johan Manzambi should recover from his knock, although Emery could choose to manage his minutes. There are several selection decisions in attack as Tammy Abraham and Brian Madjo are competing with Nicolas Jackson for the centre-forward position, while Ibrahim Mbaye, Ross Barkley, Pau Torres and Leon Goretzka are also pushing for starts.

Goretzka remains particularly intriguing, having yet to make his full debut since arriving during the summer. With no natural left-back available, Tyrone Mings could fill the position, while Matty Cash should continue at right-back. Torres could partner Victor Lindelöf centrally.

Emery has the luxury of rotating without completely sacrificing attacking quality. Villa’s 4-2-3-1 should allow them to build through the double pivot before using McGinn and Mbaye to attack the spaces around Viking’s full-backs. The biggest tactical issue is likely to be the left side of defence. With Mings potentially playing as an emergency left-back, Villa could be slightly less aggressive on that flank.

At the other end, Buendía’s positioning between the lines could be crucial. Viking are likely to defend compactly, meaning Villa will need someone capable of receiving behind the midfield and turning quickly towards goal. Villa should also be wary of Viking’s counter-attacking threat. The Norwegian side demonstrated against Bayern that they can punish teams that commit too many players forward.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Suzuki; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Mings; Kamara, Barkley; McGinn, Buendia, Mbaye; Jackson

Vikings FK

Viking remain without Martin Ode Roseth, Nick D’Agostino, Veton Berisha and Anders Baertelsen, all of whom are continuing their recovery from injury. Zlatko Tripic has been directly involved in three of Viking’s four Champions League goals this season, scoring once and providing two assists. He is expected to start alongside Erik Botheim and Peter Christiansen, the latter already having scored 14 goals this season.

Kristoffer Haugen could replace Vetle Auklend at left-back, while Joe Bell is expected to operate in midfield alongside Henrik Bjordal and Kristoffer Askildsen. Viking’s 4-3-3 gives them the ability to attack quickly through their front three, but their midfield will need to be extremely disciplined.

Joe Bell can provide defensive stability while Bjørdal and Askildsen help Viking progress possession. The priority, however, should be preventing Villa from establishing sustained pressure in the central areas. Tripic is particularly important. His three goal involvements in the competition demonstrates that he is Viking’s most productive creative outlet, and his movement from the flank could test Villa’s makeshift left side.

Viking may also look to reproduce the approach that worked against Bayern, to defend with discipline, transition quickly and make the most of their opportunities. The danger is that Villa’s home pressure could force Viking deeper than they would like. If the Norwegian side spends too much time defending around their own box, the quality of Villa’s attacking combinations should eventually create openings.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Ostbo; Heggheim, Stensness, Falchener, K Haugen; Bjordal, Bell, Askildsen; Tripic, Botheim, Christiansen

Key Stats

Aston Villa have won their opening two Champions League matches, beating Club Brugge 3-2 and Fenerbahce 6-0.

Villa are unbeaten in their last 14 European home matches, winning 13 and drawing just one.

Aston Villa have won their last 11 matches at Villa Park across all competitions.

Villa have scored in 22 of their last 23 European matches.

Viking have lost only once in their last 12 matches in all competitions, recording eight wins and three draws during that run. Their sole defeat came against Stuttgart in the Champions League.

Player to Watch

Zlatko Tripic

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The Norwegian winger has already been directly involved in three of Viking’s four Champions League goals, scoring once and registering two assists. His productivity makes him the visitors’ most obvious attacking outlet.

Tripic’s movement could be especially important because Villa are expected to use Tyrone Mings at left-back, rather than a natural full-back. If Viking can win possession and release Tripic quickly into that channel, they may be able to exploit one of Villa’s weaker defensive areas.

His ability to carry the ball forward and deliver from wide positions could also provide opportunities for Peter Christiansen and Erik Botheim in the box. Villa will understandably dominate the pre-match attention given their outstanding European form, but Tripic is the player most capable of making Viking’s attacking transitions count.

Prediction

Aston Villa 4-1 Viking FK

Viking have already demonstrated that they can compete with elite opposition, and their 3-3 draw against Bayern should ensure Villa approach this match with the appropriate level of respect.

However, the gulf in European experience, Villa’s attacking form and their extraordinary record at Villa Park make the hosts overwhelming favourites. Viking should have moments, particularly on the counter, but Villa’s sustained pressure and superior individual quality should eventually tell.