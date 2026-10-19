Wolves vs Portsmouth Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats.

Wolverhampton Wanderers will welcome Portsmouth to Molineux on Tuesday evening for a Championship meeting that could have significant implications at both ends of the table.

Wolves currently occupy eighth place and know that victory would move them to within two points of the automatic promotion places. Portsmouth, meanwhile, sit 13th but arrive with renewed confidence after consecutive victories and will be hoping to build on their first away win since August.

Wolves have endured an inconsistent spell since returning from the international break. Cesar Peixoto’s side lost consecutive Championship matches against Middlesbrough and Bolton Wanderers, increasing the pressure surrounding the manager. However, Friday’s 2-1 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor provided an important response.

Jamie Vardy put Burnley ahead, but Fer Lopez quickly restored parity before substitute Tawanda Chirewa scored in the 72nd minute to complete the comeback. The result represented Wolves’ fifth Championship victory of the campaign and moved them into eighth position.

There is now an opportunity to turn that result into genuine momentum. A victory on Tuesday would take Wolves to within two points of the automatic promotion places, although their home form remains something of a concern.

They have won two of their last three matches at Molineux but were comfortably beaten 3-1 by Bolton in their most recent home fixture. That makes the opening goal particularly important. Wolves will want to establish control early rather than allowing Portsmouth to grow into the contest.

Portsmouth’s recent results have been considerably more encouraging and following a derby defeat to Southampton, John Mousinho’s team responded with consecutive victories. They first produced a dramatic 3-2 home win over 10-man Sheffield United, before securing a valuable 1-0 victory away to Norwich City on Saturday.

Marko Milovanovic’s penalty proved decisive at Carrow Road, giving Portsmouth their first away victory since beating Lincoln City 3-1 on August 22. Mousinho will now be targeting consecutive away wins for the first time since February, when Portsmouth defeated Charlton Athletic and Millwall.

The visitors also have a surprisingly strong recent record at Molineux, having avoided defeat in their last six away meetings with Wolves, with five consecutive draws followed by a 1-0 victory on their most recent visit in October 2009.

However, historical trends will only take them so far. Portsmouth have lost all three league matches this season in which they have conceded first, making their defensive start crucial. The league positions suggest Wolves should enter as favourites, but Portsmouth’s recent momentum makes this far from straightforward.

Wolves have shown that they can recover from setbacks, as demonstrated by the victory at Burnley, and their attacking talent gives them the ability to break down Portsmouth. The visitors, however, are likely to make the game uncomfortable by defending in numbers and looking for opportunities in transition.

With Wolves playing their third match in a relatively short period, squad freshness could also become increasingly important during the second half. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves remain without their first-choice attacking focal point Raul Jimenez, who is expected to be sidelined until the new year following surgery on the knee injury he sustained against Everton. Rodrigo Gomes remains out with an ankle problem, while Boubacar Traore and Bertrand Traore are also unavailable because of calf and hamstring injuries respectively.

Adam Armstrong is another doubt after missing the win over Burnley, meaning Sean Neave could retain his place up front. Wolves are expected to continue with a 4-2-3-1, with Jose Sa behind Tchatchoua, Bastien Meupiyou, Toti Gomes, and Ghislain Konan. Marshall Munetsi and Andre should provide the midfield platform, while Mateus Mane, Fer Lopez and Rafiki Said operate behind Neave.

Without Jimenez and with Armstrong doubtful, Wolves lack a recognised focal point who can consistently occupy both centre-backs. That makes Fer Lopez’s movement particularly important. Lopez can drift into pockets between Portsmouth’s midfield and defence, allowing the wide players to attack inside. Wolves will likely try to create overloads around the visitors’ defensive midfielders rather than repeatedly playing direct balls towards Neve.

The full-backs should also be encouraged to advance, particularly if Portsmouth adopt a compact defensive shape. The danger is what happens when possession is lost. Portsmouth have shown they can be effective on the counter, so Wolves’ midfield double pivot of Munetsi and Andre will need to provide adequate protection when the full-backs move forward.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Sa; Tchatchoua, Djiga, Toti, Konan; Munetsi, Andre; Mane, Lopez, Said; Neave

Portsmouth

Portsmouth have a substantial injury list, with Connor Ogilvie, Conor Shaughnessy, Benjamin Arthur, Mark Kosznovszky, John Swift, Luke Brooke-Smith, Franco Umeh, and Thomas Waddingham all unavailable. Keshi Anderson will miss six to eight weeks after suffering a hamstring injury against Sheffield United.

There is also uncertainty surrounding Colby Bishop, who picked up a knee problem during Saturday’s warm-up and is doubtful for the trip to Molineux. Portsmouth are expected to retain a 4-2-3-1, with Nicolas Schmid in goal and Zak Swanson, Regan Poole, Madiodio Dia and Jayden Meghoma forming the back four. Ebou Adams and Marlon Pack should anchor midfield, with Abu Kamara, Adrian Segecic and Ryan Kavuma-McQueen playing behind Marezi.

Portsmouth’s most sensible approach should be to remain compact and make Wolves work for openings. The visitors have a significant incentive to protect the centre of the pitch, particularly because the home side’s attacking midfielders can exploit spaces between the lines.

Pack and Adams will therefore have an important screening role. If they can prevent Lopez from turning and progressing the ball centrally, Portsmouth can force Wolves into wider areas and reduce the quality of their chances. When possession is recovered, Portsmouth should attack quickly. Wolves’ advanced full-backs could leave space behind them, giving the visitors an opportunity to attack the channels.

The first goal could completely alter the tactical picture as Portsmouth have lost every league match this season in which they conceded first, so an early Wolves goal would put considerable pressure on Mousinho’s side.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Schmid; Swanson, Poole, Dia, Meghoma; Adams, Pack; Kamara, Segecic, Kavuma-McQueen; Marezi

Key Stats

Wolves have won five EFL Championship matches this season, with Friday’s 2-1 victory at Burnley.

Wolves have failed to win four of their last seven Championship matches, recording three wins, one draw and three defeats during that period.

Portsmouth have won their last two matches, beating Sheffield United 3-2 before defeating Norwich City 1-0 away from home.

Portsmouth are unbeaten in their last six away meetings with Wolves, drawing five before winning 1-0 on their most recent visit to Molineux in October 2009.

Portsmouth have lost all three Championship matches this season in which they conceded first.

Player to Watch

Fer Lopez

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The Spanish attacking midfielder has already scored five Championship goals this season, including the equaliser in Friday’s 2-1 victory over Burnley. The Spaniard’s ability to operate between the lines could be particularly valuable against Portsmouth’s expected compact defensive structure. Lopez is comfortable receiving possession in central areas, turning towards goal and combining with the players around him.

With Raul Jimenez unavailable and Adam Armstrong doubtful, Wolves may need Lopez to contribute more than just creativity. His movement could determine whether Wolves are able to break Portsmouth’s defensive block. If Portsmouth commit extra players to stopping him centrally, that could create the spaces Wolves’ wide attackers need to exploit.

Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Portsmouth

Portsmouth’s recent form and excellent historical record at Molineux make this a potentially awkward fixture for Wolves. However, the hosts have the stronger squad, home advantage and a significant incentive to build on their Burnley victory.

The biggest question is whether Wolves can turn possession into enough clear chances without Raul Jimenez. Fer Lopez’s form should help, while Portsmouth’s lengthy injury list could become increasingly problematic. Portsmouth are likely to keep the contest tight for long periods, but Wolves should eventually find a way through.