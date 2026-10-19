PSG vs Barcelona Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Defending champions PSG are all set to host one of the most in-form teams in Europe, Barcelona, in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona sit near the top of the Champions League standings and are set to face off at the Parc des Princes in a crucial battle for three points. With both sides among the favourites to lift the trophy this season, the clash promises to be a thrilling contest between two of Europe’s elite teams.

PSG sit top of the table, having won both their UCL games so far. They started their campaign with a dominant 6-1 win over Slovan Bratislava and backed it up with an impressive 4-2 win over Manchester City. Having secured an away win against City, they will certainly be confident of securing all three points at home against Barcelona.

After that win over City, Luis Enrique rested the majority of his stars in their 3-1 win over RC Strasbourg in Ligue 1, and they will now be raring to go against Hansi Flick’s men, who have been in red-hot form this season.

The visitors are second on the table, having won both their games. While both teams are level on points and goal difference, PSG have the edge, having scored one more goal than the Catalan giants. Barcelona smashed Feyenoord 5-1 in their opener, before securing a 4-1 win over Galatasaray.

Flick’s team have won all their games so far this season and are heading into this fixture on the back of a 5-2 win over Real Betis. Given the kind of form they have been in, they will be optimistic about their chances of defeating the defending champions in their backyard. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

PSG

Luis Enrique’s team suffered a massive blow ahead of the Barcelona game as Nuno Mendes has been ruled out for several weeks because of a tear in his left thigh. He joins Senny Mayulu (dead leg) and Alessandro Longoni (dead leg) on the sidelines.

Apart from the trio, PSG should have everyone fit and available for selection. There will be wholesale changes to their XI that started against Strasbourg, as Enrique will reintroduce his stars after resting them over the weekend.

PSG are likely to line up in a 4-3-3 formation vs Barcelona, with Matvey Safonov starting in goal. Achraf Hakimi and Lucas Digne should operate as full-backs, while Marquinhos is expected to partner Willian Pacho in central defence.

Vitinha is likely to take up the holding role in midfield, with Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz operating ahead of him. The trio will look to control possession and dictate the tempo, while also helping PSG press Barcelona and win the ball back quickly.

Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia should provide width on the flanks, with Ousmane Dembele spearheading the PSG attack vs Barcelona. The attacking trio will look to use their pace, movement and dribbling ability to stretch the away side’s defence and create chances in the final third.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Barcelona

The visitors were already without the services of Andreas Christensen (thigh) and Roony Bardghji (ACL). To make matters, Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, and Gerard Martin all picked up knocks against Real Betis.

Kounde and Garcia won’t be involved in the PSG game. Garcia is out for a couple of weeks. However, Kounde could be back for El Clasico. Meanwhile, Martin could be fit to start here.

Hansi Flick is likely to line up Barcelona in a 4-2-3-1 formation vs PSG, with Joan Garcia starting in goal. Joao Cancelo and Xavi Espart should occupy the full-back positions, while Pau Cubarsi is expected to partner Gerard Martin in central defence.

Pedri and Rodri are likely to form the midfield pivot, with the pair tasked with controlling possession and helping Barcelona build attacks from deep. Given how strong PSG are in the centre of the park, this game’s end result might depend on who wins the midfield battle.

Lamine Yamal and Anthony Gordon should provide width from the flanks, while Fermin Lopez operates in the attacking midfield role. Raphinha is expected to lead the line for Barcelona vs PSG as they look to trouble the home side with their pace and movement in the final third.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Joan Garcia; Cancelo, Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Espart; Pedri, Rodri; Yamal, Lopez, Gordon; Raphinha

Key Stats

Barcelona have won all 11 of their games across competitions this season.

PSG bagged ten goals in their first two UCL outings, which is a competition record. Meanwhile, Barcelona also bagged nine goals.

PSG are on a six-match winning streak and have bagged 19 goals in those fixtures.

The Catalan giants have scored 48 goals in their 11 games at an average of 4.36 goals per game.

In the 14 meetings between the two teams, Barcelona and PSG both have five wins each.

Player to Watch

Ousmane Dembele

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Dembele has revived his career in some fashion since moving to France from Spain. He has played a big role in PSG winning the Champions League back-to-back. The French international has 33 goal involvements in his 42 UCL outings for PSG, which gives a clear picture of how impactful he has been.

In the ongoing campaign, the 29-year-old has been involved in nine games across competitions and has contributed towards 10 goals. He has six goal contributions in his two UCL outings, and he will certainly be the main man for Enrique’s team against Barcelona.

Prediction

PSG 3-3 Barcelona

This promises to be one of the most entertaining fixtures of the Champions League league phase, with both PSG and Barcelona boasting formidable attacking units.

The defending champions have been ruthless in front of goal, and Luis Enrique will expect his side to make the most of their home advantage. Ousmane Dembele will be particularly motivated to make an impact against his former club, while the likes of Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could cause plenty of problems with their pace and dribbling.

However, PSG’s defensive vulnerabilities could give Barcelona opportunities to hurt them on the counter. The Catalan giants have been equally impressive this season and possess enough quality to match PSG in an open contest.

Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Anthony Gordon could trouble the hosts’ defence, while the midfield battle between Pedri and Rodri’s partnership and PSG’s trio will be crucial to the outcome. Both teams have the firepower to score multiple goals, but neither may be able to keep the other quiet for long enough to secure all three points. The Hard Tackle predicts an entertaining 3-3 draw in this fixture.