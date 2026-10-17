Juventus vs Lazio Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Juventus welcome in-form Lazio to Turin on Sunday evening, with the visitors level on points with Inter Milan at the top of the table heading into the latest round of fixtures.

Juventus responded positively in midweek European action by coming from behind to defeat Celta Vigo 2-1 in the Europa League, helping the team recover from a disappointing league draw against Cagliari. The result preserved their perfect European record after two matches and followed a 5-0 victory over NEC Nijmegen in their opening fixture of the competition.

Luciano Spalletti’s side have struggled to maintain the same level in Serie A. Juventus have won only one of their last four league matches, with last weekend’s 1-1 draw away to Cagliari leaving them eighth in the table, five points and six places behind Lazio.

The Bianconeri will take confidence from returning to home soil, but their recent record against Lazio is a concern. Juventus have collected only two points from their last three league meetings with the Biancocelesti and must improve their finishing if they are to end Lazio’s excellent start.

Lazio have enjoyed a superb beginning to the Serie A season under Gennaro Gattuso. They defeated 10-man AC Monza last weekend, with goals from Nuno Tavares, Gustav Isaksen, and Andrea Pinamonti helping them move level with league leaders Inter Milan on 16 points.

The Biancocelesti remain unbeaten after six league matches, recording five victories and one draw. Their form represents a significant improvement after their early Coppa Italia exit to Mantova, and Gattuso has quickly established a more consistent side.

Lazio have been particularly impressive away from home, winning all of their league matches on the road so far. They have conceded only once and kept two clean sheets, although extending that record against Juventus will be a difficult challenge.

Team News & Tactics

Juventus

Luciano Spalletti will serve a touchline ban after his confrontation with Cagliari manager Fabio Pisacane. The Juventus coach must also manage an injury-hit squad during a busy period that includes domestic and European commitments.

Captain Manuel Locatelli accompanies Kenan Yildiz, Khephren Thuram, Jeff Ekhator, and reserve goalkeeper Kamil Grabara in the treatment room, while Jeremie Boga is doubtful. Randal Kolo Muani could return to the starting lineup after scoring against Celta Vigo, with Nick Woltemade potentially dropping to the bench.

Juventus are expected to retain a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Douglas Luiz and Pape Matar Sarr protecting the backline. Weston McKennie should operate centrally behind the forward, while Randal Kolo Muani is likely to lead the line.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Kalulu, Bremer, Lucumi, Celik; Luiz, Sarr; Zhegrova, McKennie, Gonzalez; Kolo Muani

Lazio

Lazio will be without Albert Gudmundsson, who dislocated his shoulder while on international duty and is not expected to return until after the next international break. Matteo Cancellieri is also sidelined with an injury.

Danilo Cataldi has recovered and is available for selection, while Adam Marusic and former Juventus midfielder Nicolo Rovella are approaching their returns but may not be ready to travel. Tijjani Noslin and Andrea Pinamonti are competing for the central attacking role.

Gattuso is expected to continue with a 4-3-3 setup. Davide Frattesi, Reda Belahyane, and Kenneth Taylor should form the midfield, with Gustav Isaksen and Mattia Zaccagni operating in the wide areas. Noslin could lead the attack after registering four goal involvements in his last three matches.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Mandas; Mussolini, Doekhi, Provstgaard, Tavares; Frattesi, Belahyane, Taylor; Isaksen, Noslin, Zaccagni

Key Stats

Juventus have won only one of their last four Serie A matches.

Juventus have taken just two points from their last three league meetings with Lazio.

Lazio are unbeaten in Serie A this season, with five wins and one draw.

Lazio have won all of their league matches away from home, conceding only once.

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Randal Kolo Muani

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Randal Kolo Muani has remained productive in Europe despite Juventus’s inconsistent domestic form. The French forward has been involved in nine goals across his last nine European appearances and scored in the midweek victory over Celta Vigo.

His form gives Luciano Spalletti an important attacking option, particularly with Juventus needing greater efficiency in front of goal. Kolo Muani’s movement could trouble Lazio’s defensive line, but he must convert his chances if the hosts are to end the visitors’ unbeaten run.

Prediction

Juventus 1-1 Lazio

Juventus should be encouraged by their European form, but their inconsistent Serie A performances make this a difficult fixture to call. Luciano Spalletti’s side will have the benefit of home advantage, although injuries and the coach’s touchline ban could complicate their preparations.

Lazio have looked confident under Gennaro Gattuso and have been exceptionally strong away from home. Juventus may have enough quality to avoid defeat, but the visitors’ organisation and attacking momentum should allow them to claim a point in an intriguing contest.