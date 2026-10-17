Celtic vs Hearts Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats.

Celtic will welcome third-placed Hearts to Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon in a fascinating Scottish Premiership encounter between two sides separated by just five points.

The Bhoys sit top of the table with 21 points from eight matches, while Hearts have collected 16 points. On league form alone, Celtic would appear to have the advantage, having won seven of their eight Premiership fixtures. However, the broader picture is considerably more complicated.

Martin O’Neill’s Celtic remain top of the Scottish Premiership, but their recent performances have raised serious questions. The Bhoys have lost five of their 14 matches across all competitions, with four defeats coming in their last five games. Their European campaign has been particularly damaging, beginning with their Champions League qualifying collapse against LASK Linz before defeats to Ferencvaros and SL Benfica in the Europa League.

The latest setback was arguably the most concerning and Celtic were beaten 4-1 by Benfica in midweek, a result that followed a 1-0 league defeat to Rangers and a 3-0 Scottish League Cup loss to the same opponents. Their only victory during this difficult sequence came against Motherwell. Yet their domestic record provides a reason for optimism.

Celtic have won seven of eight league matches, scoring 16 goals while conceding only four. That remains comfortably the best defensive record in the division and demonstrates that their struggles have not completely carried over into the Premiership. The problem is confidence. Conceding 11 goals across their last five matches represents a dramatic departure from their league defensive record, and Hearts have the attacking quality to exploit any further uncertainty.

Hearts have experienced almost the opposite trajectory and Wouter Vrancken lost his first four matches in charge, but the Jambos have since transformed their season. A 4-0 victory over Dundee United proved to be the turning point, with Hearts subsequently losing only once across their next 13 matches.

They enter this contest unbeaten in their last three games, including a league victory, a league draw and a 1-1 draw against Nordsjaelland in the Conference League. Their attacking numbers are particularly impressive as Hearts have scored a league-high 19 goals in eight matches, with their new-look front four of James Wilson, Claudio Braga, Josh McPake, and Calvin Miller contributing 12 goals between them. That quartet will provide Celtic’s defence with an entirely different challenge from the one they have faced domestically in recent weeks.

This could be the defining question of Sunday’s contest as Celtic have conceded just four goals in the league. However, their recent overall defensive performances have been considerably less convincing. Hearts will therefore have reason to believe they can score at Celtic Park.

At the same time, Celtic’s home advantage and superior league record cannot be overlooked. Their ability to control possession and sustain pressure should eventually test Hearts’ defensive structure, particularly if the home side’s attacking players can regain the confidence that has been missing in recent matches.

The visitors, however, have already demonstrated that they are capable of scoring consistently against Scottish Premiership opposition. Hearts actually enjoyed the better record in this fixture last season and across four meetings, the Jambos won two, drew one and lost one, although Celtic’s solitary victory came at an important moment as they secured the Scottish Premiership title on the final day.

That recent record should give Hearts confidence that they can compete with Celtic, even at Celtic Park. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Celtic

Celtic will be without Cameron Carter-Vickers, Alistair Johnston, and Yang Hyun-jun, with all three expected to remain sidelined until later this month. Following the disappointing 4-1 defeat to Benfica, Martin O’Neill is expected to make several changes as he looks for a reaction. Camilo Duran should retain his place after finding the net in midweek.

The hosts are likely to maintain their 4-2-3-1, with Viljami Sinisalo in goal and Colby Donovan, Dane Murray, Liam Scales, and Kieran Tierney forming the back four. Callum McGregor and Mika Baur should provide the midfield platform, while Duran, Benjamin Nygren, and Sebastian Tounekti operate behind Kasper Hogh.

The biggest priority for Celtic will be restoring defensive stability without sacrificing their usual dominance in possession. McGregor’s positioning will be particularly important. He can drop between or in front of the centre-backs during the hosts’ build-up, allowing the full-backs to push higher while maintaining some protection against Hearts’ counter-attacks.

Kieran Tierney could become an important attacking outlet from the left. His forward positioning may pin Hearts’ right side back, but Celtic will need to be wary of leaving space behind him for Josh McPake or Claudio Braga to exploit. Further forward, Duran’s movement could cause problems if he drifts away from the central defenders. That would allow Nygren and Tounekti to attack the spaces created around Hearts’ defensive line.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Sinisalo; Donovan, Murray, Scales, Tierney; McGregor, Baur; Duran, Nygren, Tounekti; Hogh

Hearts

Hearts have three players unavailable through injury, with Blair Spittal, Craig Halkett, and Tom Renaud all ruled out. Wouter Vrancken is expected to maintain the attacking quartet that has played such an important role in Hearts’ excellent run of form. James Wilson, Josh McPake, Claudio Braga, and Calvin Miller should all start, with Laurent Mendy and Eduardo Ageu providing the midfield platform.

Hearts are expected to use a 4-2-3-1, with Beau Reus in goal and Jordi Altena, Malachi Fagan-Walcott, Jamie McCart and Harry Milne forming the defence. Ageu and Mendy should sit behind Miller, Braga, and McPake, with Wilson leading the attack.

Hearts’ biggest weapon should be their ability to transition quickly. With McPake, Braga, and Miller capable of moving into different attacking positions, Hearts can potentially overload the areas around Celtic’s full-backs when possession changes hands.

Wilson’s movement will also be important. If he drops away from Celtic’s centre-backs, he can create room for the attacking midfielders to make runs beyond him. The double pivot of Ageu and Mendy will have a difficult defensive task, however. They must prevent Celtic from playing through the middle while remaining alert to runners from Benjamin Nygren and Sebastian Tounekti.

Hearts should therefore look to remain compact initially before attacking with speed. Their 19-goal league tally demonstrates that they do not need many opportunities to cause damage, but their defensive discipline will ultimately determine whether they can take something from Celtic Park.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Reus; Altena, Fagan-Walcott, McCart, Milne; Ageu, Mendy; Miller, Braga, McPake; Wilson

Key Stats

Celtic have won seven of their eight Scottish Premiership matches, collecting 21 points and sitting top of the table.

Celtic have scored 16 and conceded just four goals in the league, giving them the division’s strongest defensive record.

Hearts have scored a league-high 19 goals in eight matches.

Hearts’ front four of James Wilson, Claudio Braga, Josh McPake and Calvin Miller have scored 12 of Hearts’ 19 league goals between them.

Celtic have conceded 11 goals in their last five matches across all competitions, despite conceding only four in their first eight league games.

Player to Watch

James Wilson

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The young forward has been a central part of Hearts’ attacking resurgence and forms one quarter of a front four that has produced 12 of the team’s 19 league goals this season. His movement could be particularly important against Celtic’s back four. Rather than simply staying between the centre-backs, Wilson can drop into deeper areas and create space for Josh McPake, Claudio Braga, and Calvin Miller to attack beyond him.

That movement could also test Celtic’s defensive concentration, which has become a concern following 11 goals conceded in their last five matches. If Hearts are able to absorb the home side’s pressure and transition quickly, Wilson will be the player most likely to turn those opportunities into goals.

Prediction

Celtic 2-2 Hearts

Celtic’s extraordinary domestic record makes them difficult to oppose at Celtic Park, but their recent defensive collapse and Hearts’ outstanding attacking form make this far from straightforward. The reigning champions should have enough quality to respond, but Hearts’ current confidence should ensure they make the hosts work for it.