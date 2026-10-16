Strasbourg vs PSG Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

RC Strasbourg will look to use home advantage when they take on the reigning champions and an in-form PSG side in their next Ligue 1 encounter.

Hugo Oliveira will hope to end Strasbourg’s recent slump and finally guide his team back to winning ways in Ligue 1. After a mixed start to the domestic campaign, including two wins in their opening three games and a 6-2 thrashing of Troyes away from home, Le Racing have now gone three matches without a victory.

Oliveira’s men most recently lost to OGC Nice in the league, and the manager will hope that returning to home comforts can galvanise his team and produce a positive result. However, next up is a meeting with reigning French champions PSG, as Stade de la Meinau prepares to host the encounter.

Strasbourg have taken points against PSG in two of their last three meetings, while their last victory over the Parisians came at home in May 2025. Oliveira’s side will enter this match as the underdogs and will hope to avoid going three Ligue 1 games without a win at Stade de la Meinau this season.

PSG head into this encounter on the back of a major away victory in the UEFA Champions League, having beaten Manchester City in England. First-half goals from Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, and Vitinha gave PSG an unprecedented 3-0 lead, although they allowed Manchester City to mount a mini-comeback after the interval.

Luis Enrique would have wanted greater consistency across both halves and will have been disappointed with his team’s second-half performance. Although Maghnes Akliouche’s strike sealed the victory, PSG could have added further gloss to the result had Ferran Torres converted his penalty. However, former Parisian star Gianluigi Donnarumma saved his effort from 12 yards.

As for their Ligue 1 form, PSG endured a difficult start to the campaign, going winless in their opening three matches. However, Enrique’s charges have turned things around with three consecutive victories, including last weekend’s win over Le Mans, which lifted them to sixth in the table.

Team News & Tactics

RC Strasbourg

Hugo Oliveira is dealing with several absentees, with Sebastian Nanasi and Ismael Dokoure expected to miss out through injury. Martial Godo is a significant doubt because of muscle tightness, while Joaquin Panichelli remains sidelined for the long term.

Beyond that, the RC Strasbourg manager should have a strong enough squad to choose from and is expected to persist with a 4-3-3 formation against PSG. Jeyland Mitchell and Karim Coulibaly are likely to form the central defensive partnership, with Genesis Antwi and Oso operating as the full-backs.

Diogo Sousa should sit at the base of the midfield, with Dario Essugo and Pape Diop on either side. Finally, Conrad Harder is expected to lead the line for Strasbourg, supported by Sam Amo-Ameyaw and Gessime Yassine in the wide areas.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Jorgensen; Antwi, Mitchell, Coulibaly, Oso; Essugo, Sousa, Diop; Amo-Ameyaw, Harder, Yassine

PSG

Luis Enrique has no major injury concerns, with Senny Mayulu the only confirmed absentee and Alessandro Longoni a doubt. On a positive note, left-back Nuno Mendes returned to the squad in midweek, although he may not start at the weekend.

Following their UEFA Champions League trip to Manchester, Enrique is expected to rotate his team and give some of his squad players an opportunity. Marquinhos could make way for Illia Zabarnyi, while Lucas Digne may come into the side as the left-back.

Joao Neves and Dro Fernandez could also feature in midfield alongside Warren Zaire-Emery. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia may start on the left, with Akliouche retaining his place on the right and Torres leading the line for the Parisians.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Safonov; Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Digne; Zaire-Emery, Neves, Fernandez; Akliouche, Torres, Kvaratskhelia

Key Stats

RC Strasbourg are unbeaten in their last three Ligue 1 matches at Stade de la Meinau.

Strasbourg have gone three Ligue 1 matches without a victory, losing their last two games.

PSG are unbeaten in seven of their last eight competitive away matches against RC Strasbourg.

PSG have won their last three Ligue 1 matches and remain unbeaten away from home this season.

Player to Watch

Ferran Torres

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Torres has thoroughly enjoyed life in Paris since his summer move from Barcelona and currently sits as PSG’s leading scorer across all competitions. Seven goals in eight matches represents an impressive return, although his latest attempt to score ended with a penalty save.

Despite his excellent start to the campaign, Torres still has moments that he will want to improve, such as the missed penalty against Manchester City. With the Spaniard expected to start against Strasbourg, he will be determined to make amends for that error and put the disappointment behind him.

Torres will be eager to deliver a strong performance in front of goal away from home in Ligue 1, particularly as PSG look to continue their climb up the table.

Prediction

RC Strasbourg 1-3 PSG

Strasbourg are not in the best run of form heading into the weekend and face a formidable PSG side on home soil. The hosts can take encouragement from their recent results against the Parisians, but Luis Enrique’s team are beginning to rediscover their rhythm.

PSG will be buoyed by their impressive win over Manchester City and will want to continue building momentum. They also need to move higher up the Ligue 1 table, making this a favourable opportunity to begin a strong run. The reigning champions should have enough quality to secure a comfortable victory.