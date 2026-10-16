Bologna vs Inter Milan Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Inter Milan will aim to put their disappointing European result behind them and refocus on their Serie A campaign when they travel to face Bologna.

Bologna have endured a turbulent start to the season, both on and off the pitch. A managerial change during the summer, from Vincenzo Italiano to Domenico Tedesco, did not work out, with the latter losing his job after the team began the campaign with four matches without a win.

Tedesco was subsequently replaced by Raffaele Palladino, and the new manager has made a positive start overall. Bologna first drew 1-1 with Torino before recording their first victory of the season. Last weekend, they defeated Lecce after Riccardo Orsolini put them ahead, only for Lecce to equalise through Amar Fatah. The leveller caused concern for the visitors, but Jay Enem scored the winner in the 75th minute.

The victory should help galvanise Bologna ahead of a crucial run of fixtures, beginning with Saturday’s meeting with reigning champions and Serie A leaders Inter Milan. The Rossoblu have a decent recent record against the Nerazzurri, losing just twice in their last six meetings across all competitions, including a 3-3 draw at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara late last season.

Inter Milan have continued their excellent form in Serie A, with the reigning champions sitting at the top of the table on goal difference and level on points with Lazio. Cristian Chivu’s side saw their perfect league start ended by a 2-2 draw away to Roma, but the Nerazzurri responded with a comfortable victory over Parma last weekend.

First-half goals from Petar Sucic, Hakan Calhanoglu from the spot, and Marcus Thuram secured a comfortable outing for the reigning champions. However, Inter suffered a second consecutive Champions League defeat this season when Club Brugge beat them 4-3 in an entertaining encounter at San Siro, with young striking sensation Nicolo Tresoldi scoring a hat-trick.

Inter Milan will have the chance to bounce back in the Champions League next week when they host Shakhtar Donetsk, but Chivu will want his team to remain in optimal physical and mental condition. To achieve that, the manager must ensure they stay at the top of the Serie A standings and get the job done away at Bologna.

Team News & Tactics

Bologna

The main problem at Bologna ahead of the visit of Inter Milan is not the number of injuries but the quality of the players they will be missing, with key figures Riccardo Orsolini and Emil Holm expected to be absent. Orsolini suffered a thigh injury during the victory over Lecce, while Holm is expected to be sidelined for at least four months with a long-term problem.

Meanwhile, Samuel Mbangula will be assessed before the match, casting significant doubt over his participation at the weekend. With the players available to him, Raffaele Palladino is likely to continue with a back three, with Arthur Theate, Torbjorn Heggem, and Matteo Darmian forming the central defensive unit.

Nadir Zortea and Juan Miranda should occupy the wing-back roles, while Tommaso Pobega and Lewis Ferguson operate in central midfield. Roberto Piccoli is expected to lead the line for Bologna against Inter Milan, with Federico Bernardeschi and Nicolo Cambiaghi providing support from the wide areas.

Probable Lineup (3-4-3): Pessina; Darmian, Heggem, Theate; Zortea, Pobega, Ferguson, Miranda; Bernardeschi, Piccoli, Cambiaghi

Inter Milan

Inter Milan’s injury problems grew after their home defeat to Club Brugge, with captain Lautaro Martinez suffering an injury during the match. The Argentine striker is expected to remain sidelined until next month and will likely not return until after the next international break.

Curtis Jones is also expected to be out until November with a thigh injury, while John Stones continues to deal with a flexor problem. On a positive note, Djed Spence returned to action as a substitute in the victory over Parma, although he may again begin on the bench.

There could be several changes from the midweek encounter, with Aleksandar Stankovic and Francesco Pio Esposito potentially returning to the starting lineup. Cristian Chivu is expected to retain his usual 3-5-2 formation, with Benjamin Pavard, Yann Bisseck, and Alessandro Bastoni forming the back three.

Stankovic should operate at the base of midfield, with Nicolo Barella and Petar Sucic on either side, while Andy Diouf and Federico Dimarco occupy the wide roles. With Martinez injured, Chivu is likely to pair Marcus Thuram with Esposito, although Ange Bonny is also available to deputise if required.

Probable Lineup (3-5-2): Martinez; Pavard, Bisseck, Bastoni; Diouf, Barella, Stankovic, Sucic, Dimarco; Esposito, Thuram

Key Stats

Bologna have collected only 11 points and conceded 26 goals in their last 17 Serie A home matches at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara.

Bologna have won only one of their opening six Serie A matches this season.

Inter Milan are unbeaten in Serie A this season, winning five of their six matches.

Inter have won only three of their last nine Serie A meetings with Bologna.

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Francesco Pio Esposito

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The 21-year-old has enjoyed a productive start to the new campaign with Inter Milan, recording two goals and two assists in the first six league matches. With Lautaro Martinez now expected to miss the next few games, this period represents an important opportunity and a significant responsibility for the young forward.

Chivu will expect Esposito to contribute goals, and the match against Bologna will provide a major test for the 21-year-old. Martinez’s absence also allows the manager to assess another young forward, Bonny, who will be ready to challenge Esposito for a starting place if he fails to perform. Esposito must therefore produce an excellent display if he is to retain his place in the team moving forward.

Prediction

Bologna 1-2 Inter Milan

This fixture may not be straightforward for Inter Milan, particularly with Bologna showing consistent improvement under Raffaele Palladino in recent weeks. Last weekend’s victory over Lecce will give the hosts confidence ahead of a major test against the reigning champions, while home advantage could provide another boost.

Inter Milan will be determined to bounce back from their midweek European defeat and maintain their near-perfect start to the Serie A season. Although this match has the makings of an entertaining draw, the Nerazzurri may have a slight edge, which could see them secure all three points.