Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Bayern Munich will look to return to winning ways when they host RB Leipzig on Saturday evening.

Two of the biggest clubs in Germany, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig, are all set to square off against each other on Saturday at the Allianz Arena for three very important points.

The home team have not had the kind of start everyone expects from them, as they are third on the points table with 11 points in their five outings with three wins and two draws. Bayern have had a few slip-ups since returning to action post the international break.

They could only manage a 2-2 draw against FC Augsburg in their last Bundesliga outing, before Viking FK secured a point (3-3 draw) against them in the UEFA Champions League against all odds. While recent results have not gone their way, Vincent Kompany’s men will still enter this game as favourites given the quality of their squad.

Having said that, RB Leipzig is not an easy opponent, as they have enough quality in their ranks. They are fifth on the table with nine points in their five outings, with three wins and two defeats. While Die Roten Bullen were inconsistent prior to the break, they are heading into this fixture on the back of consecutive wins.

Leipzig cruised to a 6-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga before beating PSV Eindhoven 1-0 in the Champions League. These results will give them a lot of confidence heading into this big clash against Bayern Munich. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Bayern Munich

Bayern remain without Jamal Musiala because of a thigh injury, while Manuel Neuer is a doubt because of a foot injury that forced him out of their UEFA Champions League game last time out.

The home team will line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, where Jonas Urbig could take charge in goal if Neuer is not a hundred per cent. Josip Stanisic and Alphonso Davies should operate as full-backs, while Jonathan Tah will most likely pair up with Dayot Upamecano in the central defensive partnership. The back four will be eager to clean sheet after two forgettable performances.

As for the midfield unit, Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic are likely to form the double pivot in the middle of the park, providing defensive cover and helping the hosts dictate the tempo.

Michael Olise and Luis Diaz should operate on the flanks, providing much-needed width to their attacks. Ismael Saibari will continue in the number ten role behind Harry Kane, who will lead the line for Bayern Munich against RB Leipzig this weekend.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Urbig; Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Davies; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Saibari, Diaz; Kane

RB Leipzig

Meanwhile, the visitors remain without the services of Marc Guiu (muscle), Christoph Baumgartner (hamstring), and Assan Ouedraogo (shoulder). Apart from the trio, everyone else should be available for selection.

RB Leipzig are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation vs Bayern Munich, with Maarten Vandevoordt starting in goal. Ridle Baku and David Raum should operate as full-backs, while Willi Orban is likely to pair up with Castello Lukeba in the heart of the defence.

As for the midfield unit, Ezechiel Banzuzi and Neil El Aynaoui will form the double pivot in the centre of the pitch. They will look to shield the backline and ensure the Bayern Munich midfielders do not run the show.

Brajan Gruda and Antonio Nusa should operate on the flanks, with Christopher Nkunku reprising the number ten role. The trio will be the main creative source and will look to link up with star striker Romulo, who will continue to spearhead the RB Leipzig attack vs Bayern Munich this weekend.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Vandevoordt; Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Banzuzi, El Aynaoui; Gruda, Nunku, Nusa; Romulo

Key Stats

In the last 16 meetings between the two teams, goals have been scored at an average of 4.4 per game.

In the last 26 games between the two teams, Bayern Munich have won 15 times, while Leipzig have come out on top on just three occasions.

The last time RB Leipzig defeated Bayern Munich was back in August 2023 in the Super Cup.

Bayern Munich have scored 12 goals in their two home league games this season, while conceding just once.

Leipzig have kept the joint-most clean sheets in the Bundesliga this term (3).

Player to Watch

Luis Diaz

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Diaz has been on fire since joining Bayern Munich in the summer of 2025. The Colombian international enjoyed a stellar debut campaign as he contributed towards 49 goals in his 51 outings. However, he has not had the ideal start to the 2026/27 season.

In his nine outings across competitions, he only has two goals to his name. The former Liverpool winger has yet to hit top gear this season and he will hope this home game against Leipzig can help him get going once again.

Prediction

Bayern Munich 3-2 RB Leipzig

Bayern Munich will have the advantage of playing at home, where their attacking record has been impressive this season. However, their recent defensive lapses against FC Augsburg and Viking FK suggest RB Leipzig will have opportunities to trouble them.

The visitors have found their rhythm with consecutive wins and will look to exploit the spaces left by Bayern’s attacking full-backs. Romulo and Christopher Nkunku could pose a serious threat if Leipzig can transition quickly and make the most of their chances. Bayern’s superior attacking quality should ultimately make the difference in what promises to be an entertaining contest. The Hard Tackle predicts a hard-fought 3-2 win for the home team.