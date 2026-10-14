Bournemouth vs Sturm Graz Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Stats

Bournemouth welcome Sturm Graz to the Vitality Stadium on Thursday night as they look to make it back-to-back victories in the Europa League.

Bournemouth made history on Matchday 1, recording their first-ever European victory by beating Real Sociedad 2-1 in San Sebastian. It was an impressive result for Marco Rose’s side, who showed plenty of character to come away with all three points, especially on their European debut.

Their domestic form has been far less convincing. Bournemouth are still waiting for their first Premier League victory after six matches, having drawn three and lost three. The poor run continued last weekend with a heavy 5-1 defeat against Chelsea, leaving the Cherries 18th in the table.

Rose will demand a response from his players on Thursday, particularly at the back. Bournemouth have kept only one clean sheet in their last ten competitive matches, but a victory would make them the first English club since Bolton Wanderers in 2005/06 to win their opening two matches in a UEFA competition.

Sturm Graz began their Europa League campaign with a 0-0 draw against Stade Rennais. The Austrian outfit defended well but struggled to create enough clear opportunities, meaning they had to settle for a point at home.

The club are still searching for their first appearance in the knockout phase of the Europa League or Champions League. Their only previous run beyond the group stage in a UEFA competition came in the 2023/24 Conference League, when they reached the last 16.

Fabio Ingolitsch’s side have made an inconsistent start to the Austrian Bundesliga season, recording four wins, two draws and two defeats from their opening eight games. They responded to a 3-0 defeat against Red Bull Salzburg by beating Austria Vienna 2-0 last weekend, moving up to fourth place.

However, Sturm Graz face a difficult challenge in England. They are aiming to avoid a fifth consecutive away defeat in the Europa League and have won only one of their last nine matches against English clubs.

Team News & Tactics

Bournemouth

Bournemouth will be without Alex Scott, who is expected to spend several weeks on the sidelines with a thigh injury. Eli Junior Kroupi, Justin Kluivert, Julian Araujo, Veljko Milosavljevic, and Amine Adli are also unavailable.

Juanlu Sanchez and Daniel Jebbison have been left out of Bournemouth’s UEFA Europa League squad. Ben Gannon-Doak has been added to the squad following Kroupi’s injury and could compete with David Brooks for a place on the wing.

Rayan is expected to retain his place on the right after scoring in the win over Real Sociedad. Lewis Cook could return in central midfield, potentially replacing either Ryan Christie or Tyler Adams.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert; Adams, Christie; Rayan, Tavernier, Brooks; Evanilson

Sturm Graz

Sturm Graz have several injury concerns ahead of their trip to the south coast. Gizo Mamageishvili, Nelson Weiper, Otar Kiteishvili, Filip Rozga, Seedy Jatta, and Emran Soglo are all expected to miss out.

Oumar Diakite scored twice against Austria Vienna and could be rewarded with another start in attack. He may lead the line alongside Belmin Beganovic or replace him in the starting XI.

Fabio Ingolitsch must also decide whether to continue with the 3-4-3 formation used against Rennes or return to a back four. Luis Balbo and either Arjan Malic or Jurgen Heil could occupy the full-back positions if he opts for a more familiar system.

Probable Lineup (3-4-3): Khudyakov; Koller, Vallci, Quarshie; Heil, Weinhandl, Stankovic, Balbo; Hodl, Diakite, Beganovic

Key Stats

Bournemouth won their first-ever European match by beating Real Sociedad 2-1.

Bournemouth have won only two of their eight matches under Marco Rose.

Bournemouth have kept one clean sheet in their last 10 games across all competitions.

Sturm Graz have won only one of their last nine matches against English clubs.

Player to Watch

Rayan

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The Brazilian winger is yet to kick on under the new manager, Marco Rose, and even for his club, as Bournemouth need inspiration from somewhere to help them galvanise. Rayan is obviously a strong candidate to shine this season, and he must showcase that when the team hosts Sturm Graz.

Rose, in particular, continues to miss some of his key stars, specifically in the attacking third, and he may have to rely on those who are currently fit, including Rayan. A good start to their maiden European game at the Vitality Stadium may be a good point for the young winger to announce himself this season, as he could be the biggest threat that Bournemouth can present against Sturm Graz.

Prediction

Bournemouth 2-1 Sturm Graz

Bournemouth have endured a difficult start domestically, but their victory over Real Sociedad showed that they can raise their level in Europe. Playing in front of a home crowd should give Rose’s team another lift.

Sturm Graz are well organised and could make life uncomfortable for the Cherries, particularly if Bournemouth fail to improve defensively. However, the hosts should possess enough quality in the final third to secure a narrow victory and claim six points from their opening two Europa League matches.