Red Bull Salzburg vs AC Milan Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats.

AC Milan will look to recover from a disappointing opening-night defeat in the Europa League when they travel to Austria to face an unbeaten Red Bull Salzburg side on Thursday.

The Rossoneri were beaten 2-0 by Benfica at San Siro despite dominating possession and registering 40 touches inside the opposition penalty area. Salzburg, meanwhile, began their European campaign with a 1-0 victory away to Levski Sofia and currently sit three points above Milan in the league-phase standings.

Both teams arrive with plenty of reasons for optimism domestically as Salzburg have not lost any of their 15 competitive matches this season, while Milan have suffered just one defeat in all competitions.

Salzburg have made an excellent start under Danny Rohl, who has yet to experience defeat since taking charge. The Austrian side have gone 15 competitive matches unbeaten, winning 11 and drawing four. That run has helped them climb to second in the Austrian Bundesliga, where they sit only three points behind leaders Rapid Vienna.

Their European campaign has also begun positively as Salzburg travelled to Bulgaria and secured a 1-0 victory over Levski Sofia, with Haris Tabakovic finding the net. That result gives Rohl’s side an important three-point advantage over Milan heading into Thursday’s meeting.

Salzburg’s recent domestic form has been slightly less convincing. They were held to a goalless draw by Grazer AK last week, but the result nevertheless extended their unbeaten run. The biggest question is whether their impressive domestic consistency can translate against a Milan side with considerably greater European pedigree.

Milan could hardly have asked for a more frustrating Europa League opener and despite enjoying possession and repeatedly getting into dangerous areas against Benfica, the Rossoneri failed to convert their pressure into goals and ultimately suffered a 2-0 defeat. That result leaves Ruben Amorim’s team three points behind Salzburg and means they cannot afford to waste too many opportunities during the league phase.

There are nevertheless encouraging signs in Serie A as Milan have collected 12 points from six league matches and remain unbeaten domestically. Their only defeat of the season came against Benfica, while they recently defeated Lecce 3-0 before drawing 1-1 with Sassuolo.

The visitors therefore arrive in Austria with a strong overall record, but Thursday’s match will test whether their domestic momentum can be transferred successfully into Europe. With Atalanta awaiting his team domestically on Sunday, Amorim will also have to consider squad rotation.

The historical record provides Milan with plenty of confidence as the two clubs have met four times previously, and Salzburg have never beaten the Italian side. Milan have won three of those encounters, while the other finished level. Their most recent meeting came in the Champions League in November 2022, when Milan produced a convincing 4-0 victory. There is therefore little doubt that Salzburg will be attempting to break an unwanted historical record on Thursday.

This match brings together two teams enjoying excellent unbeaten runs but operating at very different levels of European experience. Salzburg’s 15-match unbeaten run demonstrates their consistency, while their youthful squad has the energy and intensity to make life uncomfortable for opponents.

The challenge for Milan will be turning possession and territorial dominance into goals. Their defeat to Benfica demonstrated that controlling the match is not enough if the final action lacks precision. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Red Bull Salzburg

Salzburg continue to operate with one of the youngest squads in the competition, with Edmund Baidoo, Bartosz Mazurek, and Christian Zawieschitzky among the emerging talents expected to play important roles. Zawieschitzky is particularly notable after becoming Austria’s youngest goalkeeper to represent the national team in 81 years when he started against Kosovo.

The goalkeeper is expected to continue between the posts, while Nikolas Veratschnig, Soumaila Diabate, and Enrique Aguilar are among those unavailable through injury. There is also a decision to make at centre-forward. Haris Tabakovic and Karim Konate have scored seven Bundesliga goals between them this season, and either could be selected to lead the attack.

Rohl’s side are likely to rely heavily on energy, pressing and quick transitions. The 4-2-3-1 provides Salzburg with two players protecting the central areas while allowing the attacking midfield three to press aggressively when Milan attempt to build from the back.

The positioning of Bartosz Mazurek and Abubakr Barry in the double pivot will be particularly important. They must provide enough protection for the centre-backs while also finding the attacking midfielders quickly once possession is recovered. Edmund Baidoo could be one of Salzburg’s most dangerous outlets as his ability to attack from the right and carry the ball forward could test Milan’s left side, particularly if the visitors’ wing-back pushes high.

Salzburg should also attempt to attack the spaces behind Milan’s wing-backs because Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 relies on those players for width, turnovers can leave space in the channels. The hosts therefore have an opportunity to make this an uncomfortable, high-tempo contest rather than allowing Milan to control the match at their preferred pace.

Their biggest concern will be what happens if the initial press is bypassed. Milan have enough technical quality to exploit the spaces between Salzburg’s midfield and defence if the Austrian side become too aggressive.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Zawieschitzky; Lainer, Boma, Drexler, Schmid; Mazurek, Barry; Baidoo, Kitano, Vertessen; Konate

AC Milan

Milan will be forced into at least one defensive change after Mattia Gabbia suffered a thigh injury against Sassuolo and could face a lengthy absence, while Alexis Saelemaekers is also unavailable. Ruben Amorim is expected to rotate his side given the busy schedule, with Alphadjo Cisse, Diego Moreira, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Omari Hutchinson, and Christian Pulisic all competing for starting positions.

At the same time, Luka Modric could make his 157th European appearance. If selected, it would be his first European appearance outside the UEFA Champions League since November 2011. Goncalo Ramos is expected to lead the attack.

Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 should give Milan a strong numerical base in possession while also protecting them against Salzburg’s transitions. The three centre-backs allow the wing-backs to advance, while Modric and Yunus Musah can provide the connection between defence and attack.

Modric’s role could be particularly important against Salzburg’s press. Rather than simply playing sideways, the Croat can use his passing range to bypass the first line of pressure and immediately put Milan into attacking positions. Further forward, Pulisic and Cisse should operate in the spaces behind Ramos. Their movement could be key to breaking down Salzburg’s defensive structure.

Ramos himself will need to provide more than simply a finishing presence. His ability to drop towards the ball and occupy the centre-backs could create gaps for the two attacking midfielders to exploit. Milan’s main tactical danger is losing possession with their wing-backs high up the pitch. Salzburg are exactly the type of energetic team that can punish those moments.

For that reason, the rest defence will be crucial. When Milan attack, at least three defenders and the deeper midfield support must remain positioned to prevent Red Bull Salzburg from launching immediate counter-attacks. If Milan can control those transitions, their greater technical quality should eventually give them the upper hand.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Maignan; Tomori, De Winter, Pavlovic; Chukwueze, Musah, Modric, Bartesaghi; Pulisic, Cisse; Ramos

Key Stats

Red Bull Salzburg are unbeaten in 15 competitive matches this season, winning 11 and drawing four.

AC Milan have lost just once in all competitions this season, with their only defeat coming in the 2-0 Europa League loss to Benfica.

Salzburg opened their Europa League campaign with a 1-0 away victory over Levski Sofia, giving them three points from their opening fixture.

Milan have collected 12 points from their first six Serie A matches, remaining unbeaten in the Italian top flight.

Milan have never lost to Salzburg in four previous meetings, winning three and drawing one. Their most recent encounter ended in a 4-0 Milan victory in November 2022.

Player to Watch

Christian Pulisic

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The American is expected to operate as one of the two attacking midfielders behind Goncalo Ramos, giving him the freedom to drift into central areas or move towards the flank. That role could suit Pulisic particularly well against Salzburg’s aggressive approach. If the hosts press high, spaces can appear behind their midfield, and Pulisic’s ability to carry the ball into those areas could provide Milan with an immediate attacking outlet.

His movement will also be important in creating space for Ramos. If Pulisic drifts wide and pulls a Salzburg defender with him, Ramos can attack the resulting central space. Conversely, if he moves inside, Milan can overload the centre and allow their wing-back to provide width. With Milan needing to recover from their opening-day Europa League defeat, Pulisic’s creativity and ability to contribute in the final third could be decisive.

Prediction

Red Bull Salzburg 1-2 AC Milan

Salzburg’s unbeaten run makes them a dangerous opponent, particularly on home soil, and Milan cannot afford to underestimate a side that has already collected a European victory this season. However, Milan possess greater individual quality and European experience. Their domestic form has been strong, and their historical dominance over Salzburg provides another psychological advantage.

The key will be whether Milan can be more ruthless in the final third than they were against Benfica. If they convert their possession into genuine chances, they should have enough quality to take all three points.