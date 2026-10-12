Wrexham AFC vs West Bromwich Albion Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats.

Wrexham and West Bromwich Albion will both be looking to respond after disappointing results at the weekend when they meet at the Racecourse Ground on Tuesday night.

Wrexham sit 15th after nine EFL Championship matches, while West Brom have slipped to ninth following consecutive defeats. The margins remain small, however, with the Baggies still only outside the playoff places on goal difference.

Wrexham’s second Championship campaign has so far been a mixed one as Phil Parkinson’s side have collected 11 points from their opening nine matches, winning two, losing two and drawing five. That high number of draws has prevented the Red Dragons from building sustained momentum, although it has also ensured they remain comfortably above the relegation zone.

Their most recent match highlighted both sides of their season as Wrexham fell behind to Sam Szmodics’s ninth-minute goal at Derby County but showed resilience to rescue a point through Oliver Rathbone’s 88th-minute equaliser. That followed a more encouraging home performance against Southampton, which ended in victory, although the 6-0 defeat away to West Ham United before the international break remains a major blemish.

The Racecourse Ground could therefore be important on Tuesday as Wrexham have the opportunity to turn their tendency for draws into victories and begin climbing towards the playoff conversation. Menwhile, West Brom made an excellent start to James Morrison’s first full season in charge.

The Baggies collected 14 points from their opening seven matches, winning four and conceding only seven goals during that period. Their momentum has since disappeared and a 1-0 defeat to Wolves before the international break was followed by another narrow loss against Birmingham City on Saturday.

August Priske’s penalty just before half time proved decisive at The Hawthorns. Despite those setbacks, West Brom remain within touching distance of the playoff places. They are ninth and trail fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth only on goal difference.

Another defeat could see them lose further ground, whereas three points would immediately put them back into the promotion conversation. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Wrexham AFC

Wrexham are expected to be without Max Cleworth, Liberato Cacace, George Thomason, and Nathan Broadhead, who remain sidelined with injuries. There is also a concern over Josh Windass, who was forced off early during Saturday’s draw with Derby County. His absence should see Oliver Rathbone come into the starting XI after coming off the bench to score the late equaliser.

Rathbone is expected to operate behind Kieffer Moore, alongside Callum O’Hare, giving Wrexham a combination of creativity and physical presence in the final third. At wing-back, Danny Imray could get the nod ahead of Issa Kabore, while Ben Whiteman and Lewis O’Brien should form the central midfield partnership.

Wrexham’s three-man defence of Zak Vyner, Joe Worrall, and Dominic Hyam anchored by goalkeeper Anthony Patterson allows their wing-backs to push high and create a five-man attacking structure when they have possession in the 3-4-2-1 formation. That could be particularly useful against West Brom’s 4-4-2 because Wrexham can potentially create a numerical advantage in the wide areas.

However, there is a trade-off. If Imray and Jacques Ekomie advance simultaneously, the spaces behind them become vulnerable. West Brom’s wide players can look to attack those areas quickly during transitions. Kieffer Moore should provide Wrexham with an important direct outlet. His physical presence can allow the hosts to bypass West Brom’s midfield press and bring Rathbone and O’Hare into play around second balls.

Rathbone’s inclusion could also improve Wrexham’s ability to connect midfield with attack. His late goal at Derby demonstrated his ability to arrive in dangerous areas, and his movement between the lines could be particularly important against West Brom’s flat midfield structure.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Patterson; Vyner, Worrall, Hyam; Imray, Whiteman, O’Brien, Ekomie; Rathbone, O’Hare; Moore

West Bromwich Albion

West Brom will continue to be without Mikey Johnston, who remains sidelined with a long-term injury, while Nolan Galves is also unavailable after suffering an injury in September. Jimmy-Jay Morgan should retain his place in attack after an excellent start to his West Brom career. The forward has recorded five goals and three assists in all competitions since arriving during the summer.

At centre-back, Chris Mepham is expected to retain his place alongside Nathaniel Phillips, despite competition from George Campbell. West Brom’s 4-4-2 system gives them a natural platform for pressing Wrexham’s back three and, importantly, allows the two forwards to occupy the central defenders and that could prevent Wrexham from comfortably building attacks through Vyner, Worrall and Hyam.

West Brom should also look to exploit the spaces behind Wrexham’s wing-backs. If Callum Styles and Brayann Pereira can push forward at the right moments while their midfield remains disciplined, the Baggies can create two-versus-one situations in wide areas.

The relationship between Jimmy-Jay Morgan and Aune Heggebo will be particularly important. Morgan’s recent scoring form makes him the obvious threat, but his movement away from the centre could create space for Heggebo or the advancing midfielders.

Defensively, West Brom must be careful with Wrexham’s crosses and second balls as Moore’s aerial ability means the Baggies cannot simply allow the hosts to play direct without challenging effectively for the first contact.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): O’Leary; Pereira, Phillips, Mepham, Styles; Nzingoula, Diakite, Collyer, Price; Heggebo, Morgan

Key Stats

Wrexham have collected 11 points from their opening nine Championship matches, with two wins, five draws and two defeats.

Five of Wrexham’s nine league matches have ended in draws.

West Brom collected 14 points from their opening seven Championship games, winning four and conceding only seven goals during that run.

West Brom have now suffered consecutive 1-0 defeats, losing to Wolves before the international break and Birmingham City on their return to action.

Player to Watch

Jimmy-Jay Morgan

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The forward has made an excellent start to life at the club, contributing five goals and three assists in all competitions since his summer arrival. His movement could be particularly important against Wrexham’s three-man defence. Morgan can drift into the channels rather than remaining between the centre-backs, potentially dragging one of Wrexham’s defenders out of position and opening space for his strike partner or advancing midfielders.

He will also be expected to attack the spaces created when Wrexham’s wing-backs push forward. If West Brom win possession quickly, Morgan’s movement into those areas could give the visitors an immediate route towards goal. With West Brom searching for a response after two consecutive defeats, Morgan’s current form makes him their most obvious attacking threat.

Prediction

Wrexham 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

This feels like a match where neither side will want to take excessive risks. Wrexham’s home advantage and their ability to fight back from losing positions should make them difficult to beat, while West Brom have greater incentive to respond after two consecutive defeats. The Baggies’ stronger start to the season and greater attacking consistency give them a slight edge, but Wrexham’s resilience should keep the hosts in the contest.