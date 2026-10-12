Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bolton Wanderers Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats.

Wolverhampton Wanderers will look to respond immediately after suffering a narrow defeat at Middlesbrough when they welcome Bolton Wanderers to Molineux on Tuesday night.

Wolves entered the international break strongly, but their 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough prevented them from building further momentum in the promotion race. They remain fifth, however, and are only two points behind third place with a game in hand.

Bolton arrive in very different circumstances. Steven Schumacher’s side sit 17th after losing 2-0 to Stoke City on Saturday, leaving them only three points above the relegation zone. The Trotters have also struggled defensively on their travels, conceding 10 goals in their first four away league matches.

Wolves had established themselves among the early Championship promotion contenders before their defeat at Middlesbrough. Cesar Peixoto’s side collected 14 points from their opening seven league matches, winning four and losing only once. Consecutive 1-0 victories over Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion had further strengthened their position before Middlesbrough ended that run.

The narrow defeat should not alter the wider picture too dramatically as Wolves are still only two points behind third place and have a game in hand over every team in the top half. A victory on Tuesday would therefore put them firmly back into the automatic-promotion conversation.

Their biggest challenge could be breaking down Bolton without becoming vulnerable themselves. Wolves have enough attacking quality to dominate possession at Molineux, but Bolton have shown that they can score away from home despite their defensive problems.

Bolton’s early Championship campaign has been inconsistent and after four consecutive defeats, Schumacher’s side appeared to turn things around with victories over Cardiff City and Norwich City. The 4-3 win at Norwich was particularly encouraging because it represented Bolton’s first away league victory of the campaign.

However, the defensive concerns remain as they have conceded 10 goals in four away league matches, meaning Wolves will see considerable opportunities to exploit spaces in the Bolton back line. Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Stoke made matters worse. Bolton were reduced to 10 men after only 20 minutes and eventually fell two goals behind before Theo Bair’s stoppage-time strike proved little more than consolation.

The Trotters now need to find a way to stay competitive for longer periods, particularly against a Wolves side capable of controlling games through possession. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves remain without Yerson Mosquera and Raul Jimenez, with both players unavailable through injury. That means Adam Armstrong should continue as the central striker, while Rodrigo Gomes and Mateus Mane are expected to occupy the wide attacking positions.

Fer Lopez is pushing to start after scoring four goals in eight Championship appearances this season. His inclusion would give Wolves an additional creative presence between the lines. There is more uncertainty in the deeper midfield positions, with Tommy Doyle, Andre, Marshall Munetsi, Jordan James, and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde competing for two places.

The key for Wolves will be getting Fer Lopez between Bolton’s midfield and defensive lines. If he can receive possession on the turn, he can bring Gomes and Mane into the attack while also creating opportunities for Armstrong. Kieran Trippier can provide additional width from right-back, allowing Gomes to move into more central positions. On the other side, Bueno can support Mane while maintaining a more conservative balance.

Wolves should also be wary of Bolton’s transition threat. With Thierry Gale and Samuel Iling-Junior capable of attacking quickly, the hosts cannot allow both full-backs to advance simultaneously without adequate midfield protection.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Sa; Trippier, Djiga, Toti, Bueno; Andre, Munetsi; Gomes, Lopez, Mane; Armstrong

Bolton Wanderers

Bolton will be without Chris Forino-Joseph, who has missed the last three matches through injury. Eoin Toal should therefore continue alongside Ben Davies at centre-back. Up front, Sam Dalby is expected to lead the line, with Thierry Gale operating from the left after his excellent international break.

Josh Sheehan remains a key figure in midfield and should partner Ethan Erhahon in the double pivot. Bolton are unlikely to benefit from having long spells of possession at Molineux, so their approach should be built around compact defending followed by quick transitions.

The partnership of Sheehan and Erhahon will be particularly important. They need to prevent López from finding space while also providing the first pass forward when Bolton regain possession. Gale could be Bolton’s biggest outlet and if he stays high enough to receive early passes, he can attack the space behind Wolves’ full-backs.

Sam Dalby will also have an important role as the focal point. His ability to hold the ball up could allow Gale, Samuel Iling-Junior and Ruben Rodrigues to advance and turn defensive recoveries into attacking situations. The danger is that Bolton’s defensive line becomes too deep. Given that they have already conceded 10 times in four away league matches, simply sitting back for 90 minutes could invite overwhelming pressure.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Bazunu; Larrazabal, Toal, Davies, Conway; Sheehan, Erhahon; Iling Junior, Rodrigues, Gale; Dalby

Key Stats

Wolves have collected 14 points from their opening seven Championship matches, winning four and losing only once before their defeat at Middlesbrough.

Wolves are fifth in the Championship, but remain only two points behind third place and have a game in hand on every team in the top half.

Bolton Wanderers have conceded 10 goals in their first four away league matches.

Bolton have won only one of their opening four away Championship matches.

Wolves’ last two Championship victories before the Middlesbrough defeat were both 1-0, against Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion.

Player to Watch

Fer Lopez

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The attacking midfielder has already scored four goals in eight Championship appearances, making him one of the most productive players in Cesar Peixoto’s attacking unit. His positioning between Bolton’s midfield and defence could be decisive. If Bolton’s double pivot drops too deep to protect the centre-backs, Lopez should have room to receive possession and dictate attacks. If they step forward to close him down, that can create space for Adam Armstrong to run beyond them.

Lopez’s movement should also allow Wolves’ wide players, particularly Rodrigo Gomes and Mateus Mane, to attack more aggressively. With Wolves needing an immediate response after the Middlesbrough defeat, Lopez could be the player capable of unlocking a Bolton defence that has already conceded heavily away from home.

Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Bolton Wanderers

Wolves have the stronger squad, home advantage and considerably more at stake in the promotion race. Bolton can cause problems on the counter, but their away defensive record is difficult to overlook. The home side should come away with all therre points with two goals to boot.