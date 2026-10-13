QPR vs Derby County Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats.

Queens Park Rangers will look to strengthen their position in the Championship playoff race when they welcome struggling Derby County to MATRADE Loftus Road on Wednesday night.

The Rs arrive after earning an impressive point away to league leaders West Ham United, while Derby were held by Wrexham at Pride Park. The contrast in league positions is significant, but recent meetings suggest this could be much closer than the table indicates.

Queens Park Rangers have quietly put themselves into playoff contention under Julien Stephan. The Rs have lost only once in their opening nine Championship matches and currently occupy sixth place, four points behind second-placed Middlesbrough. Their biggest issue has been converting competitive performances into victories.

Friday’s 1-1 draw at West Ham United was another example. Nicolas Madsen gave QPR the lead before Jarrod Bowen equalised, but the visitors had an opportunity to take all three points when Pierce Charles saved Bowen’s late penalty and that performance extended QPR’s run to four consecutive league draws.

The concern is that QPR have struggled to produce the same level of consistency at Loftus Road. They have gone five home matches without a victory, drawing four and losing one, while scoring only four goals across their four home league fixtures. For a side chasing promotion, that is an area Stephan will need to address quickly and the visit of Derby represents a good opportunity.

However, QPR cannot afford to approach the fixture as though their opponents’ league position guarantees three points. Meanwhile, Derby’s season has gone in the opposite direction and the Rams are down in 23rd, having taken just one victory from their opening nine league matches. Their only Championship win came at Portsmouth on September 1, but they have failed to build on that result.

John Eustace’s side have now gone five league matches without a victory, losing three and drawing two. Their latest disappointment came against Wrexham at Pride Park. Sammie Szmodics gave Derby an early lead, but Ollie Rathbone’s late equaliser ensured the Rams remain without a home victory this season.

There have nevertheless been some encouraging individual performances. Mohammed Fuseini has contributed to both of Derby’s goals across their last two matches and offers an important source of energy and direct running in attack. Sammie Szmodics also remains a significant threat, particularly if Derby can get him into advanced positions around the penalty area.

There is an interesting twist in the head-to-head record as Derby won both meetings last season, meaning Eustace’s side have already demonstrated that they can cause QPR problems. Across the last 23 meetings, Derby have lost only eight, recording 10 wins and five draws. That record should give the visitors confidence, particularly if they can keep the game level into the second half.

However, their current away form and defensive injury problems make this a considerably tougher assignment. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Queens Park Rangers

QPR have one important attacking concern, with Ilias Chair a doubt because of a muscle injury. The 28-year-old has been an important creative presence for the Hoops in recent seasons, so his potential absence could influence how Julien Stephan structures the attacking phase.

QPR will also be without Karamoko Dembele, further reducing their options in the final third. Despite those absences, Stephan is expected to retain the 4-3-3 formation that has provided QPR with a solid platform during their strong start.

Nicolas Madsen should operate as the most advanced of the midfield three, with Glen Kamara and Ronnie Edwards providing the deeper support. The front three of Kwame Poku, Rayan Kolli, and Richard Kone should provide a mixture of pace, movement and width.

Without Chair and Dembele, QPR may need to create chances through collective movement rather than individual creativity. Madsen’s positioning will therefore be particularly important. If he can find pockets behind Derby’s midfield five, QPR can create overloads around the visitors’ defensive block. Poku should provide a direct threat from the right, while QPR’s full-backs can push forward to create additional width.

The biggest tactical danger is overcommitting. Derby are likely to sit compactly and wait for opportunities to counter, so QPR’s midfield must maintain sufficient protection when the full-backs advance. The home side’s biggest objective should be to score first. Their recent home struggles have often placed greater pressure on them to force the game, whereas an early goal would allow them to control the tempo and make Derby leave their defensive structure.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Charles; Adamson, Dunne, Clarke-Salter, Kemper; Edwards, Kamara, Madsen; Poku, Kolli, Kone

Derby County

Derby’s injury situation has deteriorated further as Max Johnston has picked up an injury in training and joins an already depleted defensive group. Eiran Cashin and Matt Clarke remain unavailable with calf problems, while Charlie Taylor is sidelined by a hamstring injury.

Derby are also without their leading attacking option, with Patrick Agyemang continuing his recovery from an Achilles injury. John Eustace is therefore expected to retain a 4-5-1 formation, with Josh Vickers in goal and Joe Ward, Sondre Langas, Dion Sanderson, and Ryan Hedges forming the defensive line.

Alex Mowatt and David Ozoh should provide the central midfield platform, while Mohammed Fuseini, Bobby Clark, and Sammie Szmodics operate ahead of them while Carlton Morris is expected to lead the attack. Derby’s formation should allow them to make the centre of the pitch extremely congested. With five midfielders, the Rams can attempt to deny Madsen and QPR’s attacking midfielders the space they need to turn and play forward.

The problem is that this structure can leave the lone striker isolated. Derby will therefore need Fuseini and Szmodics to break forward quickly whenever possession is recovered. Szmodics could be particularly important because he is capable of arriving late into the penalty area rather than remaining permanently wide.

Defensively, Derby’s injury problems could be decisive. With several experienced defenders unavailable, they may need to protect the centre aggressively and avoid allowing QPR’s wide players to isolate their replacement defenders. The visitors’ best route to a result is likely to be patience: remain compact, frustrate QPR, and then exploit the spaces created as the hosts become increasingly committed to finding a breakthrough.

Probable Lineup (4-5-1): Vickers; Ward, Langas, Sanderson, Hedges; Mowatt, Ozoh, Fuseini, Clark, Szmodics; Morris

Key Stats

QPR have lost only once in their opening nine Championship matches, recording four wins and four draws alongside that single defeat.

QPR have drawn their last four league matches.

QPR have scored only four goals in their four home league matches.

Derby have won only once in nine Championship matches, with their sole victory coming away at Portsmouth on September 1.

Derby have won the last two meetings between the clubs, while across the last 23 encounters they have recorded 10 wins, five draws and eight defeats.

Player to Watch

Nicolas Madsen

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The midfielder arrives after scoring his first goal of the season in the impressive 1-1 draw with West Ham United, and he should again operate in the advanced midfield role in Julian Stephan’s 4-3-3. With Ilias Chair a doubt and Karamoko Dembele unavailable, Madsen’s creativity becomes even more important. His positioning between Derby’s midfield and defence could determine whether QPR can break down what is likely to be a compact 4-5-1.

Madsen can also contribute from deeper positions, helping QPR circulate possession before moving into more dangerous areas. Against a Derby side expected to defend with numbers, his ability to receive between the lines, turn quickly and release Poku or Kone into the channels could be the difference.

Prediction

Queens Park Rangers 2-0 Derby County

QPR have been difficult to beat throughout the Championship season and their performance against West Ham demonstrated that they can compete with the division’s strongest sides. Their poor home record is a concern, but Derby’s defensive injuries and prolonged winless run make this an opportunity the Rs should take.