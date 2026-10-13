Bodo/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats.

Bodo/Glimt will welcome Borussia Dortmund to Aspmyra Stadion on Wednesday night looking to produce another memorable European night in northern Norway.

Bodo/Glimt were given a brutal introduction to the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League, losing 5-0 away to Bayern Munich on matchday one. Borussia Dortmund, meanwhile, opened their campaign with a narrow 3-2 victory over Villarreal.

Yet the Black and Yellows should not expect an easy evening in the Arctic Circle, with Bodo/Glimt’s extraordinary home record making this one of the more intriguing fixtures of the second matchday. The home side’s opening Champions League fixture was a reminder of the difference between competing in Norway and facing one of Europe’s elite.

Bayern Munich dismantled them 5-0, with Michael Olise scoring twice alongside goals from Alphonso Davies, Jamal Musiala, and Harry Kane. The Norwegian side failed to register a single shot on target, making the trip to Dortmund’s Bundesliga rivals a particularly chastening experience.

The response domestically has been much better as Bodp/Glimt have won three of their last four Eliteserien matches, including a 3-1 victory over Kristiansund at the weekend. That result kept them level on points with Viking FK at the top of the table. Andreas Helmersen also continued his excellent scoring form, taking his tally to 12 league goals during the calendar year.

But it is Bodo/Glimt’s home record that should command Dortmund’s attention. They have won their last seven consecutive matches at Aspmyra, scoring 21 goals in the process. Their performances in last season’s Champions League were particularly impressive, with victories over Manchester City, Inter Milan and Sporting CP at this venue. Superlaget have won their last five home European matches, scoring three times in each.

Meanwhile, Dortmund have enjoyed a considerably smoother start to their European campaign as Niko Kovac’s side defeated Villarreal 3-2 on Matchday 1, with Serhou Guirassy scoring twice. They also entered the weekend with four consecutive Bundesliga victories, but were unable to maintain that perfect run against Werder Bremen.

Despite taking a 2-0 lead through Nico Schlotterbeck and Daniel Svensson, Dortmund conceded twice late on and had to settle for a 2-2 draw. That result nevertheless extended their unbeaten run to seven matches in all competitions, with six victories and one draw since losing the DFL Super Cup to Bayern Munich.

There is an interesting European trend, however. Dortmund have lost their last three away Champions League matches, something Bodo/Glimt will hope to exploit. Wednesday will be only the second competitive meeting between these clubs.

The first came during last season’s Champions League league phase, when the sides played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in Dortmund. Julian Brandt twice put BVB ahead, but Bodo/Glimt responded on both occasions through Haitam Aleesami and Jens Petter Hauge.

UEFA’s historical numbers also provide an interesting warning, as Dortmund have lost only one of seven meetings with Norwegian opposition, while Bodo/Glimt remain without a win against German clubs after four encounters. The visitors are the more experienced Champions League side and possess greater individual quality.

However, Bodo/Glimt’s home environment can dramatically alter the contest. The artificial surface, Arctic conditions and compact stadium can make the pace of the game uncomfortable for visiting teams. More importantly, the hosts have demonstrated that they are not simply trying to survive European nights at home but actively attack opponents.

Their seven consecutive home wins and 21 goals during that run demonstrate the scale of the threat. Dortmund will therefore need to resist the temptation to commit too many players forward simultaneously. Losing possession high up the pitch could allow Bodo/Glimt to attack the spaces behind their wing-backs. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Bodo/Glimt

Bodo/Glimt will be without an important defensive presence after Odin Bjortuft was sent off during the heavy defeat to Bayern Munich and is suspended for Wednesday’s match. That leaves Villads Nielsen needing a new partner at centre-back, with Haitam Aleesami expected to step into the defensive unit.

There is positive news further forward, with leading scorer Andreas Helmersen expected to return to the starting XI after being rested from the beginning of the weekend’s domestic fixture. Bodo/Glimt should retain their 4-3-3, with Nikita Haikin behind Fredrik Sjovold, Villads Nielsen, Haitam Aleesami, and Fredrik Bjorkan.

Sondre Brunstad Fet, Patrick Berg, and Joshua Kitolano should provide the midfield platform, while Sondre Auklend, Ole Didrik Blomberg, and Andreas Helmersen lead the attack. The absence of Bjortuft is potentially significant because Bodo/Glimt cannot afford defensive uncertainty against Guirassy.

They are likely to compensate by keeping possession and pushing Dortmund backwards rather than allowing the German side to dictate territory. Their wide players will be important in this respect.

Bodo/Glimt can try to isolate Dortmund’s outside centre-backs and attack the spaces created when the visitors’ wing-backs move forward. Helmersen’s movement will also be crucial. If he can pull one of Dortmund’s centre-backs away from the defensive line, it could create channels for the wide attackers to exploit.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Haikin; Sjovold, Nielsen, Aleesami, Bjorkan; Kitolano, Berg, Fet; Auklend, Blomberg, Helmersen

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund receive a boost with Nico Schlotterbeck and Ramy Bensebaini returning after serving Champions League suspensions carried over from last season. However, Julian Ryerson is expected to miss the trip after suffering a rib injury while on international duty with Norway. Experienced midfielder Emre Can also remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.

Dortmund are expected to use a 3-4-3, with Gregor Kobel in goal and Schlotterbeck, Waldemar Anton, and Daniel Svensson forming the three-man defence. Marcel Sabitzer, Joey Veerman, Felix Nmecha, and Maximilian Beier should provide the midfield and wing-back structure, with Konstantinos Karestas, Ethan Nwaneri, and Serhou Guirassy forming the attacking unit.

Dortmund’s three-man defensive structure should help them deal with Bodo/Glimt’s front three, but it also creates a potential vulnerability on the flanks. The wing-backs will have to judge their positioning carefully. If they advance too aggressively, the hosts can attack the channels behind them; if they remain too deep, Dortmund risk allowing the Norwegian side to build sustained pressure.

The biggest advantage for Dortmund is likely to be their ability to attack the spaces behind Bodo/Glimt’s defensive line. Guirassy’s movement and finishing make him particularly dangerous if Dortmund can transition quickly. The midfield will therefore have a dual responsibility of controlling possession when the German outfit have the ball while immediately protecting the defence when possession is lost.

Probable Lineup (3-4-3): Kobel; Schlotterbeck, Anton, Svensson; Sabitzer, Veerman, Nmecha, Beier; Nwaneri, Guirassy, Karetsas

Key Stats

Bodo/Glimt have won their last seven home matches, scoring 21 goals across that run.

Bodo/Glimt have won their last five home European matches, scoring three goals in each game.

Borussia Dortmund have lost their last three away UEFA Champions League matches.

Borussia Dortmund are unbeaten in their last seven matches in all competitions, winning six and drawing one.

Serhou Guirassy scored twice against Villarreal on matchday one and has now scored 21 Champions League goals in 29 appearances.

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Serhou Guirassy

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The Borussia Dortmund striker arrives with an immediate Champions League impact after scoring twice in the 3-2 victory over Villarreal on matchday one. A return of 21 goals in 29 UEFA Champions League appearances showcases his reliability at this level.

His movement could be particularly important against Bodo/Glimt’s makeshift centre-back pairing. With Odin Bjortuft suspended, the hosts will have a new defensive partnership, and Guirassy can test it by moving across the line rather than remaining fixed between the centre-backs.

The striker also gives Dortmund an outlet when Bodo/Glimt press aggressively. If the Black and Yellows can release him quickly into space, his physical presence and finishing ability could turn defensive transitions into goalscoring opportunities. With Bodo/Glimt expected to attack boldly at home, Guirassy could find precisely the kind of spaces he needs.

Prediction

Bodo/Glimt 2-3 Borussia Dortmund

Bodo/Glimt’s home record makes this a dangerous fixture for Borussia Dortmund, and their ability to score freely at Aspmyra should not be underestimated. However, the away side have significantly greater Champions League experience, are unbeaten in seven matches and possess a proven European goalscorer in Guirassy. The Norwegian outfit should make this uncomfortable, but Dortmund’s quality could eventually tell.