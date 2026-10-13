AS Roma vs Real Madrid Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Real Madrid will look to make it consecutive wins in the UEFA Champions League when they hit the road to face AS Roma at Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday.

Having secured a win this past weekend in La Liga, Real Madrid will look to build on it when they square up against AS Roma, who are yet to suffer a defeat this season.

The home team are third in Serie A with 14 points in their six outings. They have won four and drawn two of those six games. The Giallorossi started their Champions League campaign with a disappointing 1-1 draw against Fenerbahce.

They will look to put it behind them and secure all three points against record-winners Real Madrid in front of their own fans. Roma are heading into this fixture on the back of a 0-0 draw against Como. While their unbeaten run will give them confidence, Gian Piero Gasperini’s men need to do more to take down Los Blancos.

Meanwhile, the visitors will be desperate to secure all three points, as they look to gain some momentum following a disappointing couple of weeks prior to the international break. They beat Inter Milan 2-1 at home in their Champions League opener and will look to add three more points to their tally and climb into the top eight.

The team in white are fourth in La Liga, already six points behind leaders Barcelona. While Jose Mourinho’s men have been inconsistent, they secured all three points against Villarreal last time out (1-0). Real Madrid have enough quality to get another positive result here, but they can’t take Roma lightly. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

AS Roma

Mile Svilar remains on the sidelines with a fractured toe, and it remains to be seen if Bryan Cristante, who is struggling with a knee issue, can be fit in time for this outing. Donyell Malen has a domestic suspension to deal with, but he is available to feature against Real Madrid.

Roma are expected to line up in a 3-4-2-1 formation, with Pier Luigi Gollini starting in goal in Svilar’s absence. Gianluca Mancini, Evan Ndicka and Mario Hermoso should form the back three, while Nahuel Molina and Wesley are likely to operate as wing-backs.

As for the midfield unit, Manu Kone and Marten de Roon are expected to pair up in the middle of the park, providing defensive cover and helping Roma compete for control of the game.

Paulo Dybala and Matias Soule should operate behind Donyell Malen, who is expected to lead the line for AS Roma against Real Madrid. The attacking trio will look to exploit spaces in the away side’s defence and make the most of their opportunities.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Gollini; Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso; Molina, Kone, De Roon, Wesley; Dybala, Soule; Malen

Real Madrid

The visitors remain without the services of Eder Militao (muscle), Rodrygo (knee), Raul Asencio (leg), and Ferland Mendy (hip). Dean Huijsen is back available after serving a suspension last time out, while Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Guler and Bernardo Silva, who missed their last UEFA Champions League outing, are back in the mix.

Vinicius Junior, who picked up a red card in their outing against Villarreal, remains available for European outings. Real Madrid are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation vs AS Roma, with Thibaut Courtois starting in goal. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alvaro Carreras should occupy the full-back positions, while Ibrahima Konate is likely to pair up with Antonio Rudiger at the heart of the defence.

As for the midfield unit, Federico Valverde and Bernardo Silva are expected to form the double pivot in the centre of the park, offering energy and creativity while helping Real Madrid control possession. Aurelien Tchouameni will most likely make an appearance off the bench.

Arda Guler and Vinicius Junior will take charge on the flanks. Guler will look to create chances for others around him, while Vinicius will look to stretch the opposition defence and cut inside from the left when possible. Jude Bellingham will continue in the number ten role behind Kylian Mbappe, who will lead the line for Real Madrid against Roma.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Rudiger, Carreras; Valverde, Bernardo; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius Junior; Mbappe

Key Stats

Real Madrid have lost two out of their last six games.

Real Madrid’s 1-0 win over Villarreal was their first clean sheet after a run of five games without one.

The two teams have faced each other on 12 occasions; Los Blancos have won eight, while Roma have come out on top thrice.

The team in white have won each of their last four games against Roma without conceding even once.

The last time AS Roma beat Real Madrid was during the round of 16 of the 2007/08 UEFA Champions League.

Player to Watch

Vinicius Junior

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Vinicius Junior was on the verge of turning things around as he had found the back of the net against Villarreal. However, the goal was ruled out because of a foul in build-up play. The Brazilian international was subsequently sent off for his violent conduct.

While things are clearly not going in his favour as he only has one goal after nine outings, the Real Madrid number seven is too good a player for his struggles to continue. He showed signs of what he can bring to the table during his cameo last time out, and it won’t be a surprise if he responds with a stellar performance here.

Prediction

AS Roma 1-3 Real Madrid

AS Roma have made an encouraging start to their domestic campaign and will be determined to make home advantage count against one of Europe’s most successful clubs. Their defensive organisation could make life difficult for Real Madrid, while Paulo Dybala and Matias Soule will look to create opportunities for Donyell Malen in the final third.

Real Madrid have been inconsistent in recent weeks, but their quality in the final third makes them favourites to come away with all three points. Kylian Mbappe will be the main threat up front, while Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler should provide creativity behind him.

Vinicius Junior will also be eager to make an impact amid a frustrating spell, and Roma could struggle to contain Madrid’s pace and movement across the attacking line. The Hard Tackle predicts a 3-1 win for the away team.