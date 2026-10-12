Viking vs Bayern Munich Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Bayern Munich will look to return to winning ways when they hit the road to square up against Norwegian outfit Viking.

While Viking will be hoping to cause a massive upset with the help of their fans, going up against one of the most dominant forces in Europe, Bayern Munich, is not going to be easy. The Bundesliga champions might have dropped points in their last league outing, but they will still be a force to reckon with.

The home team are top of the Eliteserien with 53 points in their 22 game. They are level on points and goal difference with second-placed Bodo/Glimt. More importantly, De Morkebla have won each of their last four games in all competitions.

However, Viking suffered a comprehensive 3-1 defeat at the hands of VfB Stuttgart in their Champions League opener and will be eager to get something from this game. But given how easily Stuttgart put three past them, the Bayern Munich forwards could end up making life very difficult for them.

The Bavarian giants have slipped to third in the Bundesliga following their 2-2 draw against FC Augsburg. While they did not get the desired results upon their return from the international break, Vincent Kompany’s men have enough quality to make it back-to-back wins in the UEFA Champions League.

Bayern started their Champions LEague campaign with a 5-0 win over Bodo/Glimt, and they will be hoping for a similar result against their league rivals, Viking. Vincent Kompany’s team have enough quality to ease past the Norwegian outfit. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Viking FK

The home team will be without the services of Sondre Bjorshol (knock), Veton Berisha (thigh), Martin Roseth (knee) and Anders Baertelsen (foot) due to injury.

Viking will line up in a 4-4-2 formation vs Bayern Munich, with an objective to keep things tight at the back. Arild Ostbo will take charge in goal. Henrik Heggheim and Kristoffer Haugen should occupy the full-back positions, while Gianni Stensness and Henrik Saelebakke Falchener are likely to form the central defensive partnership. Viking will look to stay compact at the back and limit the opposition’s space in the final third.

Henrik Bjordal and Zlatko Tripic are expected to operate on the flanks, with Joe Bell and Kristoffer Askildsen forming the central midfield partnership. While they will aim to create chances to hit Bayern on the break, the primary task for them in this game will be to maintain their shape and provide support to the back four.

Peter Christiansen and Erik Botheim should lead the line, with the hosts hoping the strike duo can make the most of the limited chances that come their way.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Ostbo; Heggheim, Stensness, Falchener, Haugen; Bjordal, Bell, Askildsen, Tripic; Christiansen, Botheim

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich will be without the services of Jamal Musiala as he recovers from the thigh injury he picked up during the international break. However, the good news is that the visitors do not have any fresh injury concerns ahead of the trip to Norway.

Die Roten are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Manuel Neuer starting in goal. Josip Stanisic and Alphonso Davies should take charge as the full-backs, while Jonathan Tah will pair up with Dayot Upamecano in the heart of the defence.

As for the midfield unit, Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic are expected to form the double pivot in the middle of the park, providing defensive cover while helping Bayern control the tempo of the game.

Michael Olise and Luis Diaz should operate on the flanks, with Ismael Saibari reprising the attacking midfield role. Harry Kane is expected to lead the line as Bayern Munich look to make the most of their attacking quality.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Neuer, Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Davies; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Saibari, Diaz; Kane

Key Stats

Bayern Munich have not lost any of their last 13 games across competitions.

Viking have conceded 35 goals in 17 UEFA Champions League outings.

Bayern Munich’s 11 points in their first five league outings is their worst start since the 2010/11 season.

Since losing to VfB Stuttgart, the home team have won each of their four subsequent outings.

Viking have won each of their last six home games (bagging 20 goals in the process).

Player to Watch

Harry Kane

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The 33-year-old English international has been on fire ever since he made the move to Germany from Tottenham. While Bayern Munich have not made the best of starts, he has been on song as always. Kane has six goals and four assists in his eight outings across competitions.

The veteran striker will be eager to add to his tally against Viking, who are expected to sit back and absorb the pressure. Kane will certainly get a few chances, and it won’t be a surprise if he bags a goal or two in this outing.

Prediction

Viking 0-6 Bayern Munich

Viking have been in impressive form domestically and will take confidence from their recent winning run, particularly their strong record at home. However, their 3-1 defeat to VfB Stuttgart in the Champions League exposed defensive weaknesses that Bayern Munich are well equipped to exploit.

The Bundesliga champions may have dropped points against Augsburg, but their emphatic 5-0 win over Bodo/Glimt in Europe underlined their attacking threat. Vincent Kompany’s men have the quality to dominate possession, stretch Viking’s defence and create plenty of scoring opportunities.

With Harry Kane in excellent form and Michael Olise and Luis Diaz providing support from the flanks, the visitors should have too much firepower for the Norwegian side. The Hard Tackle predicts an easy 6-0 win for the away team.