Inter Milan vs Club Brugge Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Inter Milan welcome Club Brugge to San Siro on Tuesday evening, with both sides looking for their first points of this season’s Champions League campaign.

Inter Milan endured another disappointing start to their Champions League campaign last month, losing 2-1 to Real Madrid despite enjoying long spells of possession at the Santiago Bernabéu. The defeat extended their poor European run, with the Nerazzurri losing six of their last seven matches in the competition.

Cristian Chivu’s side are now at risk of suffering four consecutive defeats at Europe’s highest level, having lost both legs of last season’s playoff tie against Bodø/Glimt before their defeat in Madrid. Inter were also beaten three times at San Siro during last season’s league phase, making a strong response on home soil particularly important.

Their domestic form, however, has been outstanding as Inter have dropped only two points in Serie A, including a thrilling victory over Napoli, a comeback win against Udinese and a hard-fought draw with Roma. They followed those results with a convincing 3-0 victory over Parma and will now look to carry that momentum into Europe.

Club Brugge also began their Champions League campaign with a defeat, suffering a 3-2 loss to Aston Villa at home. It was the third time in four recent meetings that the Belgian side had been beaten by the English club on the opening matchday.

The Belgian side have endured problems in Europe, conceding at least three goals in seven of their last nine continental matches. Their away form has also been a concern, with the Belgian champions losing four of their last five matches on the road before heading to Milan.

Club Brugge have enjoyed a strong response domestically, winning their last three matches against Genk, Antwerp and La Louvière while scoring 10 goals. Ivan Leko’s side currently sit second in the Belgian Pro League, just behind unbeaten leaders Gent, but they must produce a much-improved defensive display if they are to trouble Inter.

Team News & Tactics

Inter Milan

Inter welcomed Hakan Calhanoglu back to the squad in their win over Parma, while Djed Spence made his delayed debut from the bench. However, the Nerazzurri remain without John Stones, who is sidelined with a flexor problem.

Curtis Jones is also expected to miss out after suffering a thigh injury, with the midfielder potentially unavailable until November. Chivu still has several attacking options, with Marcus Thuram, Ange Bonny and Pio Esposito competing to partner captain Lautaro Martinez.

Martinez will be determined to end his wait for a Champions League goal, having failed to score in his last six appearances in the competition. Inter are expected to retain their three-man defensive system, with Benjamin Pavard, Manuel Akanji and Alessandro Bastoni operating behind a midfield led by Nicolo Barella.

Probable Lineup (3-5-2) – J. Martinez; Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni; Diouf, Barella, Stankovic, Zielinski, Dimarco; Thuram, L. Martinez

Club Brugge

Club Brugge have only one confirmed absentee ahead of their trip to Italy, with defender Joel Ordóñez ruled out because of injury. Ivan Leko otherwise has a strong squad available as his side look to build on their recent domestic form.

Goalkeeper Yann Sommer will make an emotional return to San Siro after spending three seasons with Inter. He kept 15 clean sheets during his time with the Italian club and will have to be at his best against one of Serie A’s most dangerous attacks.

Hugo Vetlesen and Nicolò Tresoldi both scored against Aston Villa and should retain their places in the starting XI. Captain Hans Vanaken is also expected to play an important role in midfield, while Club Brugge are likely to use their attacking players to exploit any space behind Inter’s wing-backs.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1) – Sommer; Sabbe, Mechele, Lee, Seys; Potts, Vanaken; Forbs, Vetlesen, Vergili; Tresoldi

Key Stats

Inter Milan have lost six of their last seven Champions League matches.

Inter Milan have dropped only two points in Serie A this season.

Club Brugge have won only one of their last nine visits to Italy.

Club Brugge have conceded at least three goals in seven of their last nine European matches.

Player to Watch

Lautaro Martinez

Embed from Getty Imageswindow.gie=window.gie||function(c){(gie.q=gie.q||[]).push(c)};gie(function(){gie.widgets.load({id:’EvwaTUugS3FI1qa3b5pQ-A’,sig:’Y6bpak6lieKVAOEBXZqMY-Z02VgbAs85I8bWIphfOhY=’,w:’594px’,h:’396px’,items:’2299553173′,caption: true ,tld:’com’,is360: false })});

Martinez remains one of Inter’s most important players, but the Argentine forward is still waiting for his next Champions League goal. He has gone six matches without scoring in the competition after previously finding the net 12 times in 11 appearances.

The Inter captain should have opportunities against a Club Brugge defence that has struggled badly in Europe. His movement, pressing and combination play with Marcus Thuram could prove decisive, while his ability to attack the space inside the penalty area will be central to Inter’s hopes of securing their first points.

Prediction

Inter Milan 3-1 Club Brugge

Club Brugge’s recent domestic form has been respectable, but their defensive problems in European competition make this a difficult test at the San Siro. Inter have struggled in the Champions League this season, yet their excellent Serie A campaign suggests they possess enough quality to control the match.

The Belgian visitors should pose a threat on the counter-attack, but Inter’s attacking options and home advantage are likely to prove decisive. The Nerazzurri should claim their first Champions League points with a convincing victory.