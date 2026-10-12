Galatasaray vs Barcelona Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Barcelona will be looking to extend their winning streak when they hit the road to face Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League.

Having won all nine of their games in the new campaign, Hansi Flick’s Barcelona will be looking to make it ten in a row against Galatasaray, who are currently top of the table in the Super Lig.

The home team have 16 points in their seven league outings with five wins and a draw. They have been quite consistent in the league, but did fail to secure a positive result in their Champions League opener against Sporting CP (3-1 defeat).

Galatasaray lost 4-0 to Trabzonspor prior to the break, but they have bounced back and are heading into this one on the back of a 3-1 win over Kasimpasa. While the Turkish giants will be confident about putting up a strong fight in front of their home fans, Barcelona’s current form suggests they could secure yet another win here.

The Catalan giants are top of La Liga, having won all eight of their games. They have already established a five-point lead at the top and are one of the most dangerous teams in Europe, having bagged 39 goals in just nine outings.

Barcelona secured a 5-1 win over Feyenoord in their Champions League opener, and they will be looking to strengthen their case for a top eight finish with another win here. A trip to Rams Park is never really that straightforward, but the Spanish giants’ form suggests they could get the desired result. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen came off the bench in their last outing to mark his return from injury, and might have to contend with a similar role as he is unlikely to be ready to start.

Wilfried Singo (thigh) is a doubt for this fixture, but apart from him, they do not really have much to worry about. Galatasaray are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Ugurcan Cakir starting in goal.

Deniz Gul and Ismail Jakobs should occupy the full-back positions, while Davinson Sanchez and Abdulkerim Bardakci are likely to form the central defensive partnership. The back four are going to have a long day at the office as they host the best attack in Europe.

Lucas Torreira is expected to anchor the midfield, with Gabriel Sara and Yunus Akgun providing support. The trio will look to ensure Barcelona do not enjoy too much easy possession.

Leroy Sane and Rafael Leao should offer pace and creativity in the wide areas, while Baris Alper Yilmaz is likely to lead the line.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Cakir; Gul, Sanchez, Bardakci, Jakobs; Torreira, Sara, Akgun; Sane, Yilmaz, Leao

Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong (knee), Roony Bardghji (knee) and Andreas Christensen (thigh) remain on the sidelines for the visitors. Raphinha is also unlikely to be available, having missed their last outing because of a thigh injury.

Barcelona are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Joan Garcia taking charge in goal. Jules Kounde and Joao Cancelo should occupy the full-back positions, while Pau Cubarsi and Eric Garcia are likely to form the central defensive partnership.

The back four will be eyeing another clean sheet, and they will receive significant support from the midfield trio in front of them. Rodri will take up the holding role, while Pedri and Dani Olmo will be in his support, the trio looking to control possession and dictate the tempo.

Lamine Yamal and Anthony Gordon should provide width in attack, while Gabriel Jesus is likely to lead the line. With Raphinha unavailable, Yamal and Gordon will look to ensure they link up well with the former Arsenal star and put a few past the home team.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Cancelo; Pedri, Rodri, Olmo; Yamal, Jesus, Gordon

Key Stats

Barcelona have won all nine games so far this season and will look to make it 10 in a row.

It’s been well over a decade since Barcelona last won the UEFA Champions League. They won their fifth Champions League title back in June 2015.

Barcelona secured a 2-1 win over Galatasaray on their last trip to Rams Park (2021-22 Europa League last 16).

The two teams have faced each other on eight occasions in the UEFA Champions League; Barcelona have won five times, while Galatasaray did come out on top once.

The Catalan giants have only lost one out of their last six UEFA Champions League away games.

Player to Watch

Anthony Gordon

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Gordon is off to a flying start at his new club. He has been involved in seven league games and has one goal and five assists to his name. He has certainly taken his game to another level since joining the Catalan giants, and his form suggests he could be the one to have a big say in the end result of this game.

The 25-year-old winger has been on song since the start of the season. He is all set to make his first start in the UEFA Champions League for Barcelona and will certainly be eager to make it count.

Prediction

Galatasaray 1-3 Barcelona

Galatasaray will be determined to make home advantage count, but their defensive struggles against stronger opposition could prove costly against Barcelona. The Turkish giants have enough quality in attack to trouble the visitors; however, they will need a disciplined midfield performance to prevent Hansi Flick’s side from dominating possession and creating chances at will.

Barcelona are in outstanding form and have looked relentless in front of goal, making them favourites to secure another victory. With Lamine Yamal providing creativity from the right and Anthony Gordon offering a threat on the opposite flank, the Catalan giants have several ways to break down the home defence.

Galatasaray could find the net in front of their supporters, but Barcelona’s superior attacking quality should ultimately prove decisive. The Hard Tackle predicts a 3-1 win for the away team.