Motherwell vs Celtic Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats.

Motherwell and Celtic will meet at Fir Park on Sunday with both sides desperate to halt worrying losing streaks.

The Steelmen have lost their last three Scottish Premiership matches, while Celtic have suffered three consecutive defeats across all competitions. For the visitors, however, the stakes are considerably higher and the pressure on Martin O’Neill is growing after a sequence of damaging results, while Motherwell will see an opportunity to take advantage of a Celtic side that currently appears short of confidence.

Motherwell’s start to the campaign suggested that Alfred Johansson had built a side capable of challenging considerably higher up the table. The Steelmen went unbeaten through their opening six matches, collecting four wins and two draws. Since then, however, their season has changed dramatically. A surprise 1-0 defeat to Stenhousemuir in the Scottish League Cup began the downturn, followed by two losses to Freiburg in the Conference League playoff qualifying round.

Motherwell briefly steadied themselves with a draw against St Mirren and a victory over Dundee United, but three consecutive league defeats have since pushed them down to eighth. The manner of those losses is particularly concerning as Motherwell have scored just once while conceding seven goals across their last three matches. Johansson therefore needs an attacking response as much as a defensive one.

The Steelmen cannot afford to spend another 90 minutes struggling to create opportunities, particularly against a Celtic team that could be vulnerable if pressure builds. On the other hand, Celtic’s situation is more serious and the Bhoys have now lost three consecutive matches, beginning with a 3-0 Old Firm defeat to Rangers in the Scottish League Cup quarter-final. That was followed by a 3-1 home loss to Ferencvaros in the Europa League before Rangers returned to Celtic Park and secured a 1-0 Premiership victory. Those results have placed considerable pressure on Martin O’Neill.

The wider context makes the situation even more uncomfortable, as Celtic also suffered a remarkable 5-1 defeat to LASK Linz earlier in the season, surrendering a 4-0 aggregate advantage in their Champions League playoff. The issue is therefore not simply one poor week and Celtic need to rediscover their defensive reliability and attacking fluency quickly.

There is, however, one major reason for optimism given that their record against Motherwell is outstanding. Celtic have lost just one of their last 38 meetings with the Steelmen, a sequence that demonstrates how difficult Motherwell have traditionally found this fixture.

Motherwell may also look to attack Celtic’s full-backs in transition. The reigning champions are likely to push their full-backs forward, and Johansson’s side can attempt to exploit the spaces left behind them. At the other end, Celtic need better movement around Kasper Hogh.

If the striker becomes isolated, Motherwell can maintain a compact defensive shape without being forced to make difficult decisions. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Motherwell

Motherwell are expected to be without Callum Hendry, John Koutroumbis, Jordan McGhee, Paul McGinn, and Oscar Priestman, all of whom remain sidelined with injury problems. Alfred Johansson could make changes in attack after Motherwell scored just once across their last three matches.

The expected 4-2-3-1 features Alex Paulsen in goal, with Tom Sparrow, Jake Girdwood-Reich, Martin Moormann, and Emmanuel Longelo forming the defence. Lukas Fadinger and Joe Hodge should provide the midfield base, while Tawanda Maswanhise, Alex Lowry and Willy Vogt operate behind Regan Charles-Cook.

Motherwell’s priority should be to make the match uncomfortable for Celtic rather than attempting to dominate possession. Their double pivot can remain relatively compact, while Lowry operates in the space behind the striker. If Celtic’s centre-backs are reluctant to step into midfield, Lowry could become an important creative outlet.

The hosts should also look to attack quickly after turnovers. Celtic’s full-backs may advance aggressively, leaving opportunities to exploit the channels. The major concern is their recent attacking output and one goal in three matches suggests Motherwell need more from their wide players and attacking midfielders.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Paulsen; Sparrow, Girdwood-Reich, Moormann, Longelo; Fadinger, Hodge; Maswanhise, Lowry, Vogt; Charles-Cook

Celtic

Celtic remain without Alistair Johnston, Callum Osmand, and Jota, while Benjamin Nygren is a doubt after suffering from a virus. Following the unsuccessful experiment with a back three against Rangers, Martin O’Neill is expected to return to a 4-2-3-1.

Viljami Sinisalo should start in goal, with Colby Donovan, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty and Kieran Tierney expected to form the back four. Callum McGregor and Mika Baur should anchor the midfield, with Haissem Hassan, Sebastian Tounekti, and Camilo Duran operating behind Kasper Hogh.

Celtic need to establish control immediately and the 4-2-3-1 should give them clearer passing options than the back-three system used against Rangers. McGregor can dictate possession from deeper areas, while the attacking midfielders should rotate to prevent Motherwell from settling into a compact block.

Tierney’s positioning could also be significant. If he pushes forward, Celtic can create an overload on the left and force Motherwell’s right-sided players deeper. The biggest tactical requirement, though, is patience and Celtic cannot afford to become frustrated if Motherwell defend deep.

If Celtic move the ball quickly from side to side, gaps should eventually emerge but if their passing becomes slow and predictable, Motherwell will have little reason to abandon their defensive shape.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Sinisalo; Donovan, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Tierney; McGregor, Baur; Hassan, Tounekti, Duran; Hogh

Key Stats

Celtic have lost just one of their last 38 meetings with Motherwell.

Motherwell have lost their last three league matches, falling to eighth in the Scottish Premiership after their six-game unbeaten start.

Motherwell have scored just once in their last three defeats, while conceding seven goals during that sequence.

Celtic have lost their last three matches across all competitions, suffering defeats to Rangers, Ferencvaros and Rangers again.

Celtic’s recent losing run includes two defeats to Rangers, a 3-0 League Cup loss followed by a 1-0 Premiership defeat.

Player to Watch

Alex Lowry

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The attacking midfielder is expected to operate as the No. 10 in Johansson’s 4-2-3-1, placing him in the exact area where Motherwell can potentially hurt Celtic. Celtic’s recent defensive struggles have often involved opponents finding opportunities between their midfield and defensive lines. Lowry can exploit that space by dropping towards midfield to receive possession before turning and carrying the ball towards the penalty area.

His movement will also determine whether Charles-Cook becomes isolated. If Lowry can draw one of Celtic’s midfielders towards him, that could open space for the striker or allow Motherwell’s wide players to attack inside. For Celtic, preventing Lowry from receiving the ball facing forward should be a priority.

Prediction

Motherwell 1-2 Celtic

Motherwell have enough recent form problems of their own to suggest that this is unlikely to be a comfortable contest for either side. Their home advantage and Celtic’s current lack of confidence could make the opening stages particularly competitive.

However, Celtic’s extraordinary record against Motherwell, combined with the expected return to a more familiar 4-2-3-1, gives O’Neill’s side a route back to winning form. The key will be whether the hosts can score first and if they do, Motherwell may be forced to abandon the compact approach that could otherwise frustrate the visitors.