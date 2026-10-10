Hull City vs Everton Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

An unbeaten Everton return to Premier League action on Sunday when they travel to the MKM Stadium to face an impressive Hull City team.

Hull City have made a respectable return to the top flight after nine years away, despite going three league matches without a victory before the international break. Sergej Jakirovic’s side began the campaign with successive wins over Manchester United and Coventry City, both achieved without conceding.

The Tigers have since struggled to maintain that winning momentum, but their recent performances have offered plenty of encouragement. They held Aston Villa to a draw at home, arguably deserved more than a point against Chelsea in a 2-2 draw and recorded 22 shots in their defeat to Newcastle United.

With those displays in mind, Hull will feel confident of returning to winning ways in front of their home supporters. The newly promoted club have shown that they can compete with established Premier League opposition, and they will hope their performances are finally rewarded with three points against Everton.

The Toffees have also made an unbeaten start to the campaign and currently sit seventh in the Premier League table. David Moyes’s men have recorded two victories and three draws, including a win in their most recent league fixture before the international break.

However, Everton will have to deal with a degree of uncertainty surrounding the club after their owners announced plans to seek outside investment. Moyes will hope that the situation does not distract his players, with the Merseyside outfit focused on maintaining their strong start on the pitch.

Everton have enjoyed the better of this fixture in recent years, winning six of the last 11 meetings. Hull have beaten the Merseyside club only twice during that period, and another victory for Everton could potentially lift them as high as second in the table, depending on other results.

Team News & Tactics

Hull City

Hull have several injury concerns ahead of Sunday’s fixture. Charlie Hughes, Tim Iroegbunam, Matt Targett, Brooke Norton-Cuffy, and Hidemasa Morita are all doubtful, while Eliot Matazo is sidelined with a long-term knee injury.

Ilyas Ansah is unavailable because of a back problem, while Darko Gyabi and Jack Butland are also expected to miss out with groin and arm injuries respectively. Those absences could force Jakirovic to make changes to the team that has performed well against several strong opponents, although the manager is not expected to change his shape for the Everton clash.

The Tigers have had five different goalscorers this season, with Mohamed Belloumi the only player to have found the net more than once. Nobel Mendy, Liam Millar, Mohamed-Ali Cho, and Semi Ajayi have also scored, while Oli McBurnie is expected to spearhead the Hull City attack against Everton this weekend.

Probable Lineup (5-4-1): Tzolakis; Coyle, Ajayi, Egan, Mendy, Giles; Belloumi, Crooks, Slater, Thomas; McBurnie

Everton

Everton do not have any confirmed absentees for the trip to the MKM Stadium, although Merlin Röhl, Christian Norgaard, and Vitaliy Mykolenko are all expected to undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability.

Thierno Barry has been Everton’s most reliable source of goals so far, with the striker the only player to have scored more than once after the opening five matchdays. James Tarkowski, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Tyrique George, and Ainsley Maitland-Niles have also found the net, while Tarkowski has additionally registered an assist.

Moyes is expected to retain a balanced formation, with Jordan Pickford starting in goal behind a defence led by James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite. Jack Grealish and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall should support Barry in the advanced areas, while Mykolenko’s availability could determine the final shape of the back four.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Maitland-Niles, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Armstrong; Johnson, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry

Key Stats

Hull City have gone three Premier League matches without a win.

Hull City have scored through five different players this season.

Everton are unbeaten in the Premier League this season.

Everton have won six of their last 11 meetings with Hull City.

Player to Watch

Thierno Barry

Embed from Getty Images

Thierno Barry has emerged as Everton’s most consistent goalscoring threat during the opening weeks of the season. The Frenchman is their only player to have scored more than once after five matches and will lead the line at the MKM Stadium.

Barry’s movement and physical presence could cause problems for Hull City’s defence, particularly if Everton can supply him early in the attacking areas. With the hosts expected to compete aggressively, his ability to hold up the ball and bring his teammates into play will also be important.

Prediction

Hull City 1-1 Everton

Hull City’s results have dipped since their impressive start, but their performances against Aston Villa, Chelsea and Newcastle United suggest they remain a tough nut to crack. The Tigers should be encouraged by their recent displays and are likely to make this a competitive contest.

Everton’s unbeaten record deserves respect, but uncertainty surrounding the club and Hull’s strong home performances could make this a closely fought encounter. A share of the points could be the most likely outcome.