West Brom vs Birmingham City Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

West Bromwich Albion host Birmingham City at The Hawthorns, with the two sides who have started the season in solid but frustrating manner.

West Brom’s last outing before the international break was a setback, as they were deservedly beaten by Wolves. A lack of precision in possession and a poor attacking display meant they failed to score in a match for the first time this season. Even so, James Morrison’s side have made a positive start overall and sit fifth in the Championship after eight games.

Their home form has been particularly strong, with the Baggies unbeaten in their last 11 matches at The Hawthorns. That record includes four wins and seven draws, and they are one of only eight teams in the division yet to lose at home this season. Morrison will hope that advantage, along with the crowd’s backing, helps them produce a sharper performance than the one they delivered against Wolves.

The main concern for West Brom is consistency in the final third, especially after being shut out in the derby. They will need to make better use of their attacking moments against a Birmingham side that tends to stay organised and difficult to break down. If they do that, they will fancy their chances of collecting three points.

Birmingham head to West Brom after another draw, which has become a recurring theme in their early-season campaign. Chris Davies’s side have shared the points in five of their first eight Championship matches and currently sit 10th in the table. Despite that habit of drawing, they have shown enough quality to remain firmly in the mix.

Their away form has actually been a strength, with both of their league wins coming on the road. They beat Wrexham and Derby County by 2-1 scorelines, suggesting they are capable of handling tricky away fixtures with composure.

Team News & Tactics

West Bromwich Albion

West Brom have been hit by the long-term absence of Noah Galvez, who is set to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. That leaves summer signing Brayann Pereira as the only recognised right-back in the squad for now.

However, Morrison may prefer not to throw him straight into the side, which could see Callum Styles continue on the right side of the defence.

Morrison will continue with a 4-4-2 shape, with Styles joining Nathaniel Phillips, George Campbell and Conor Townsend at the back.

Ousmane Diakite and Jayson Molumby will marshal the central midfield, with Harry Whitwell and Isaac Price in the wide roles. Up front, Morrison is expected to keep faith with his two-pronged attacking unit comprising Aune Heggebo and Barney Stewart.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): O’Leary; Styles, Phillips, Campbell, Townsend; Whitwell, Diakite, Molumby, Price; Heggebo, Stewart

Birmingham City

Birmingham’s situation is more encouraging after the international break, with Demarai Gray, Max Bird and Taylor Gardner-Hickman all back in contention. Jhon Solis has returned after making his senior Colombia debut, adding another option in midfield.

Paik Seung-ho is the main doubt after picking up a knock and could miss this match, along with the upcoming fixtures against Preston North End and Queens Park Rangers.

As for the line-up, Davies is expected to persist with a 4-2-3-1 shape. Phil Neumann and Christoph Klarer will feature in central defence, with Bright Osayi-Samuel and Alex Cochrane in the full-back positions. Tomoki Iwata and Jhon Solis will feature in central midfield, while Jay Stansfield will play in the advanced role.

August Priske will lead the line for Birmingham City, with Carlos Vicente and Liam Millar in the wide attacking roles.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Beadle; Osayi-Samuel, Neumann, Klarer, Cochrane; Iwata, Solis; Vicente, Stansfield, Millar; Priske

Key Stats

West Bromwich Albion have scored first in six of their eight Championship matches this season.

Jimmy Morgan is West Brom’s leading league scorer, with three goals, and has also provided three assists.

Birmingham City have scored in six of their eight Championship matches.

Birmingham City have scored 12 goals in eight Championship matches, averaging 1.5 goals per game.

Player to Watch

Callum Styles

Embed from Getty Images

Callum Styles could prove key to West Brom’s chances, as he offers something different to the team. While Morrison is likely to utilise him as a right-back rather than in his usual left-back role, Styles has already shown that he can make an impact from the position.

He recently scored from a right-back role against QPR and is usually known for creating a high volume of chances. His presence, irrespective of which flank he occupies, will be essential to West Brom against Birmingham City. Styles may have to make a significant impact on proceedings at the weekend.

Prediction

West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Birmingham City

These are two teams poised to play out a draw at the weekend, with their form pointing towards a share of the spoils. West Brom will have a slight advantage because this is a home fixture, and they have the players to turn up the pressure.

Birmingham will certainly come into the game as slight underdogs, although Davies’s side are well equipped to contain West Brom. Overall, there are hallmarks of an entertaining draw here, with the game unlikely to produce a high number of goals.