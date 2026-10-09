Watford vs Burnley Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats.

Watford will look to halt a worrying run of form when they welcome winless Burnley to Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Hornets have lost four of their last five EFL Championship matches, while the Clarets remain the only side in the division yet to record a victory.

With both clubs hovering around the wrong end of the table, this is already an important fixture. Watford have the advantage of playing at home, where they have beaten Southampton and Preston this season, while Burnley’s away form has been particularly troubling.

Alessio Dionisi’s side have endured a difficult spell since their encouraging start to the campaign. The Hornets have now lost four of their last five Championship matches, including a 1-0 defeat away to Bristol City immediately before the international break and that sequence has dropped them to 20th in the table.

Their home performances have at least offered some encouragement as Watford have already beaten Southampton and Preston at Vicarage Road, both by 2-1 scorelines. Meanwhile, Burnley’s situation is even more concerning.

Following relegation from the Premier League, the Clarets were expected to challenge towards the top of the Championship but instead, they remain bottom of the table with just four points from eight matches and are still searching for their first league victory.

Nicky Hayen’s side appeared set to finally break their drought against Derby County when Zeki Amdouni put them ahead, only for Mohammed Fuseini to score a spectacular 93rd-minute equaliser. Burnley’s biggest weakness has been their defence, particularly away from Turf Moor. They have conceded 11 goals in four Championship away matches, the highest total in the division.

The match-up should revolve around Watford’s ability to exploit Burnley’s vulnerable defensive structure. Dionisi’s 4-5-1 can provide numerical strength in midfield, with Othmane Maamma, Iker Bravo and Amin Nabizada capable of moving into attacking positions around Mamadou Doumbia.

Watford should look to move the ball quickly into the wide areas before attacking the spaces between Burnley’s full-backs and centre-backs. Burnley, meanwhile, need to avoid becoming too stretched. Their away defensive record suggests that conceding territory and allowing Watford to build sustained pressure could be dangerous.

The Clarets may therefore look to play more directly, using Amdouni and Jacob Bruun Larsen to attack quickly after turnovers. If they can get their forwards running towards Watford’s back four rather than spending long periods defending, they have a route into the match. The midfield battle could ultimately determine which side controls the tempo. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Watford

Watford have received some welcome injury boosts during the international break. Jordan Zemura and Marc Bola have resumed first-team training after their respective injury problems and their returns provide Alessio Dionisi greater flexibility, particularly in the wide areas. There are still several absentees, however. Edoardo Bove, Jeremy Ngakia, and Kwadwo Baah remain unavailable.

Watford are expected to line up in a 4-5-1, with Federico Ravaglia in goal. Kevin Keben and Mattie Pollock should provide the defensive quartet alongside Soumalia Coulibaly and Omar Traore, while Edo Kayembe and Hector Kyprianou are expected to operate largely in the midfield while Othmane Maamma, Iker Bravo, and Amin Nabizada should provide support for Mamadou Doumbia.

The 4-5-1 should allow Watford to crowd the central areas and prevent Burnley from finding easy passes through midfield. The shape can also become more attacking when the hosts have possession. The wide midfielders can push higher, effectively turning the formation into something closer to a 4-3-3, while the full-backs provide additional width.

Nabizada could be particularly important in this structure. His movement from midfield into advanced areas can give Watford an extra attacking presence without completely sacrificing their midfield numbers. The main tactical objective should be to exploit Burnley’s vulnerability on the counter. With Burnley conceding 11 times in four away games, Watford should look to attack quickly whenever they win possession rather than allowing the Clarets to reset.

The hosts will also need to be careful about becoming too open themselves. Burnley still possess players capable of punishing defensive mistakes, particularly Zeki Amdouni. Watford’s best approach may therefore be controlled aggression, to maintain a numerical advantage in midfield, draw Burnley forward and then attack the spaces behind their defensive line.

Probable Lineup (4-5-1): Ravaglia; Keben, Pollock, Coulibaly, Traore; Kayembe, Kyprianou, Maamma, Bravo, Nabizada; Doumbia

Burnley

Burnley have received some encouraging fitness news during the international break. Jaydon Banel has resumed training after recovering from injury and could be considered for his first start of the season. His availability would give Nicky Hayen another attacking option, particularly if the manager wants greater pace and direct running in the final third.

Josh Cullen is also back in training as he works his way back from the serious knee injury he suffered in December 2025. However, he is unlikely to be rushed straight back into competitive action. There is also a significant midfield setback as Hannibal Mejbri is expected to be sidelined for up to four months with a hamstring injury, removing an important creative and ball-carrying option from Hayen’s squad.

Burnley are expected to use a 4-4-2, with Gregoire Coudert in goal and Connor Roberts, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Igor Julio, and Lucas Pires forming the back four. Max Alleyne and Josh Laurent should provide the central midfield platform, with Marcus Edwards and Reo Hatate operating alongside them. Further forward, Jacob Bruun Larsen and Zeki Amdouni are expected to provide the attacking threat.

The 4-4-2 gives Burnley a clear attacking structure, with two forwards capable of occupying Watford’s centre-backs. Amdouni should be particularly important as affter scoring for Switzerland during the international break and finding the net against Derby, he represents one of Burnley’s most confident attacking players at present.

The key problem is likely to be defensive as Burnley have conceded 11 goals in their four away matches, so Hayen will need his midfield four to remain compact and prevent Watford from playing through the centre. The full-backs will also have to judge their positioning carefully. If they push forward simultaneously, Watford’s wide players could attack the space behind them. If they stay too deep, Burnley risk becoming pinned back.

One potential solution is to keep one midfielder deeper whenever the other pushes forward. That would provide some protection against Watford’s counter-attacks while still allowing Burnley to support Amdouni and Bruun Larsen. The visitors also need to avoid another late collapse. Conceding a 93rd-minute equaliser against Derby was psychologically damaging, and another failure to protect a positive position could further undermine confidence.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Coudert; Roberts, Ahmedhodzic, Julio, Pires; Edwards, Laurent, Alleyne, Hatate; Larsen, Amdouni

Key Stats

Burnley are the only Championship side yet to win this season, collecting just four points from their opening eight matches.

Burnley have conceded 11 goals in four Championship away matches, the worst away defensive record in the division.

Watford have lost four of their last five Championship matches, leaving them 20th in the table.

Watford have scored seven Championship goals this season, while Burnley have scored nine.

Watford’s home wins have both come by 2-1 scorelines, against Southampton and Preston North End.

Player to Watch

Amin Nabizada

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The academy graduate has already scored three goals in eight Championship appearances, making him one of the Hornets’ most productive attacking players despite their difficult start. His positioning in Dionisi’s 4-5-1 could be particularly important. Nabizada is likely to start from the left side of midfield, but he can move inside when Watford have possession and attack the spaces around Burnley’s central midfield.

That movement could create room for the Hornets’ full-back to overlap, while also giving Nabizada opportunities to combine with Othmane Maamma and Mamadou Doumbia. Against a Burnley side that has conceded 11 goals in four away games, Nabizada could find the space required to influence the contest.

Prediction

Watford 2-1 Burnley

This is difficult to call because neither team enters the match with much confidence, but the circumstances favour Watford. The Hornets have home advantage, have already demonstrated that they can win at Vicarage Road, and face a Burnley defence that has been exceptionally vulnerable on the road. Burnley have enough individual quality to score, particularly through Amdouni, but their inability to protect leads has become a recurring problem.