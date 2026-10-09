Middlesbrough vs Wolves Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Wolverhampton Wanderers travel to the Riverside Stadium on Saturday for a meeting with Middlesbrough, which could be one of the standout fixtures of the weekend.

Middlesbrough have made a strong start to the campaign, but their form has become a little less convincing in recent weeks. After looking like one of the division’s better defensive sides early on, they have now conceded seven goals in their last three Championship matches.

That spell has included a dramatic 4-3 win over Norwich City, followed by back-to-back 2-2 draws against Millwall and Birmingham City. Those results showed resilience, but they also underlined that Boro are no longer shutting teams out with the same regularity as before.

Even so, Kim Hellberg and his side’s home record remains one of the best in the division. Middlesbrough have taken 10 points from four matches at the Riverside and have scored 11 goals in that run, which should give them plenty of belief as they prepare for a tough test against Wolves.

Cesar Peixoto’s Wolves arrive in strong spirits after a run of narrow but effective results. Each of their last three matches across all competitions has ended 1-0, with the only defeat in that spell coming against Everton in the EFL Cup.

Those victories over Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion have pushed Wolves up to fourth in the Championship table. They also still have a game in hand at home to Portsmouth later this month, so there is plenty of room for them to climb further if they maintain this level.

Their away form has also been respectable, with seven points collected from four league games on the road. After already travelling to West Ham United, Birmingham City, and Sheffield United, this is another demanding away fixture, but Wolves have shown they can cope with difficult games of this kind.

Team News & Tactics

Middlesbrough

Kim Hellberg does not have too many injury-related issues to deal with heading into the next game against Wolves, with only Alfie Jones out in the treatment room.

The manager is expected to stick to the working formula of utilising the best of his talents in a back three, as well as a midfield double pivot. Luke Ayling, Ashley Phillips, and Adilson Malanda are expected to keep their places in the central defensive unit.

Similarly, in midfield, Aidan Morris and Sebastian Berhalter will keep their places, with Callum Brittain and Max Arfsten reprising the wing-back roles. Amario Cozier-Duberry and Riley McGree will feature in the attacking third in support of striker Will Lankshear.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Vitek; Ayling, Phillips, Malanda; Brittain, Morris, Berhalter, Arfsten; McGree, Cozier-Duberry; Lankshear

Wolves

Cesar Peixoto will also keep his shape intact, with a 4-3-3 formation expected to take shape in this game against Middlesbrough. There are injury and fitness concerns in the squad, with experienced striker Raul Jimenez’s absence the headline issue in the team.

Beyond that, Yerson Mosquera and Rafiki Said are confirmed absentees, while Fer Lopez could be assessed before the game to determine his place in the squad.

Toti Gomes and Nasser Djiga will form the central defensive partnership, with Kieran Trippier and Hugo Bueno reprising the full-back roles for Wolves. Marshall Munetsi will sit at the base of their midfield, with Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Andre on either side.

Young attacking sensation Mateus Mane will feature off the left side of the front three, with Rodrigo Gomes on the other flank, while Adam Armstrong leads the line for Wolves against Middlesbrough.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Jose Sa; Trippier, Toti Gomes, Djiga, Hugo Bueno; Bellegarde, Munetsi, Andre; Rodrigo Gomes, Armstrong, Mane

Key Stats

Middlesbrough have scored 11 goals in four home league matches.

Middlesbrough are averaging 2.75 goals scored per home game in the Championship this season.

Wolves have taken seven points from four away league matches this season.

Wolves have won three of their last four Championship matches.

Player to Watch

Mateus Mane

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The 19-year-old was a sensation for Wolves last season in their dismal top-flight campaign, and it is a surprise he has stayed at Wolves despite the widespread interest during the summer. However, Mane seems destined to spend the season, or at least until January, with the club, and he is someone who needs to kick-start his campaign by being involved in goals or assists.

Mane is yet to open his Championship account for Wolves, but once he kicks on, he could be a great performer for the club in a season where they aim to return to the top flight. The away trip to Middlesbrough could be the right occasion for the 19-year-old to put his foot forward and get among the goals for Wolves.

Prediction

Middlesbrough 2-2 Wolves

Middlesbrough and Wolves are separated by a single point as they currently occupy third and fourth spots respectively. It is no coincidence that either of these teams are higher up the ladder at this early stage of the campaign, and this could lead to a cagey game in all regards.

Both sides have had their ups and downs this season, but given their need to maintain balance in their respective positions, as well as how they are faring, a draw might be a safe enough prediction here.