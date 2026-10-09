Barcelona vs Getafe Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

La Liga leaders Barcelona will look to keep their perfect record intact when they host Getafe at Camp Nou on Saturday.

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona are off to a flying start to the season, and they will look to ensure the break does not take away their momentum. The Catalan club will look to hit Getafe with everything in front of their own fans, while the visitors will be eyeing a massive upset against the defending champions and one of the most dominant teams in Europe at this point.

Barcelona are top of the table with seven wins in as many outings. They already have a five-point lead and have scored 31 goals at an average of over 4 per game. The Blaugrana also have one of the best defensive records in the division.

The Catalan giants will be out-and-out favourites to win this game, but Getafe certainly won’t go down without a fight. They are currently 11th on the table with eight points in their seven outings. After a winless run of five games across competitions, they did head into the break on the back of a 1-0 win over Malaga.

That win will certainly give them some confidence, but taking down one of the most in-form teams in all of Europe in their backyard is no easy task. Getafe will look to keep things tight at the back, but keeping Barcelona’s attack at bay for 90 minutes might be beyond them. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Barcelona

The hosts remain without Frenkie de Jong (knee), Roony Bardghji (knee) and Andreas Christensen (thigh). Meanwhile, Raphinha might not be risked from the get-go after picking up a knock to his thigh during the international break. However, Joan Garcia and Eric Garcia are both expected to be back fit and available to start.

Hansi Flick is likely to stick with a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Joan Garcia set to return in goal. Eric Garcia and Xavi Espart should occupy the full-back positions, while Pau Cubarsi is expected to pair up with Gerard Martin at the heart of the defence.

Rodri and Pedri are likely to feature at the base of midfield, with the pair responsible for dictating the tempo, retaining possession and helping the team control proceedings.

Lamine Yamal and Anthony Gordon should provide the width in attack, using their pace and creativity to stretch the opposition defence. Fermin Lopez is expected to operate in the number ten role, while Dani Olmo could lead the line as a false nine.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Joan Garcia; Eric Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Espart; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Gordon; Olmo

Getafe

The visitors are without the services of Juanmi (muscle) and Christantus Uche (knee), while Abdel Abqar (muscle) and Kiko Femenia (hamstring) will both undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability. Mario Martin is back available after serving a suspension last time out.

Getafe are expected to line up in a 4-5-1 formation, with David Soria starting between the sticks. Andres Garcia and Johan Mojica should feature as the full-backs, while Djene Dakonam is likely to line up alongside Zaid Romero in the heart of the defence.

Mario Martin and Martin Satriano will feature out wide on the flanks. They will look to help out on both ends of the pitch. Meanwhile, Ramon Terrats, Nemanja Gudelj, Francho Serrano, and Martin Satriano will feature in a more central role.

All five of them will look to provide defensive cover, compete for possession and support the attack when opportunities arise. Enes Unal is likely to lead the line for Getafe against Barcelona. He will need to hold up the ball effectively and make the most of the limited chances that come his way.

Probable Lineup (4-5-1): Soria; Garcia, Djene, Romero, Mojica; Martin, Terrats, Gudelj, Francho, Satriano; Unal

Key Stats

Barcelona have won all eight of their games across competitions.

Getafe have only scored three goals in their last five games.

The reigning La Liga champions have never lost to Getafe at home (14 wins in 16 games).

Getafe last won against Barcelona in October 2020 (1-0).

Hansi Flick’s team have bagged 19 goals in their last four home games.

Player to Watch

Dani Olmo

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With Barcelona’s other attackers in red-hot form, Dani Olmo has found it difficult to break into the starting XI despite his versatility. Most of his appearances this season have come off the bench, but he has still managed three assists in seven league outings.

Olmo will be eager to make a bigger impact and strengthen his case for a regular starting spot. If Hansi Flick gives him the opportunity to play as a false nine, with Raphinha unlikely to be risked from the start, the Spaniard will be keen to seize his chance.

Prediction

Barcelona 5-0 Getafe

Barcelona will head into this fixture as overwhelming favourites, especially given their incredible form in front of goal. Hansi Flick’s side have won all seven of their league games so far, scoring 31 goals in the process, and will be eager to pick up where they left off before the international break.

Getafe will look to frustrate Barcelona by keeping their defensive shape compact and limiting the space available in the final third. However, containing the hosts for 90 minutes will be a major challenge. Barcelona have also been prolific at home, and their attacking quality should prove too much for the visitors. The Hard Tackle predicts another dominant 5-0 win for the Catalan giants.