Argentina vs Benin Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats.

Argentina will welcome Benin to the Estadio Monumental on Tuesday for a friendly that will be about far more than the result. It will mark the final international appearance of the iconic Lionel Messi, bringing the curtain down on a remarkable 21-year career with the national team.

The occasion will be especially poignant at a stadium where Messi has already created countless memories. The 39-year-old is set to make his 208th and final appearance for Argentina, giving supporters one last opportunity to see their captain in the famous blue and white shirt. While Argentina are overwhelming favourites on paper, Benin will have their own motivation of producing a performance worthy of an occasion that will be watched around the world.

There is little left for Messi to prove in an Argentina shirt. He leaves international football as the country’s record appearance holder and leading goalscorer, having scored 125 goals in 207 appearances. His 21 World Cup goals came across 34 matches, including seven during Argentina’s triumphant 2022 campaign.

That World Cup victory finally delivered the one prize that had eluded him for much of his career and ended Argentina’s 36-year wait for the trophy. Since then, Messi has continued to produce at club level where the Inter Miami forward has scored 12 goals in his last 13 appearances, including a goal in each of his last four matches.

His final Argentina appearance therefore comes with Messi still producing at an extraordinary level. There is also the possibility of another piece of history. Messi has scored against 63 different national teams and will be hoping to add Benin to that list before saying goodbye.

Although the spotlight will inevitably belong to Messi, Argentina have plenty of reasons to approach this match with confidence. Lionel Scaloni’s side returned to action with two emphatic victories, defeating Bolivia 4-0 before producing a remarkable 7-0 victory over Burkina Faso. Those results show the gulf in quality between Argentina and their opponents and suggest that Scaloni’s side should be capable of controlling Tuesday’s contest from the outset.

There are also several experienced players expected to feature as Rodrigo De Paul and Giovani Lo Celso could return to the starting XI after sitting out the previous two friendlies, while Nicolás Otamendi is expected to make his own final international appearance after announcing his retirement in July. That gives the evening another emotional dimension as Argentina could potentially say farewell to two players who played important roles in their golden era.

Benin arrive in Buenos Aires with some confidence of their own. After losing 5-1 to Togo in June, they began their latest run with a 1-1 draw against Burkina Faso in their opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture. They then produced a valuable 2-1 victory over Mauritania, with Charlotte FC’s Rodolfo Aloko scoring twice.

That victory was particularly significant because it represented the first time Benin had scored more than once in a match since their 4-0 victory over Lesotho in September 2025. Their defensive record has also been respectable as Benin have conceded no more than one goal in five of their last six matches. Argentina, however, represent an entirely different level of opposition.

Argentina are likely to control possession and territory, but Scaloni has an interesting selection decision to make. The potential return of De Paul and Lo Celso would give Argentina greater experience and control in midfield, while Alexis Mac Allister can provide the technical quality needed to move the ball quickly through Benin’s defensive block.

The most fascinating tactical element will be Messi’s role as with Julián Álvarez likely to operate alongside him, the veteran may not need to remain as a traditional centre-forward. He can drop into midfield, receive between the lines and allow Álvarez to attack the space behind the Benin defence. That movement could create a particularly difficult problem for Benin’s two defensive midfielders.

Argentina’s full-backs are also likely to push forward, effectively turning the formation into something closer to a 2-3-5 during sustained possession. Benin’s priority will therefore be keeping their defensive distances tight. They cannot afford to allow Messi to receive freely in front of the back four, but pushing too many players towards him could leave space for Álvarez and Argentina’s midfield runners.

For Benin, transitions will offer their best route to threatening the favourites. If they can win possession and release Aloko quickly into the channels, they may be able to exploit the spaces behind Argentina’s advanced full-backs. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Argentina

Argentina will make changes for what is expected to be an emotional farewell for two of their senior figures. Juan Foyth and Thiago Almada have withdrawn from the original squad through injury, while Nicolás Tagliafico remains a doubt after missing the victories over Bolivia and Burkina Faso.

Rodrigo De Paul and Giovani Lo Celso are both candidates to return after being rested from the previous two friendlies. There is no doubt about the biggest selection decision, however: Lionel Messi will start his final Argentina match. Lautaro Martínez is therefore likely to make way, with Julián Álvarez expected to partner Messi in attack.

Nicolas Otamendi is also in line to make his final international appearance, having joined the squad specifically for this farewell after announcing his retirement. Argentina are expected to use a 4-4-2, with Emiliano Martínez in goal and Giuliano Simeone, Otamendi, Cristian Romero and Facundo Medina forming the defence. De Paul, Mac Allister, Lo Celso and Franco Mastantuono should operate across midfield, with Messi and Álvarez leading the attack.

The key question is how Argentina use Messi without compromising their usual structure. We can expect the 39-year-old to have considerable freedom. He can drop into the No. 10 area while Álvarez stays higher, creating a 4-3-1-2-type shape in possession. That would allow Messi to receive the ball facing forward rather than playing with his back to goal.

The presence of De Paul and Lo Celso should also give Argentina the passing quality required to find him between the lines. There could be an emotional temptation for Argentina to constantly search for Messi, but Scaloni will likely want his side to play normally. The best way to honour Messi may ultimately be to give him the platform to enjoy the game rather than forcing every attack through him.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Martinez; Giay, Otamendi, Romero, Medina; De Paul, Mac Allister, Lo Celso, Paz; Messi, Alvarez

Benin

Benin will be without Abdoul Rachid Moumini, who was unable to travel to Argentina because of administrative issues. Dokou Dodo has also returned to his club, Arab Contractors, after making substitute appearances in Benin’s first two friendlies of the international window.

Forward Sahid Ngobi has subsequently been added to the squad and could provide another attacking option. Benin are expected to use a 4-2-3-1, with Allassane Djandjinou in goal and Charlemagne Azongnitode, Yohan Roche, Mohamed Tijani and Tamimou Ourou forming the defence. Imourane Hassane and Sessi D’Almeida should anchor midfield, while Rodolfo Aloko, Junior Olaitan, and Yamire Ouorou operate behind Aiyegun Tosin.

Benin’s biggest challenge will be preventing Argentina from receiving between the lines. A compact 4-2-3-1 should give them two midfielders directly protecting the defence, but those players will have to resist the temptation to follow Messi too far from their positions.

If Messi drops deep, Benin could face a difficult choice: allow him space to turn, or have a midfielder step forward and risk opening a passing lane for Álvarez. The visitors will also need to defend crosses carefully. Argentina’s full-backs should advance regularly, and Benin could find themselves defending with a very deep block for long periods.

Their best moments are likely to come on the counter and Aloko’s recent two-goal performance provides encouragement, while quick transitions into the channels could at least test Argentina’s defensive structure.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Djandjinou; Azongnitode, Roche, Tijani, Ourou; Hassane, D’Almeida; Aloko, Olaitan, Ourorou; Tosin

Key Stats

Lionel Messi has scored 125 goals in 207 appearances for Argentina, making him both the nation’s all-time leading scorer and appearance holder.

Messi has scored 21 goals in 34 World Cup appearances, including seven during Argentina’s victorious 2022 campaign.

Messi has scored 12 goals in his last 13 appearances for Inter Miami, including at least one goal in each of his last four matches.

Argentina have scored 11 goals across their last two friendlies.

Benin have conceded no more than one goal in five of their last six matches.

Player to Watch

Lionel Messi

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This one needs no explanation as Lionel Messi will take the field for Argentina for the final time, ending a national-team career that began more than two decades ago and delivered the 2022 World Cup, two Copa América titles and a Finalissima.

There is something fitting about the setting as the Monumental has witnessed Messi at his greatest and now gets one final opportunity to celebrate him as an Argentina player. Tactically, his role should be fascinating as Messi is unlikely to remain permanently alongside Alvarez. Expect him to drift into midfield, search for pockets of space and dictate attacks in the way he has done throughout his career.

And there is one final statistical target as Messi has scored against 63 different national teams. Benin could become the 64th but whether he scores or not, the importance of the evening will not be measured by another number.

Prediction

Argentina 4-0 Benin

Argentina are overwhelming favourites, particularly after scoring 11 goals across their last two outings. Benin’s defensive resilience should prevent this from becoming completely chaotic, but maintaining that discipline against Messi and Argentina’s attacking depth for 90 minutes will be extremely difficult.

For Scaloni, there is also an opportunity to make the evening about more than simply winning. Messi’s final Argentina appearance should be allowed to breathe, with the team expected to dominate possession and create enough opportunities for their captain to enjoy one last night in the blue and white. The romantic outcome would be Messi scoring, Argentina winning comfortably and the captain receiving the farewell he deserves in front of the Monumental crowd.