Netherlands vs Serbia Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats.

The Netherlands will aim to strengthen their position at the top of UEFA Nations League Group 2 when they welcome Serbia on Sunday evening.

Xavi’s side currently sit second with five points from three matches, while Serbia are bottom of the section without a point. The Netherlands have already beaten Serbia once in this campaign, winning 2-1 in the reverse fixture on September 27.

With Greece leading the group by two points and Germany also competing for the top positions, another victory would be particularly valuable for the Netherlands ahead of their final two matches against Greece and Germany in November.

The Netherlands have made a solid start to Xavi’s reign but have not yet been able to establish complete consistency. Oranje began the Nations League with a 1-1 draw against Germany, before beating Serbia 2-1. Their most recent fixture produced another draw, although they showed considerable character to recover from two goals down against Greece and earn a 2-2 result.

That comeback was particularly significant because the Netherlands had been in danger of suffering their first defeat of the campaign. Tijjani Reijnders eventually rescued a point with a late equaliser, and the Manchester City midfielder could now be rewarded with another starting opportunity.

The Netherlands have also developed an impressive record in the Nations League. They have lost only three of their 26 matches in the competition and previously finished runners-up in 2018/19. The equation for Sunday is straightforward as a victory would move Xavi’s team closer to Greece at the top and provide useful momentum before the November fixtures.

Menwhile, Serbia’s Nations League campaign has gone in the opposite direction as they have lost all three of their matches, beginning with a 2-1 home defeat to Greece before suffering the same scoreline against the Netherlands. Their latest fixture ended in a 2-0 defeat to Germany.

The sequence has left Veljko Paunovic’s side at the bottom of the group without a point. Serbia have now lost five consecutive matches in all competitions. Their last victory came against Saudi Arabia in a friendly at the end of March, while their most recent competitive victory was against Latvia in World Cup qualifying in November 2025. Serbia now face the difficult task of trying to revive their campaign against a Netherlands side they have already failed to beat.

The Netherlands should control possession and attempt to stretch Serbia’s five-man defensive structure as Xavi’s team can use Denzel Dumfries and Micky van de Ven to provide width while the attacking midfielders move into central areas.

Serbia’s 5-4-1 should make the central areas congested, meaning patience will be essential. If the Dutch move the ball quickly from side to side, they can potentially force Serbia’s midfield four to shift repeatedly and create gaps. The five-man defence should allow the visitors to protect the penalty area with numbers, while Luka Jovic provides a target for direct balls and counter-attacks.

The key question will be whether Serbia can turn their defensive structure into an attacking threat. If Jovic becomes isolated, the Netherlands could dominate territory without facing significant danger. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Netherlands

Xavi is expected to make three changes to the side that drew with Greece. Ryan Gravenberch and Noa Lang are candidates to return to the starting XI after impressing recently, while Tijjani Reijnders is also expected to retain or regain his place after scoring the late equaliser against Greece.

The Netherlands remain without Cody Gakpo and Brian Brobbey, both of whom are unavailable because of injuries. Mexx Meerdink is expected to lead the attack. The AZ striker has made an excellent start to international football, scoring twice in his first two caps.

The hosts are expected to use a 4-2-3-1 where the double pivot of Joey Veerman and Gravenberch should give them a good balance between circulation and ball carrying. Veerman can dictate play from deeper positions, while Gravenberch’s ability to carry possession forward can help break Serbia’s first defensive line.

Further forward, Reijnders is particularly important. His late runs into the penalty area provide another scoring route and could force Serbia’s centre-backs to make difficult decisions. Crysencio Summerville and Noa Lang should also look to move inside, potentially creating space for the full-backs to overlap.

The biggest tactical challenge will be breaking down Serbia’s 5-4-1 s the Netherlands must avoid becoming too predictable with crosses and instead attempt to create overloads around the edges of the Serbian midfield.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Dumfries, Jurrien Timber, van Dijk, van de Ven; Veerman, Gravenberch; Summerville, Reijnders, Lang; Meerdink

Serbia

Serbia have no reported injury concerns ahead of the fixture and are expected to field a largely unchanged side. Luka Jovic should again lead the attack, having scored 12 goals for his country.

Nemanja Maksimovic and Nemanja Gudelj are also expected to start, with their experience likely to be important against a Netherlands side expected to dominate possession.

Serbia are expected to use a 5-4-1 where the five-man defensive structure should allow them to keep plenty of bodies behind the ball. Gudelj will have an important role at the heart of the defence, while Maksimovic can provide additional protection in midfield. The visitors will probably look to narrow the space between their defensive and midfield lines and encourage the Netherlands to play around them.

When possession is recovered, Dusan Tadic and Andrija Zivkovic could be crucial in transitioning quickly. The problem is likely to be Jovic’s isolation and if Serbia cannot get runners close to their striker, the Netherlands could regain possession quickly and launch another attack. Serbia’s best moments may therefore come from set pieces and quick counter-attacks rather than sustained possession.

Probable Lineup (5-4-1): Petkovic; Nedeljkovic, Erakovic, Gudelj, Babic, Kostic; Zivkovic, Maksimovic, Dzodic, Tadic; Jovic

Key Stats

The Netherlands have five points from their opening three matches.

Serbia have lost all three of their Nations League matches.

The Netherlands have lost only three of their 26 Nations League matches.

The Netherlands beat Serbia 2-1 in the reverse fixture.

Serbia have lost their last five matches in all competitions, while their last competitive victory came against Latvia in November 2025.

Player to Watch

Tijjani Reijnders

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The 28-year-old midfielder arrives with confidence after scoring the late equaliser against Greece, rescuing a 2-2 draw after the Netherlands had fallen two goals behind. His influence goes beyond his passing. Reijnders has the ability to carry the ball through midfield, make late runs into the box and combine with the attacking players around him.

That movement could be particularly important against Serbia’s 5-4-1. If Reijnders can arrive late around the edge of the penalty area, he could force the away side’s defensive midfielders and centre-backs to choose between tracking him and maintaining their shape. With Cody Gakpo and Brian Brobbey unavailable, the Netherlands need goals from different areas of the team. Reijnders has already demonstrated that he can provide precisely that.

Prediction

Netherlands 2-0 Serbia

Serbia’s defensive setup should make the match competitive, particularly during the opening stages. However, their five-match losing run, lack of Nations League points and previous 2-1 defeat to the Netherlands make this a difficult assignment. The hosts have shown resilience under Xavi and possess greater attacking variety, particularly through their midfield runners and wide players.