India vs Brazil Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats.

Brazil will face India for the first time when the two nations meet at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday, with the Selecao looking to build momentum ahead of the next phase of Carlo Ancelotti’s project.

India enter the fixture after a 1-1 draw with Panama, while Brazil arrive from a two-match series against Australia that produced a 1-1 draw and an entertaining 4-2 victory. India have found consistency difficult under Khalid Jamil, who has recorded two wins, five draws and five defeats across his first 13 matches in charge.

The Blue Tigers also missed out on the 2027 Asian Cup after an unsuccessful qualifying campaign, but there have been encouraging signs recently. India have avoided defeat in their last two matches, drawing 1-1 with Tajikistan before producing the same scoreline against Panama.

That gives India some momentum heading into an extraordinary run of fixtures. After Brazil, they will face Uruguay, providing Jamil’s players with an opportunity to test themselves against two of South America’s biggest football nations.

Brazil, however, represent a considerable step up in quality and their World Cup exit to Norway earlier this year brought significant disappointment, but Ancelotti’s side have responded positively. After drawing 1-1 with Australia in their first post-World Cup fixture, Brazil came from behind to win the second meeting 4-2, with goals from Vanderson, Raphinha, Bruno Guimaraes, and Vinicius Junior.

Ancelotti has now recorded 11 wins from 19 matches as Brazil boss, alongside four draws and four defeats. Brazil have also won seven of their last 10 matches, scoring at least three goals in five of those victories. With several attacking players competing for places, Ancelotti has an opportunity to use this fixture to assess his younger options. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

India

India captain Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is expected to start in goal in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Khalid Jamil likely to retain a four-man defence consisting of Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Bijoy Varghese, Anwar Ali, and Akash Mishra.

In midfield, Apuia and Anirudh Thapa should provide the central platform, with Vikram Partap Singh, Ryan Williams and Ashique Kuruniyan operating ahead of them. Williams is particularly interesting after scoring twice in his first three appearances for India. India cannot realistically expect to compete with Brazil through possession, so their priority should be compactness and defensive distances.

The double pivot of Apuia and Thapa will need to stay close to the centre-backs and prevent Brazil from receiving freely in the space immediately outside the penalty area. India should also avoid allowing their full-backs to become isolated. Brazil’s wide attackers can turn 1v1 situations into dangerous chances very quickly.

When possession is recovered, the first pass will be crucial. India should look to release Williams and the wide players quickly rather than attempting long spells of slow possession. The objective should be to make Brazil defend transitions rather than allowing the Selecao to immediately recover the ball and launch another attack.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Singh Sandhu; Abhishek Singh, Varghese, Ali, Mishra; Apuia, Thapa; Vikram Partap Singh, Williams, Kuruniyan; M Singh

Brazil

Brazil’s squad has undergone some changes ahead of the Kolkata fixture as Wesley and Joao Pedro withdrew from the original squad through injury, while Raphinha has subsequently left the camp after suffering a thigh injury against Australia. He will return to Barcelona for treatment and was not replaced in the squad.

Ancelotti is expected to rotate heavily, with Vitor Reis, Andrey Santos, Estevao and Endrick among those pushing for starting roles in a 4-3-3 formation. The goalkeeper position is also set for a change, with Pedro Morisco reportedly poised to make his Brazil debut after not featuring in the two matches against Australia.

Brazil should have considerable freedom to rotate their attacking positions. Vinicius Junior is likely to remain the primary threat, but Endrick and Estevao can also move centrally, creating situations where India’s defenders have several players attacking the same spaces.

Matheus Martinelli’s role could be particularly useful in the middle of the park alongside Breno Bidon and Andrey Santos. The midfield should look to establish control early. Brazil do not necessarily need to play at maximum intensity from the opening whistle; circulating possession and moving India’s defensive block from side to side could gradually create gaps.

The biggest tactical advantage may come from Brazil’s bench. With Ancelotti expected to experiment and potentially make extensive substitutions, the intensity of Brazil’s attack could remain high even after several changes. Brazil must nevertheless avoid becoming too casual and India’s best opportunity will come when the Selecao lose possession with too many players ahead of the ball.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Souza; Matheuzinho, Reis, Gabriel, Douglas Santos; Andrey Santos, Martinelli, Bidon; Estevao, Vinicius Junior, Endrick

Key Stats

Brazil have won seven of their last ten matches.

Brazil have scored at least three goals in five of those seven victories.

Carlo Ancelotti has won 11 of his 19 matches as Brazil manager.

India have won only two of their last 13 matches under Khalid Jamil.

This will be the first-ever meeting between India and Brazil.

Player to Watch

Vinicius Junior

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The Real Madrid forward scored Brazil’s fourth goal in their recent 4-2 victory over Australia and is expected to start despite Carlo Ancelotti’s plans to rotate his squad. His acceleration and ability to attack defenders one-on-one could cause serious problems for India’s full-backs.

If Vinicius moves inside, he can also create space for Douglas Santos and other attackers on the right flank to advance. With Raphinha unavailable, Brazil will also have greater responsibility on Vinicius to provide creativity and penetration in the final third.

Prediction

India 0-4 Brazil

India’s home support and recent back-to-back draws should give them confidence, but the gulf in squad depth and international experience is substantial. Brazil also have the flexibility to change almost their entire attacking unit during the match. The hosts can make the occasion competitive if they remain compact and exploit transitions, but Brazil should create enough chances to eventually pull away.