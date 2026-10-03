Argentina vs Burkina Faso Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats.

Argentina will return to Estadio Mas Monumental on Saturday night when they welcome Burkina Faso for an international friendly, with Lionel Scaloni’s side continuing preparations for the next phase of their post-World Cup cycle.

The match comes just days after Argentina’s emphatic 4-0 victory over Bolivia, while Burkina Faso arrive having taken four points from their two Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures in September. It will also be the first meeting between the two nations, adding another element of intrigue to the occasion.

Argentina’s first match since losing the 2026 World Cup final to Spain provided the response Scaloni would have wanted. The Albiceleste defeated Bolivia 4-0, with Lautaro Martinez opening the scoring before Nico Paz and Cristian Romero added further goals. Jose Manuel Lopez completed the rout late on.

The victory was particularly notable because it extended Argentina’s extraordinary run in international friendlies. Their previous friendly defeat came in 2019, when they drew 2-2 with Uruguay, and the victory over Bolivia represented their 20th consecutive friendly win. They now enter Saturday’s match seeking a 21st.

There is also a transitional element to the current squad. Scaloni handed international debuts to several players against Bolivia, including Roman Vega, Valentin Gomez, Equi Fernandez, Santiago Simon, and Leonel Flores. That suggests these fixtures are about more than simply winning. Argentina are beginning to establish the group that will carry the national team into the next cycle.

The possible involvement of Lionel Messi adds another layer. Scaloni has left the door open for the Inter Miami captain to feature, although his final international appearance is expected to come against Benin later this month.

Burkina Faso enter the match in respectable form as the Stallions drew 1-1 with Benin in their opening AFCON qualifying fixture before beating the Central African Republic 1-0 on September 28. Aboubacar Camara scored the decisive goal in that latter contest. Their recent results demonstrate a degree of defensive resilience, although their level of opposition is about to rise dramatically.

Burkina Faso have never qualified for a World Cup and have comparatively limited experience against the very strongest international sides. Facing Argentina in Buenos Aires will therefore represent a significant test of Amir Abdou’s tactical approach.

Abdou’s teams are known for being aggressive without the ball, but it remains to be seen whether Burkina Faso will be able to maintain that intensity against an Argentina side comfortable at playing through pressure.

Saturday’s fixture will be a historic first meeting between Argentina and Burkina Faso. Argentina’s 4-0 win over Bolivia is the most recent benchmark, while Burkina Faso’s 1-0 victory over the Central African Republic demonstrates that they can remain disciplined in close matches. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Argentina

Argentina have one major fitness concern, with Lautaro Martinez doubtful after being withdrawn during the 4-0 victory over Bolivia and his potential absence could see Jose Manuel Lopez given a starting opportunity alongside Julian Alvarez.

Lionel Messi has been made available for selection, but it remains uncertain whether Lionel Scaloni will use him before the captain’s planned farewell appearance against Benin. Scaloni is also expected to continue experimenting with younger players after handing several players their international debuts against Bolivia. Nico Paz is likely to feature again after producing an excellent performance in midweek, scoring once and providing an assist.

The potential 4-4-2 gives Argentina an interesting attacking structure as Alvarez can drop away from the defensive line to link play, while Lopez provides a more traditional central reference point. That movement could create space for Paz and Prestianni to attack from wider areas.

Paz’s role could be particularly important. Against a Burkina Faso side that is likely to defend compactly, his ability to receive between the lines and turn quickly could help Argentina break through the first defensive block.

Argentina’s full-backs can also push forward to create width, allowing the wide midfielders to move inside. That could leave Burkina Faso facing several players between their midfield and defence. The main tactical risk is transition with Argentina likely to commit numbers forward, Burkina Faso will look for opportunities to attack the spaces behind the full-backs.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Emiliano Martinez; Giay, Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Vega; Paz, Palacios, Equi, Prestianni; Alvarez, Jose Manuel Lopez

Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso appear to have come through their two AFCON qualifying fixtures without major new injury problems. Edmond Tapsoba recovered from the issue that forced him to leave the field against Benin and featured against the Central African Republic.

There is still uncertainty surrounding Dango Ouattara, who missed both September qualifiers because of illness. If the Brentford winger remains unavailable, Lassina Traore is expected to carry much of the attacking responsibility. Traore has scored 14 goals in 33 international appearances, giving Burkina Faso an experienced central attacking option.

Manager Amir Abdou could also hand debuts to Julien Bationo, Mamoutou Ouedraogo, and Ismael Maiga. Burkina Faso’s most sensible approach is likely to be compact without becoming excessively deep as Abdou’s side are comfortable pressing aggressively, but attempting to press Argentina continuously could create problems if the first wave is bypassed.

A more selective press could be effective. Burkina Faso can allow Argentina’s centre-backs to have possession before increasing pressure when the ball moves towards the full-backs or midfield and that would attempt to force Argentina into wider areas and then attack quickly after winning the ball.

Lassina Traore could be crucial in those moments. His physical presence gives Burkina Faso an outlet capable of holding up possession, allowing the midfield and wide players to join the attack. The visitors will also need to defend the space around Paz. If the Argentine playmaker is allowed to receive freely between the lines, Burkina Faso could find themselves defending wave after wave of attacks.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Koffi; Kabore, Djiga, Edmond Tapsoba, Kouassi; Abdoul Tapsoba, Doucet, Ouedraogo; Bouda, Traore, Zagre

Key Stats

Argentina have won 20 consecutive international friendlies, with their last draw in this type of fixture coming against Uruguay in 2019. They now have the opportunity to make it 21 straight friendly victories.

Argentina beat Bolivia 4-0 in their most recent match.

Burkina Faso have taken four points from their two AFCON qualifying matches in September.

Argentina and Burkina Faso have never previously met.

Player to Watch

Nico Paz

Embed from Getty Images

The Como attacking midfielder was one of the standout performers in the victory over Bolivia, contributing a goal and an assist. His importance goes beyond those numbers. Paz is particularly dangerous when he receives the ball between the opposition’s midfield and defensive lines, where he can turn, carry possession and release runners.

That makes him an ideal player to watch against Burkina Faso’s expected compact defensive structure and with Argentina continuing to introduce a new generation of players, Paz also represents one of the key creative options emerging behind the established stars. He could be given considerable freedom to drift inside from the right and combine with Julian Alvarez.

If Burkina Faso sit deep, Paz’s ability to unlock a defence with a pass or carry the ball into the penalty area could be one of Argentina’s most important weapons.

Prediction

Argentina 3-0 Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso’s pressing intensity and recent AFCON qualifying form should make them a more demanding opponent than Bolivia, but Argentina possess a substantial advantage in technical quality, depth and experience.

The potential absence of Lautaro Martinez and uncertainty surrounding Lionel Messi could lead Lionel Scaloni to give greater responsibility to some of his younger attacking players, but Paz, Alvarez and the rest of Argentina’s midfield should still create enough opportunities. If Burkina Faso press too aggressively, Argentina’s ability to play through pressure could leave considerable space for their forwards to exploit.