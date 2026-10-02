Croatia vs England Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Croatia welcome England to Stadion HNK Rijeka on Saturday evening in a Nations League clash that could reshape the standings in their League A group.

Croatia head into this game with a point to prove after Spain ended their unbeaten run under Slaven Bilic. They started the campaign well enough with a win over Czechia, but the 4-1 loss exposed some familiar problems at the back, especially against top-level opposition.

The encouraging part for Bilic and Croatia is that they remain strong on home soil. Their unbeaten run in competitive matches at home has stretched to nine games, and that kind of record should give them confidence going into a game of this size.

England come into this match on the back of a professional win in Prague and will be eager to back it up against a familiar opponent. Thomas Tuchel has already built a strong record as England manager, and this trip to Croatia offers another useful test of how far his side has come.

England and Thomas Tuchel will aim to get their bearings right in the group standings, especially after starting with a defeat to Spain. Despite the fortunate circumstances of their win over Czechia, the manager will want a proper performance against Croatia to put the doubters to bed.

Team News & Tactics

Croatia

Slaven Bilic has his share of fresh injury concerns, following the withdrawals of Josip Juranovic and Martin Erlic. There is also a chance for young defensive star Luka Vuskovic to replace Marin Pongracic to pair up Josko Gvardiol at the heart of the defence.

Ivan Perisic was impressive in the last game and could continue at left-back, while Josip Stanisic should feature as the right-back. Mateo Kovacic and veteran Luka Modric are the main contenders for the midfield setup, with Petar Sucic reprising the attacking midfield role.

Towering striker Igor Matanovic will lead the line for Croatia against England, receiving support from Luka Sucic and Martin Baturina on either wing.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Livakovic; Stanisic, Vuskovic, Gvardiol, Perisic; Kovacic, Modric; Luka Sucic, Petar Sucic, Baturina; Matanovic

England

Thomas Tuchel could make changes for this clash, although he must do without Nico O’Reilly, who has withdrawn from the camp through injury. Lewis Hall is expected to continue at left-back, while Ezri Konsa could return to the lineup to partner Marc Guehi at the back.

There are some decisions for the manager to make regarding how he wants to set up his team, as Tuchel might go with an attack-minded lineup that could see Eberechi Eze come into the starting XI. If the Arsenal playmaker gets a start, he could operate in the attacking midfield role, while Jude Bellingham could return and take his place in central midfield.

Elliot Anderson is expected to start, and so is Trent Alexander-Arnold after his impressive display against the Czech Republic. The front three might not see major changes, as Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka are expected to feature in support of captain Harry Kane.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Trafford; Alexander-Arnold, Konsa, Guehi, Hall; Bellingham, Anderson; Saka, Eze, Gordon; Kane

Key Stats

The recent head-to-head record favours England, as they have won the three most recent fixtures while being unbeaten in four since the defeat in the FIFA World Cup 2018 semi-finals.

Croatia have scored three goals and conceded five in the UEFA Nations League 2026/27 so far.

Croatia have won eight of their last nine competitive home matches (D1), and they have only lost four of their 41 most recent home games.

England have scored four goals and conceded thrice in the Nations League so far.

After scoring in his last five away games for England, Harry Kane can will become only the fourth player in the national team’s history to find the back of the net in six consecutive matches on the road, following James Windridge (six from March to June 1908), Tom Finney (seven from September 1946 to May 1948), and Stan Mortensen (six from May 1947 to October 1948)..

Player to Watch

Jude Bellingham

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Jude Bellingham is the standout player for England once again, and he will be crucial to their chances of winning this tricky away fixture. Thomas Tuchel rested Bellingham in the last game but brought him on as a substitute when England needed a spark in the attacking third.

Against Croatia, the Real Madrid star could start in a deeper midfield position, although he is more than capable of affecting proceedings whichever role he plays. He will be the main focus, as he is key to winning the midfield battle and providing an x-factor for England in the final third.

Prediction

Croatia 1-2 England

Croatia have had a mixed run of form in recent international games stretching back to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. They have also struggled at times against traditional heavyweights, such as England in this case, and that may hurt them again ahead of the next game with the Three Lions.

England are not a complete team by any means, but they have the talent to keep improving and cause serious problems on the pitch. They may have benefited from fortunate circumstances against Czechia, but the team does appear to be growing together and could edge a narrow win away from home.