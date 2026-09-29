Spain vs Croatia Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats.

Spain will play their first home match since lifting the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they welcome Croatia to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Tuesday in the UEFA Nations League.

La Roja arrive in Seville after a thrilling 3-2 victory over England at Wembley, while Croatia began their campaign with a 2-1 away win against the Czech Republic. The visitors have made a positive start under returning manager Slaven Bilic, but they face a formidable Spain side that continues to produce results against Europe’s strongest teams.

Spain’s first match since winning the World Cup could hardly have provided a better statement of their credentials. Luis de la Fuente’s side travelled to Wembley and came from behind to defeat England 3-2, extending their remarkable competitive record.

Lamine Yamal opened the scoring inside two minutes, but England responded through Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane before half time. Kane then missed a 55th-minute penalty, striking the crossbar, and Spain subsequently regained control. Substitutes Alex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal both found the net to complete the comeback.

The victory extended Spain’s unbeaten run in regulation time. Their last defeat in normal time came against Colombia in a friendly in March 2024, while their most recent competitive defeat was against Scotland in March 2023. Spain also have an impressive record against Croatia. They have won seven of their 10 official meetings, including each of their last three encounters.

Meanwhile, Croatia also made a winning start to the new Nations League campaign. Returning manager Slaven Bilic began his second spell in charge with a 2-1 victory away to the Czech Republic. The visitors took the lead shortly after half time through Luka Modric, who continues to make an impact despite recently turning 41. The Czech Republic quickly equalised through Adam Karabec, but Marco Pasalic eventually restored Croatia’s advantage to secure three points.

Bilic has therefore started his second tenure with a victory, but Tuesday represents a considerably tougher examination. Croatia have not defeated Spain since their 3-2 Nations League victory in November 2018, while their only win on Spanish soil came in a 2-0 friendly victory in March 1994. Spain’s combination of home advantage, recent form and attacking depth makes this a demanding assignment for Croatia.

The hosts have already demonstrated during their victory at Wembley that they can recover when games move against them. Their ability to introduce quality from the bench was particularly evident, with Baena and Oyarzabal changing the contest after coming on. Croatia, meanwhile, will hope their experienced midfield can disrupt Spain’s possession game and prevent La Roja from establishing their usual rhythm.

The battle in central midfield could therefore be decisive, particularly with Modric still capable of dictating the tempo and Spain possessing several players comfortable operating between the lines. The hosts are likely to dominate possession and attempt to stretch Croatia’s defensive structure through their wide players.

Yamal’s ability to isolate defenders and attack from the right could be one of the hosts’ principal weapons, while Spain’s midfielders will look to create passing lanes around Croatia’s defensive block. Croatia may need to remain compact without becoming passive. Their best opportunities could come when they win possession and transition quickly, particularly if Spain’s full-backs are positioned high up the pitch.

Bilic will also need his midfield to remain disciplined. Allowing Spain to repeatedly receive between the lines could result in sustained pressure around the Croatian penalty area. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Spain

Spain will make at least one defensive change after Joan Garcia and Pedro Porro withdrew from the squad before the victory over England. Eric Garcia has also left the camp after suffering a knee problem, with Robin Le Normand called up as his replacement.

There are several selection decisions for Luis de la Fuente to consider following the impressive comeback at Wembley. Alex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal both came off the bench to score against England and are now candidates to start.

Pedri is another potential change. The Barcelona midfielder produced an energetic cameo at Wembley and could return to the starting XI if De la Fuente opts to refresh his midfield. Spain are expected to retain their 4-2-3-1 structure, with Unai Simon in goal and Marc Pubill, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, and Marc Cucurella forming the back four.

Rodri and Pedri should provide the midfield platform, allowing Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, and Alex Baena to operate behind Oyarzabal. The potential inclusion of Pedri alongside Rodri would give Spain an excellent combination of control and progression. Rodri can anchor the midfield and dictate the tempo from deeper areas, while Pedri’s ability to receive between the lines could help Spain break down Croatia’s defensive block.

The selection of Yamal and Baena would also give Spain considerable width and one-on-one ability. Yamal can stretch Croatia’s left side before cutting inside, while Baena can move into central areas and create overloads around Olmo. Oyarzabal’s movement could be particularly useful against Croatia’s centre-backs. Rather than functioning purely as a traditional No. 9, he can drop towards midfield and create space for Yamal, Olmo and Baena to attack.

Spain’s full-backs will also be important as Pubill and Cucurella are likely to push forward when Spain have sustained possession, but that carries a potential risk. Croatia’s best opportunities may come from quick transitions into the spaces they leave behind.

After coming from behind to defeat England, Spain have shown that they possess considerable attacking depth. The possibility of Baena and Oyarzabal moving into the XI means Croatia could face a fresh attacking combination despite Spain having played only a few days earlier.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Simon; Pubill, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal

Croatia

Croatia will head to Seville with a few defensive absences. Josip Juranovic and Martin Erlic both withdrew from the original squad because of injuries, while Lovro Majer, Marin Pongracic, and Kristijan Jakic have subsequently been called up.

There is also an attacking selection decision for Slaven Bilic, as Marco Pasalic is pushing for a starting role after coming off the bench to score the winning goal against the Czech Republic. Ante Budimir could also be brought into the XI if Bilic decides to freshen up his attacking setup.

Croatia are expected to retain their 4-2-3-1 formation, with Dominik Livakovic in goal and Josip Stanisic, Luka Vukovic, Josko Gvardiol, and Ivan Perisic forming the defensive line. Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic should anchor midfield, while Luka Sucic, Petar Sucic, and Mario Pasalic operate behind Budimir.

Croatia’s biggest challenge will be dealing with Spain’s ability to overload central areas. Modric and Kovacic will need to remain disciplined while also providing Croatia with a route out of pressure. The former’s role could be particularly important. At 41, he remains capable of controlling the tempo, but Spain are likely to try to prevent him from receiving the ball comfortably by pressing the home side’s first phase of possession.

The potential inclusion of Pasalic adds another interesting dimension and after scoring the winner against the Czech Republic, his movement into the box could provide Croatia with an additional goal threat when Spain’s midfielders are occupied with Modric and Kovacic.

If Budimir starts, Croatia could also look for a more direct outlet. His physical presence would allow them to bypass Spain’s midfield when necessary and compete for longer balls before bringing the attacking midfielders into play. Defensively, Gvardiol will have a major role to play against Yamal. His pace and ability to defend in wider areas could be valuable when Spain’s right winger moves inside.

Croatia are likely to have less possession than Spain, so their transitions will be crucial. If they can win the ball and release Pasalic or the Sucic brothers quickly into the spaces behind Spain’s advanced full-backs, they may be able to create their best chances.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Livakovic; Stanisic, Vuskovic, Gvardiol, Perisic; Modric, Kovacic; Luka Sucic, Petar Sucic, Pasalic; Budimir

Key Stats

Spain have won seven of their 10 official meetings with Croatia, giving La Roja the stronger competitive head-to-head record.

Spain have won their last three meetings with Croatia, including their most recent encounters in competitive competition.

Spain have not lost an international match in regulation time since March 2024, when they were beaten 1-0 by Colombia in a friendly.

Croatia opened the Nations League campaign with a 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic, with Luka Modric and Marco Pasalic providing the goals.

Croatia have not beaten Spain since November 2018, when they recorded a 3-2 Nations League victory in Zagreb. Their only victory on Spanish soil came in a 2-0 friendly win in March 1994.

Player to Watch

Lamine Yamal

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The Barcelona winger arrives with confidence after opening the scoring against England inside the first two minutes at Wembley. He is also a particularly difficult matchup for Croatia because of his ability to receive wide, isolate defenders and then cut inside onto his stronger left foot.

Croatia could ask Gvardiol to deal with much of that threat, but Yamal’s movement can force the Croatian defence into difficult decisions. If Gvardiol follows him into wider areas, spaces could open centrally for Dani Olmo, Pedri or Oyarzabal.

Yamal’s ability to create something from a seemingly harmless possession also gives Spain an important advantage against a Croatia side that may spend long periods defending without the ball. As the Ballon d’Or race intensifies, another match-winning performance will go a long way in taking him closer to the coveted honour.

Prediction

Spain 2-1 Croatia

Croatia’s victory in Prague gives Bilic a positive foundation, but Spain’s extraordinary recent record, home advantage and confidence following the Wembley comeback make them a formidable opponent. The visitors should have enough experience to make the contest competitive, but the home side’s attacking depth and ability to change games from the bench could prove decisive.