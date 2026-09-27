Serbia vs Netherlands Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats.

Serbia and the Netherlands will both be searching for their first victory of the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League campaign when they meet at Stadion Rajko Mitic in Belgrade on Sunday.

Serbia arrive after another damaging defeat, while the Netherlands head into the fixture with renewed optimism following a late draw against Germany in Xavi’s first match in charge.

The home side’s recent form has become a major concern and the Orlovi have now lost three consecutive matches, following friendly defeats to Cape Verde and Mexico with a 2-1 Nations League loss to Greece on Thursday. Andrija Zivkovic gave Serbia an early lead, scoring in the fourth minute, but Greece turned the match around after the interval through Christos Tzolis and Anastasios Douvikas.

The result has increased pressure on Veljko Paunovic, who has now recorded five defeats and only two victories in his seven matches as Serbia coach. Defensive consistency is perhaps the biggest concern. Serbia have gone 10 matches without keeping a clean sheet, with their last shutout coming in September 2025. Facing the Netherlands will therefore represent another demanding examination.

The Netherlands have entered a new era following the appointment of Xavi as Ronald Koeman’s successor. His first match produced a respectable 1-1 draw against Germany, although the Oranje initially struggled to impose themselves.

Felix Nmecha put Germany ahead, but the Netherlands improved significantly after the break and eventually found an equaliser through Cody Gakpo in added time. That result extended the Netherlands’ unbeaten run in normal time to six matches, with three victories and three draws since their friendly defeat to Algeria in June.

There is still disappointment surrounding their recent tournament exits, particularly their penalty-shootout defeat to Morocco at the World Cup and another shootout elimination against Spain in the 2024/25 Nations League. Nevertheless, the draw against Germany provided Xavi with an encouraging opening result.

There is surprisingly little recent head-to-head history between the nations and their last meeting came all the way back in June 2006, when the Netherlands defeated Serbia at the World Cup. Arjen Robben scored the only goal in Leipzig, meaning Sunday’s contest will be the first meeting between the countries in more than 20 years.

Serbia’s defensive vulnerabilities could be the defining factor an their inability to protect leads was evident against Greece, while the Netherlands demonstrated against Germany that they can improve significantly after the interval.

Xavi will likely want his team to dominate possession and create overloads in the attacking areas, while Serbia may look to use the home crowd and attack more directly. For Serbia, avoiding another defensive collapse will be crucial.

The Netherlands possess enough individual quality to punish mistakes, particularly if the hosts leave space between their defensive and midfield lines. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Serbia

Serbia have suffered a significant attacking blow ahead of Sunday’s encounter, with Dusan Vlahovic withdrawing from the squad due to a calf injury. His absence removes an important focal point from the Serbian attack, although Dusan Tadic and Luka Jovic provide experienced alternatives in the forward line.

Mihajlo Cvetkovic was substituted at half time during the defeat to Greece and could consequently drop out of the starting XI. Serbia are expected to retain their 4-4-2 formation, with Vanja Milinkovic-Savic in goal and Nikola Simic, Strahinja Erakovic, Strahinja Pavlovic, and Filip Kostic forming the defensive line.

Andrija Zivkovic, Nemanja Maksimovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and Sasa Lukic should make up the midfield four, while Luka Jovic and Dusan Tadic are expected to form the strike partnership. With Vlahovic unavailable, Serbia will need greater creativity from Tadic and Zivkovic, while Jovic will be expected to provide the main goal threat.

The hosts’ defensive record is another concern. Serbia have gone ten consecutive matches without a clean sheet, and maintaining their shape against a Netherlands side that showed considerable second-half attacking quality against Germany will be crucial.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Simic, Erakovic, Pavlovic, Kostic; Zivkovic, Maksimovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Lukic; Jovic, Tadic

Netherlands

The Netherlands have suffered an attacking setback, with Brian Brobbey ruled out for the remainder of the international break after sustaining a hamstring injury during Thursday’s draw with Germany. The Dutch have also opted not to select Memphis Depay for this international window, leaving Mexx Meerdink in line to make his senior international debut as Brobbey’s replacement.

Despite recent club moves away from English football, Crysencio Summerville and Tijjani Reijnders are expected to retain their places in Xavi’s starting XI. The Netherlands are likely to use a 4-3-3 formation, with Bart Verbruggen in goal and Denzel Dumfries, Jan Paul van Hecke, Virgil van Dijk, and Micky van de Ven forming the defensive line.

Ryan Gravenberch and Joey Veerman should operate centrally, with Summerville, Reijnders and Cody Gakpo providing the attacking creativity from midfield. Meerdink is expected to lead the line, giving the young forward an opportunity to make his mark at senior international level.

The absence of both Brobbey and Depay means the Netherlands will have less established attacking depth, but Gakpo’s recent equaliser against Germany provides an obvious source of confidence.

Probable Lineup (4-5-1): Verbruggen; Dumfries, van Hecke, van Dijk, van de Ven; Gravenberch, Veerman, Reijnders; Summerville, Meerdink, Gakpo

Key Stats

Serbia have gone ten consecutive matches without a clean sheet, with their last shutout coming in September 2025.

Serbia have lost their last three matches, including a 2-1 defeat to Greece in their Nations League opener.

The Netherlands are unbeaten in six matches in normal time, recording three wins and three draws since their 1-0 friendly defeat to Algeria in June.

The Netherlands drew 1-1 with Germany in Xavi’s first match in charge, recovering from an early deficit with Cody Gakpo scoring the late equaliser.

Serbia and the Netherlands have not met since the 2006 World Cup, when the Netherlands won 1-0 through an Arjen Robben goal.

Player to Watch

Cody Gakpo

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Gakpo enters the match with confidence after scoring the 90+2nd-minute equaliser against Germany in the Netherlands’ UEFA Nations League opener, rescuing a 1-1 draw for Xavi’s side. With Brian Brobbey injured and Memphis Depay not selected, Gakpo carries additional attacking responsibility.

His ability to move inside from the left, combine with the midfield and attack Serbia’s defensive gaps could be particularly important against a side that has gone 10 matches without a clean sheet. Gakpo’s recent decisive contribution also gives the Netherlands an experienced attacking outlet while Xavi continues to establish his system.

Prediction

Serbia 1-2 Netherlands

Serbia’s home advantage should make this a competitive encounter, but their defensive record and recent run of defeats are difficult to ignore. The Netherlands showed encouraging resilience against Germany and appear better equipped to control the game for longer periods.