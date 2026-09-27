Norway vs Portugal Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Norway and Portugal go head-to-head in a UEFA Nations League clash that gives both managers a proper early test.

Norway made a strong start to their League A campaign by beating Denmark 3-2, and the result showed how far this side has come under Stale Solbakken. Erling Haaland was the headline act once again, scoring twice and taking his international tally to 64 goals in 56 caps, while Norway also showed enough grit to see out a tense contest.

That victory mattered even more because it was Norway’s first outing in League A of the Nations League, having earned promotion from League B in the 2024/25 edition. They have already proved they can compete with stronger opponents, but Portugal will be a step up again, especially with the added challenge of facing the reigning champions.

Portugal also opened with a win earlier this week, edging Wales 1-0 thanks to Joao Felix’s first-half strike. It was not a sparkling display, but it was controlled, and Jorge Jesus will have been pleased that his side handled a tricky opener without needing to force the issue.

The result gave Portugal a positive start to their title defence after winning the 2024/25 Nations League on penalties against Spain. They remain the most successful side in the competition, and even after their World Cup exit to Spain, the Selecao still have the quality and experience that make them one of the favourites.

Team News & Tactics

Norway

For Norway, the main news is that David Moller Wolfe is suspended after his dismissal against Denmark. Even so, Stale Solbakken is expected to name a strong side, with the clear aim of taking the game to Portugal rather than sitting back and hoping for scraps.

A back four of Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjorn Heggem, and Fredrik Aursnes would give Norway plenty of balance, while Sander Berge is likely to sit at the base of the midfield unit. Martin Odegaard and Patrick Berg should operate either side of him, giving Norway control, creativity and enough bite in the middle of the pitch.

Erling Haaland will naturally lead the line, with Oscar Bobb on the right and Antonio Nusa on the left, although Andreas Schjelderup is a possible alternative if Solbakken wants a different approach. The shape should again be a 4-3-3, which suits Norway’s best players and allows them to break quickly when they win the ball.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Aursnes; Odegaard, Berge, Berg; Bobb, Haaland, Nusa

Portugal

Jorge Jesus may make only small changes to the team that beat Wales, but the overall shape should again look like a 4-2-3-1. Portugal do not appear to have any injury or suspension issues, which gives the coach plenty of freedom to pick a side built around experience and technical quality.

Ruben Dias and Renato Veiga are expected to form the central defensive partnership, with Joao Cancelo and Nuno Mendes at full-back. In midfield, the PSG pair of Vitinha and Joao Neves should be trusted again, while Bruno Fernandes operates as the advanced playmaker ahead of them.

Pedro Neto looks likely to keep his place on the right flank, and Joao Felix should stay on the left after scoring the winner against Wales. Cristiano Ronaldo was open about the possibility of being used from the bench, but his goal threat against Wales should be enough to keep him at the top of the attack for this one.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha; Neto, Fernandes, Felix; Ronaldo

Key Stats

Norway have won 15 of their previous 25 UEFA Nations League matches.

Norway have only one win in 11 previous meetings with Portugal, with that victory coming in September 2010.

Portugal are the most successful side in Nations League history, with two titles.

Portugal have won three of their last four matches in all competitions.

Player to Watch

Martin Odegaard

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Haaland usually takes the headlines for Norway, and rightly so, although Odegaard is just as important to how this team functions. He delivered two assists against Denmark in midweek, and his ability to knit everything together will be crucial again here.

Under Stale Solbakken, and also at Arsenal, Odegaard has become the key player in setting the tempo. That matters in a game like this, because the side that controls midfield will likely control the result, and Norway will need their captain at his best if they are to trouble Portugal.

Prediction

Norway 2-1 Portugal

Portugal are one of the strongest international sides around and should never be written off, but this group is still settling under a new manager. That gives Norway a real chance, especially at home, where Stale Solbakken’s side can play with confidence.

With Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard in eceptional form, Norway have the tools to make life uncomfortable for anyone. This feels like the sort of game they can nick by being more decisive in the key moments, even if Portugal enjoy plenty of the ball.