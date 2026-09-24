Italy vs Belgium Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Stats

Italy and Belgium, two European giants entering a new era after recent disappointments, are set to open their UEFA Nations League A campaign with a clash in Rome.

Italy and Belgium both begin this opener on fresh terms, but the Azzurri will probably feel the greater pressure to deliver in front of their home crowd. Roberto Mancini’s return brings experience and familiarity, yet Italy are still in the early stages of a rebuild after another painful qualifying disappointment.

Italy cannot afford a slow start in a group that also contains France and Turkey. Their recent record against Belgium is decent, and home advantage should help the Azzurri, but this still has the feel of a competitive game.

Belgium also arrive in Rome in a period of transition, with Mark van Bommel only just beginning to shape the side in his own image. There is still real quality in the squad, but the lack of a settled identity means this opening game matters even more than usual.

The key for Belgium will be finding the right balance between control and risk. The Red Devils have enough talent to hurt Italy if they move the ball quickly and let De Bruyne dictate play, but a more cautious approach may make sense in a difficult away fixture. A point in Rome would still be a decent start.

Team News & Tactics

Italy

Roberto Mancini has gone for a youthful, slightly experimental squad, with several players from outside Serie A involved and a few regular names missing. Gianluigi Donnarumma will lead the side, while the attack is likely to be built around one of Moise Kean, Gianluca Scamacca, Sebastiano Esposito, or Pio Esposito.

A 4-3-3 should give Italy some control in midfield, but the real test will be whether they can translate that into enough attacking threat. For the likely starting XI against Belgium, Mancini should select Gianluca Mancini and Alessandro Bastoni in central defence, with Riccardo Calafiori and Michael Kayode reprising the full-back roles.

Samuele Ricci should sit at the base of midfield, with Nicolo Barella and Sandro Tonali on either side. Nicolo Zaniolo is also expected to feature in the front three, with Mancini likely to utilise Esposito as the central striker and Giacomo Raspadori on the left wing.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Kayode, Mancini, Bastoni, Calafiori; Barella, Ricci, Tonali; Zaniolo, Esposito, Raspadori

Belgium

Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku remain Belgium’s main reference points for Belgium, but Mark van Bommel is also trying to bring younger players into the mix. That blend gives the away side energy and creativity, although the absence of several familiar names means the group is still adjusting.

Van Bommel is expected to use a 4-2-3-1, with Senne Lammens in goal as Thibaut Courtois takes a break from international duties. Koni De Winter and Zeno Debast are likely to start in central defence, with Timothy Castagne and Maxim De Cuyper in the full-back roles.

Youri Tielemans should anchor midfield alongside Romeo Lavia, while De Bruyne takes the attacking midfield role and Dodi Lukebakio and Mika Godts operate wide. Despite Lukaku’s experience, Belgium’s new era could see Charles De Ketelaere lead the line for the foreseeable future, including the game against Italy.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Castagne, De Winter, Debast, De Cuyper; Tielemans, Lavia; Lukebakio, De Bruyne, Godts; De Ketelaere

Key Stats

Italy have won four of the last five meetings with Belgium.

Italy reached the Nations League quarter-finals in 2025 and the semi-finals two years earlier.

Belgium have reached the Nations League final phase only once, when they finished fourth in 2021.

Belgium were unbeaten in 18 games before their defeat to Spain.

Player to Watch

Sandro Tonali

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Tonali comes into this game after a difficult start to the season with Tottenham, so he has a good chance to reset and show a different side of his game on the international stage. With Italy beginning a new chapter, players of his profile will be important to both the present and the future.

His teammates will look to him for energy, leadership, and consistency in midfield. Roberto Mancini needs players who can set standards and keep performances steady, especially after a difficult few years on the international scene.

Prediction

Italy 2-2 Belgium

There is a real sense of uncertainty around this fixture, largely because both teams are being led by new managers. In Italy’s case, the change in style is significant, and Roberto Mancini will be hoping the new system brings the best out of the players at his disposal.

Meanwhile, Mark van Bommel also has work to do to get the balance right for Belgium. With both sides still feeling their way into this new phase, this could be an open and entertaining contest in Rome, and a draw feels like the most likely outcome.