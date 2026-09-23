Norway vs. Denmark Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats.

Norway will begin their 2026/27 UEFA Nations League campaign on Thursday evening when they welcome Denmark in a League A Group 4 encounter.

The hosts enter the competition after an impressive run at the 2026 World Cup, while Denmark are looking to respond after missing out on qualification for the tournament. Norway’s first competitive fixture since the World Cup will be an intriguing one.

Stale Solbakken’s side reached the quarter-finals in the United States, defeating Ivory Coast and Brazil before suffering a narrow 2-1 defeat to England. That run represented a significant achievement for a team competing in the Nations League’s top tier for the first time.

Norway earned promotion from League B during the 2024/25 edition, and they have generally enjoyed strong results in the competition. They have won 14 of their 24 Nations League matches, suffering just six defeats (D6). The extended international break presents a demanding schedule, though, with Norway also due to face Portugal twice and Wales during the current international window.

Denmark’s preparations for the Nations League have been shaped by their absence from the 2026 World Cup. Brian Riemer’s side failed to qualify despite possessing a squad with considerable international experience, and their attention now turns towards another League A campaign.

Denmark have competed in League A in each of the last three editions, reaching the quarter-finals in 2024/25. Their most recent fixtures came in June, when they drew 0-0 with DR Congo before beating Ukraine 2-1. Like Norway, Denmark face four Nations League fixtures during this extended international period, making squad management potentially important.

The historical record is heavily weighted towards Denmark. The nations have met 86 times, with Denmark winning 52, compared with 22 victories for Norway. The remaining 12 encounters ended in draws. That record gives Denmark plenty of positive history to draw upon, although Norway’s recent development and World Cup run provide a very different context heading into Thursday’s fixture.

Norway should enter the match with considerable confidence after their World Cup campaign. Playing at home could also encourage Solbakken’s side to attack aggressively, particularly given the quality available in their forward line.

Denmark’s experience in League A could prove valuable, however. Riemer’s side have been regular participants at this level and should be comfortable dealing with the intensity of a competitive Nations League encounter. The opening stages could therefore be important.

Norway will want to establish momentum in their first League A campaign, while Denmark will be keen to demonstrate that their World Cup absence has not affected their competitive level. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Norway

Norway have one notable absence ahead of Thursday’s Nations League opener, with Alexander Sorloth sidelined through a muscular injury. The hosts can otherwise call upon their key attacking and creative players, with Martin Odegaard, Erling Haaland, and Sander Berge all available.

Both Odegaard and Haaland have made strong starts to the new club season and are expected to start. Haaland’s international record is particularly striking, with 62 goals in 55 appearances for Norway. Norway are expected to line up in a 4-3-3, with Orjan Nyland in goal and Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Leo Ostigard, and David Moller Wolfe forming the back four.

Martin Odegaard, Sander Berge, and Patrick Berg should operate in midfield, while Oscar Bobb and Antonio Nusa provide support for Haaland from the wide positions. Sorloth’s absence means Erling Haaland will carry even greater responsibility as Norway’s central attacking outlet. Odegaard’s creativity from midfield should also be crucial in supplying the Manchester City striker.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Ostigard, Wolfe; Odegaard, Berge, Berg; Bobb, Haaland, Nusa

Denmark

Denmark have suffered a significant defensive setback, with Andreas Christensen facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after picking up a thigh injury during Barcelona’s clash with Sevilla. There is also a goalkeeping decision to make following Kasper Schmeichel’s retirement, with Mads Hermansen in contention to take over as Denmark’s new first-choice goalkeeper.

Patrick Dorgu is expected to start on the left flank, while Rasmus Hojlund should lead the Danish attack. Denmark are likely to use a 4-3-3 formation against Norway, with Mads Hermansen in goal and Alexander Bah, Joachim Andersen, Andreas Christensen, and Joakim Maehle forming the defence.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Morten Hjulmand, and Victor Froholdt should provide the midfield three, with Gustav Isaksen and Patrick Dorgu supporting Rasmus Hojlund from the wide areas. The battle between Hojlund and Norway’s defensive pairing will also be important, particularly if Denmark look to attack quickly in transition.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Hermansen; Bah, Andersen, Christensen, Maehle; Hojbjerg, Hjulmand, Froholdt; Isaken, Hojlund, Dorgu

Key Stats

Norway have won 14 of their 24 Nations League matches, losing only six.

Norway have scored first in six of their last eight matche.

Both teams have scored in five of the last seven meetings between Norway and Denmark.

Denmark have dominated the overall head-to-head record, winning 52 of the 86 meetings compared with Norway’s 22, with 12 draws.

Player to Watch

Erling Haaland

Embed from Getty Images

The Manchester City striker has an extraordinary international record, with 62 goals in 55 appearances for Norway, and he is expected to lead the line in Stale Solbakken’s 4-3-3 setup. He is also the all-time leading scorer in the UEFA Nations League, with 19 goals.

Haaland’s partnership with Martin Odegaard could be particularly important. Odegaard’s ability to find runners between the lines should give Haaland opportunities to attack Denmark’s defence, especially with Andreas Christensen absent for the visitors. Denmark will also have to deal with a new goalkeeper, with Mads Hermansen competing to take over following Kasper Schmeichel’s retirement.

Prediction

Norway 1-1 Denmark

Norway’s World Cup momentum and home advantage make them capable of putting Denmark under significant pressure. However, the away side’s extensive League A experience and superior historical record should make this a closely fought contest.