Australia vs Brazil Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats.

Australia will welcome Brazil to Queensland Country Bank Stadium on Friday in an intriguing international friendly, with both sides looking to begin a new chapter after disappointing exits from the 2026 World Cup.

The Socceroos impressed by reaching the knockout stage, while Brazil are attempting to rebuild under Carlo Ancelotti following their last-16 defeat to Norway. Australia can look back on their World Cup campaign with plenty of positives.

Tony Popovic’s side reached the round of 32, continuing their run of escaping the group stage at consecutive tournaments. Their standout result came in the opening match, when they recorded a 2-0 victory over Turkiye.

Their campaign eventually ended in a penalty-shootout defeat to Egypt after Australia recovered from a goal down to draw 1-1 in normal time. There have been some inconsistencies since then, though. Australia have won only two of their last six matches, losing three and scoring just four goals during that sequence.

Their defensive record has been considerably stronger, with only five goals conceded and two clean sheets across those six matches. Home advantage could again be important. Australia are unbeaten in their last seven matches on home soil, winning six of them.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s World Cup campaign ended earlier than expected after the Selecao were beaten 2-1 by Norway in the round of 16, with their opponents producing the stronger performance and ending a seven-match unbeaten run for the traditional powerhouses.

The defeat has increased scrutiny surrounding Ancelotti, who is now tasked with improving Brazil ahead of the next phase of the national team’s development. The Italian has also raised concerns about the development pathway for Brazilian youngsters, arguing that many promising players move to European clubs at increasingly young ages and subsequently struggle to receive sufficient playing time.

Brazil’s recent away record provides another reason for caution as they have won just two of their last eight away matches, losing four during that period. The two nations have met only five times previously, with Brazil winning four of those encounters. Australia’s only victory in the fixture came in their most recent meeting in 2017, when a Brazil side featuring several established stars was defeated 3-0.

The historical record therefore gives Brazil the clear advantage, although Australia’s excellent home record provides a different challenge this time. The hosts are likely to approach the match with a disciplined defensive structure, particularly given their recent record of conceding relatively few goals.

Their ability to transition quickly could also cause Brazil problems if Ancelotti’s side commit numbers forward. Brazil, meanwhile, will want to control possession and establish territory early. Their individual quality should allow them to create opportunities, but their away record suggests Australia may be able to make the contest uncomfortable. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Australia

Australia are expected to adopt a three-man defensive system to deal with Brazil’s attacking quality. Alessandro Circati, Harry Souttar, and Lucas Herrington are the likely defensive trio, providing Tony Popovic with additional protection in front of goalkeeper Beach.

Jackson Irvine and Aiden O’Neill should operate centrally, with Kasey Bos and Aziz Behich providing width from the wing-back positions. Further forward, Mohamed Toure and Connor Metcalfe are expected to play behind Nestory Irankunda, who should lead the line.

The 3-4-2-1 setup should allow Australia to remain compact without completely sacrificing their attacking threat. Irankunda’s pace could be particularly useful when the Socceroos transition quickly after winning possession. Australia’s seven-match unbeaten home run provides further encouragement, but the central defensive trio will face a major examination against Brazil’s attacking talent.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Beach; Circati, Souttar, Herrington; Bos, Irvine, O’Neill, Behich; Toure, Metcalfe; Irankunda

Norway

Brazil have made a notable goalkeeping decision for the September international break, with Alisson Becker left out of the squad. Although Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Alisson remains his first-choice goalkeeper, Hugo Souza could be given the opportunity to start against Australia.

Ancelotti is also expected to use the friendly to assess some of Brazil’s younger attacking options. Endrick could be handed valuable minutes and is likely to operate from the right side, with Raphinha and Vinicius Junior forming the rest of the attacking unit.

In midfield, Bruno Guimaraes is expected to start in a deeper role and could be partnered by Manchester United’s Andrey Santos. Brazil are likely to use a 4-4-2 formation, with Souza in goal and Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Douglas Santos forming the back four.

Endrick, Guimaraes, Andrey Santos, and Samuel Lino should make up the midfield, while Raphinha and Vinicius Junior lead the attack. The inclusion of Endrick would give Brazil an additional young attacking option, while Vinicius and Raphinha provide the experience and creativity needed to test Australia’s three-man defence.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Souza; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, D Santos; Endrick, Guimaraes, A Santos, Lino; Raphinha, Vinicius Junior

Key Stats

Brazil have won four of their five previous meetings with Australia.

Australia are unbeaten in their last seven home matches, winning six and drawing one during that run.

Brazil’s seven-match unbeaten run ended at the 2026 World Cup, when they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Norway in the round of 16.

Brazil have won only two of their last eight away matches, while losing four during that stretch.

Australia have scored just four goals in their last six matches.

Player to Watch

Vinicius Junior

Embed from Getty Images

The Real Madrid forward is expected to start alongside Raphinha in Brazil’s attack, giving Carlo Ancelotti two players capable of stretching Australia’s three-man defence.

Vinicius Junior’s acceleration and one-on-one ability could be particularly important against Australia’s 3-4-2-1, as he can attack the space behind the wing-backs and create opportunities from wide areas. With Brazil looking to respond after their World Cup exit, Vinicius will be one of the main attacking outlets for the visitors.

Prediction

Australia 1-2 Brazil

Australia’s strong home record makes this a more difficult assignment for Brazil than the historical head-to-head record might suggest. However, the away side possess considerable individual quality and will be motivated to respond after their World Cup disappointment.