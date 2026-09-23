Portugal vs Wales Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Stats

Defending champions Portugal will kick-start their Nations League campaign with a home game against Wales on Thursday night.

Portugal, who are the most successful team in the Nations League with two titles to their name, will host Wales in their opening game of Group 4 of League A. Winless in their last four outings, the visitors will hope they can secure all three points in this outing.

The home team had a disappointing World Cup campaign, where they never really hit top gear, and ended up getting knocked out in the round of 16 by eventual champions, Spain. Following that defeat, Jorge Jesus has replaced Roberto Martinez on their bench.

The former Al-Nassr boss will hope his team can get off to a perfect start when they host Wales. With three more fixtures lined up in this international break, Selecao das Quinas can’t afford a slip-up here.

Meanwhile, the visitors were not at the World Cup as they failed to qualify, after losing to Bosnia-Herzegovina in the semi-finals of the playoffs. Since that defeat, Craig Bellamy’s team have been involved in three games (2 draws, 1 defeat).

They suffered a 2-1 defeat to Romania last time out, and will certainly have to do better if they are to stand a chance against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal. The Dragons are back in League A after securing promotion from League B in 2024-25. While they have a tough challenge ahead, Wales certainly have the quality to stun any team.

Apart from Portugal and Wales, Denmark and Norway are also part of Group D. All four teams will look to secure as many points as they can and strengthen their chances of securing a spot in the quarter-finals. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Portugal

While Cristiano Ronaldo’s future had become a big talking point post the World Cup, the 41-year-old seems willing to continue playing for the national team, and Jorge Jesus has called him up for his first round of fixtures.

There are unlikely to be any surprises in the Portuguese XI. Diogo Costa will feature in goal, while Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, and Nuno Mendes will make up the back four.

Cancelo and Mendes will feature as the full-backs, while Dias and Veiga will look to keep things tight and secure a clean sheet.

In the centre of the park, Vitinha and Joao Neves will form the double pivot. The duo will look to shield the backline and ensure they dominate the ball.

Bruno Fernandes will take up the number ten role, while Pedro Neto and Joao Felix will take charge on the flanks. Meanwhile, star striker Ronaldo will be leading the line for them.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Vitinha, J Neves; Neto, Fernandes, Felix; Ronaldo

Wales

Bellamy’s team have suffered a triple blow as Harry Wilson, Nathan Broadhead and Karl Darlow have all pulled out because of injury. They have been replaced by David Cornell, Joe Taylor and Charlie Savage. Meanwhile, the visitors also remain without the services of Joe Rodon, Dylan Lawlor, Rubin Colwill and Isaak Davies.

Wales are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Danny Ward starting between the sticks. Neco Williams and Jay Dasilva should feature as the full-backs, while Ben Cabango is likely to partner Rhys Norrington-Davies in the heart of the defence.

In midfield, Ethan Ampadu and Jordan James should form the double pivot. The duo will look to protect the backline and ensure Portugal midfielders do not run the show.

David Brooks and Brennan Johnson are expected to occupy the wide areas, providing width and supporting the attack, while Sorba Thomas could take up the number ten role behind Daniel James, who will lead the line for Wales.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Ward; N Williams, Cabango, Norrington-Davies, Dasilva; Ampadu, J James; Brooks, Thomas, Johnson; D James

Key Stats

Wales haven’t won any of their last games and have conceded a goal in each of those outings.

Portugal’s last outing was their 1-0 defeat to Spain in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

The last time these two teams met was during the semi-finals of the 2016 European Championship, when Portugal won 2-0.

The two teams have faced each other on four occasions, and Wales have only won once, with that win coming back in May 1951.

Defending champions Portugal first won the Nations League back in 2018-19, when they defeated the Netherlands 1-0 in the final.

Player to Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo

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The World Cup didn’t go according to plan for the Portuguese superstar, but he will certainly be eager to get things back on track and add to his tally of 146 goals in 233 outings for the national team. The 41-year-old has had a decent start to the new season with three goals in six league outings.

Ronaldo will look to build on it when Portugal host Wales on Thursday night. He might not be the player he once was, but the Al-Nassr skipper still has a lot to offer in front of goal.

Prediction

Portugal 2-1 Wales

Portugal will have the advantage of playing at home and should be determined to start their Nations League campaign with a victory. Jorge Jesus will be keen to make a strong start in his first games in charge, and with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the attack, the hosts have enough quality to cause serious problems for Wales.

Meanwhile, the visitors have enough attacking quality to trouble Portugal, but their recent form and defensive issues could make this a difficult assignment. Wales will need to remain compact and make the most of their opportunities, but Portugal should control most of the game and create enough chances to secure all three points. The Hard Tackle predicts a 2-1 win for the home team.