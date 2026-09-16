Crystal Palace vs Lech Poznan Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats.

Crystal Palace begin their Europa League campaign on Thursday when they welcome Polish champions Lech Poznan to Selhurst Park.

The Eagles are stepping up to UEFA’s second-tier competition after winning the UEFA Europa Conference League last season, while Lech Poznan arrive having successfully navigated a demanding qualifying campaign.

Crystal Palace’s European adventure last season ended with a historic Conference League triumph, but their domestic form has been less convincing since. The South London club went unbeaten in their final six home matches in that competition after losing their opener against AEK Larnaca, demonstrating how difficult they can be to beat at Selhurst Park when European football is the focus.

However, Palace have struggled for consistency domestically and new manager Pierre Sage has lost his first two Premier League matches at Selhurst Park, although the Eagles did defeat Middlesbrough there in the EFL Cup. Their latest setback came on Sunday, when they suffered a 3-2 defeat to Ipswich Town.

Palace men have collected only 11 Premier League points at home during 2026, and they currently sit 16th in the early league standings. Thursday therefore provides Sage with an immediate opportunity to produce a response.

Lech Poznan have already played several European matches this season after entering the qualifying rounds. Their UEFA Champions League campaign ended with a penalty-shootout defeat to AGF, but they responded emphatically in the Europa League qualifiers. Lech eliminated KI Klaksvik before producing a remarkable 7-0 victory over Swiss champions Thun in the first leg of their playoff.

A 2-2 draw in the return leg completed their progression into the Europa League league phase. The Polish champions also have recent European experience, having reached the Conference League last 16 last season. Domestically, Lech have won five of their first seven Ekstraklasa matches, although their momentum was checked last weekend when they lost 2-1 to Gornik Zabrze after leading with 15 minutes remaining.

Both sides enter the fixture looking to respond to recent disappointment. Palace have home advantage and the confidence of having won a European trophy last season, but their domestic results at Selhurst Park under Sage have been concerning. Lech, meanwhile, have demonstrated that they can score heavily in Europe.

Their 7-0 victory over Thun showed the attacking threat they possess, although Palace represent a significant step up in quality. The Eagles should look to impose themselves through possession and sustained pressure, while Lech’s best opportunities may come from quick transitions.

Their Conference League run demonstrated that they can thrive under the atmosphere of a European night at Selhurst Park, and the return of continental football should bring another intense occasion. Lech Poznan will not be intimidated, though.

Their qualifying campaign has already taken them through several challenging ties, and their experience from last season’s European run should help them cope with the occasion. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace will continue to manage several injury concerns, with Dean Henderson, Chadi Riad, and Jean-Philippe Mateta all unavailable. Eddie Nketiah also remains a doubt ahead of Thursday’s Europa League opener.

There is some encouraging news regarding Ismaïla Sarr, who has been sidelined with a groin problem after remaining at the club beyond the transfer window. The Senegal international could now return to the squad, providing Pierre Sage with a much-needed attacking option.

Sage made eight changes for the recent EFL Cup victory over Middlesbrough, but a much stronger XI is expected for the European fixture. Palace are likely to retain a 3-4-2-1 formation, with Walter Benitez in goal and Oscar Mingueza, Chris Richards, and Honest Ahanor forming the back three.

Anan Khalaili and Ben Chilwell should provide the width from the wing-back positions, while Quinten Timber and Adam Wharton form the central midfield pairing. Further forward, Daichi Kamada and Yeremy Pino are expected to operate behind Jorgen Strand Larsen, who should lead the line in Mateta’s absence.

Wharton’s ability to dictate the tempo from midfield could be particularly important against a Lech side that has shown plenty of attacking ambition during its European qualifying campaign. The return of Sarr would also give Palace greater pace and directness in the final third.

The Senegalese winger’s involvement could be especially useful against Lech’s defensive line if Palace look to attack quickly after winning possession. With Palace stepping up from last season’s Conference League triumph to the Europa League, Sage will want his strongest available side to establish a positive start.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Benitez; Mingueza, Richards, Ahanor; Khalaily, Timber, Wharton, Chilwell; Kamada, Pino; Strand Larsen

Lech Poznan

Lech Poznan will arrive at Selhurst Park with Patrik Walemark in excellent European form. The Swedish winger scored six goals in six qualifying matches this summer and is expected to provide the main creative threat from the right.

Walemark should support fellow Swede Mikael Ishak, with the experienced captain leading the line. Ishak has an impressive European record for Lech, scoring 18 goals in 28 major European appearances for the Polish club. Lech will be without Daniel Hakans, Alex Douglas, and Antoni Kozubal, who join long-term absentee Ali Gholizadeh on the sidelines.

The Polish champions are expected to retain their 4-2-3-1 formation, with Mateusz Lis in goal and Joel Pereira, Mateusz Skrzypczak, Wojciech Monka, and Michal Gurgul forming the back four. Radoslaw Murawski and Gustav Berggren should anchor the midfield, while Patrik Walemark, Pablo Rodriguez, and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh operate behind Ishak.

The visitors’ attacking approach will likely revolve around Walemark’s pace and direct running. His ability to stretch Palace’s back three could create space for Ishak to exploit centrally. Ishak’s experience will also be valuable in what should be a lively European atmosphere. Having already scored heavily in continental competition, the Lech captain provides a proven focal point for their attack.

Crystal Palace will need to pay particular attention to the relationship between Walemark and Ishak, especially during transitions. Lech Poznan have demonstrated during qualifying that they can punish defensive lapses, so the hosts cannot afford to become overly aggressive.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Lis; Pereira, Skrzypczak, Monka, Gurgul; Murawski, Berggren; Walemark, Rodriguez, Sayyadmanesh; Ishak

Key Stats

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last six European home matches, recording four wins and two draws.

Crystal Palace have scored at least twice in five of their last six European home matches.

Lech Poznan scored 15 goals across their four Europa League qualifying matches.

Lech have scored in 15 consecutive European away matches.

Crystal Palace’s recent matches have been high-scoring, with 12 of their last 14 competitive games producing over 2.5 goals. Their last five matches have seen them score nine and concede 10.

Player to Watch

Patrik Walemark

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The Swedish winger has been in outstanding European form, scoring six goals in six qualifying appearances this summer. His pace and direct running give Lech an important attacking outlet, particularly when they win possession and look to counter. Walemark is expected to operate from the right side of Lech Poznan’s attacking three, where he could test Crystal Palace’s left side and attack the spaces around their back three.

The Swede’s partnership with Mikael Ishak is also worth watching. Ishak provides the focal point centrally, while Walemark’s movement from wide areas can create opportunities for the experienced striker.

Lech have already shown considerable attacking threat during their European campaign, and Walemark has been one of the main reasons for that. His form will be particularly important if Palace attempt to dominate possession at Selhurst Park.

Prediction

Crystal Palace 2-1 Lech Poznan

Lech Poznan’s European experience and impressive qualifying results mean Crystal Palace should not expect an easy opening fixture. However, the Eagles have the stronger squad on paper, home advantage and the experience of winning European silverware last season. Palace should create enough chances to secure a positive start to their Europa League campaign.