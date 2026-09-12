SV Elversberg vs Bayern Munich Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Newly promoted SV Elversberg will be eyeing a third-straight win in the Bundesliga when they host defending champions Bayern Munich.

SV Elversberg will look to build on their perfect start to the new season when they host giants Bayern Munich, who will be eager to return to winning ways in the Bundesliga.

The home team are fourth on the table with six points in their two outings. They started the season with a 3-1 win over MSV Duisburg in the DFB-Pokal before securing all three points against Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach in the league.

Despite being 3-1 down against Gladbach at one point in their last outing, they scripted an incredible comeback. While Elversberg will certainly be high on confidence, taking down Vincent Kompany’s Bayern Munich is no easy task.

Meanwhile, the visitors are sixth on the table with four points in their two league outings. They started the season by winning the DFL Supercup against Borussia Dortmund, before securing a 5-1 win over Stuttgart in their opening league game.

Bayern took down VfL Osnabruck in the first round of the DFB-Pokal before dropping points against Schalke in their last league game. However, they are heading into this fixture on the back of a comprehensive 5-0 win over Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

SV Elversberg

Elversberg will be without the services of Luis Seifert (ankle) and Tom Zimmerschied (back), with the duo in the treatment room. Apart from the duo, everyone else should be available for selection.

The home team will stick with the 4-2-3-1 formation, with Nicolas Kristof starting between the sticks. Jan Gyamerah and Lasse Gunther should feature as the full-backs, while Lukas Pinckert is likely to pair up with Maximilian Rohr in the heart of the defence.

In midfield, Felix Keidel and Lukasz Poreba should form the double pivot in the centre of the pitch, with the duo tasked with protecting the backline. They will have a lot of defending to do against a star-studded Bayern attack.

Lukas Petkov and Cole Campbell are expected to occupy the wide areas, while Francis Onyeka could take up the number ten role behind David Mokwa, who will lead the line for the home team.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Kristof; Gyamerah, Pinckert, Rohr, Gunther; Keidel, Poreba; Petkov, Onyeka, Campbell; Mokwa

Bayern Munich

The reigning Bundesliga champions have no fresh injury concerns to worry about. But they could be without Serge Gnabry (groin) and Tarek Buchmann (foot), who are both doubts for this outing.

Bayern Munich are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Manuel Neuer starting between the sticks. Josip Stanisic and Nathaniel Brown should feature as the full-backs, while Jonathan Tah is likely to line up alongside Kim Min-Jae in the heart of the defence.

As for the midfield unit, Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic should form the double pivot in the middle of the pitch. The duo will look to control possession and dictate the tempo of the game.

Michael Olise and Luis Diaz will feature on the flanks, providing much-needed width to their attack, while Ismael Saibari could take up the number ten role behind star striker Harry Kane.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Stanisic, Tah, Kim, Brown; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Saibari, Diaz; Kane

Key Stats

SV Elversberg have bagged 16 goals in their five games this season. They are averaging 3.2 goals per game.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides.

Bayern Munich are unbeaten in their last ten games in all competitions.

SV Elversberg took down Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 at home in their opening fixture.

Michael Olise recorded 22 goals and 31 assists in the 2025/26 season. He had the most assists in world football last season.

Player to Watch

Ismael Saibari

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The 25-year-old Moroccan international, who joined Bayern Munich this summer, is off to a decent start at his new club. He has featured in all five of their games, racked up 182 minutes, and has even bagged two assists in the league.

Given Jamal Musiala’s current condition, Saibari will get consistent chances, and he would like to establish himself as an integral part of Vincent Kompany’s team. He will look to build on his impressive start in this away fixture and would love to get his first Bayern Munich goal as well.

Prediction

SV Elversberg 1-3 Bayern Munich

SV Elversberg have made an excellent start to life in the Bundesliga and will head into this fixture full of confidence after winning both of their league games. Their comeback against Borussia Monchengladbach showed that they have enough character and attacking quality to trouble strong opponents, but facing the defending champions will be a completely different challenge.

Bayern Munich have already shown their attacking quality this season and should be able to dominate possession and create plenty of chances. Elversberg could cause problems on the counter and may find the back of the net, but Bayern’s superior quality across the pitch should ultimately prove decisive. The Hard Tackle predicts a 3-1 win for the away team.