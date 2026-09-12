Napoli vs Bologna Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Massimiliano Allegri will search for answers following a difficult week as Napoli welcome a struggling Bologna side to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday.

Massimiliano Allegri is yet to fully implement his ideas, but some key principles were evident during Napoli’s midweek Champions League opener against Arsenal. The game ended in defeat, but the Partenopei showed defensive discipline and signs that the players are gradually adapting to their manager’s methods.

Martin Odegaard scored the only goal of the match, although Arsenal created several chances. Napoli’s overall performance was far better than their lacklustre display away to Inter Milan last weekend, when they surrendered a two-goal lead and allowed the hosts to snatch a late victory.

Allegri has managed all but one win since taking charge of Napoli and will be eager to win back the support of the home fans when his side faces Bologna. The hosts have a strong record against the Rossoblu, winning nine of their last 12 home matches against them. They will hope that run continues at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday.

Bologna’s nine defeats in 12 visits to Napoli require some context, however, as they have won two of their last three matches at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. They also completed a league double over Napoli last season, although the circumstances, environment, and management are now very different.

The transition from Vincenzo Italiano to Domenico Tedesco has not gone according to plan so far, with Bologna yet to win in Serie A after three rounds. Their only positive result was a draw in the Emilia-Romagna Derby against Sassuolo, secured by a late equaliser from Artem Dovbyk. Overall, though, pressure is already mounting on the new manager to lift the team out of its current slump.

Team News & Tactics

Napoli

Massimiliano Allegri has several concerns ahead of the match against Bologna, with the squad suffering two new injuries during the midweek defeat to Arsenal. Goalkeeper Alex Meret was forced off with a thigh problem, while winger Alisson Santos suffered a hamstring injury early in the second half.

Allegri has a replacement in David Neres, although the Brazilian’s involvement will need to be managed carefully as he is only just returning from a knee problem. In goal, experienced goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic is expected to deputise for Meret.

Napoli currently have as many as seven players unavailable through injury, including the two players who picked up problems against Arsenal. Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Scott McTominay, Giovane, Alessandro Buongiorno, and Luca Marianucci are the other absentees.

Allegri made several substitutions during the midweek UEFA Champions League tie with the weekend fixture in mind, although Kevin De Bruyne may have been forced to play the full game because of Santos’ injury.

The Belgian playmaker replaced Antonio Vergara in the starting lineup during the week, but both players could feature alongside Stanislav Lobotka in midfield against Bologna. The backline is expected to remain unchanged apart from the goalkeeper, while Neres could be the only change to the front three. Finally, Rasmus Hojlund should lead the line for Napoli against Bologna.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Milinkovic-Savic; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Marin, Spinazzola; De Bruyne, Lobotka, Vergara; Politano, Hojlund, Neres

Bologna

Domenico Tedesco will once again be without Riccardo Orsolini and Oussama El Azzouzi, who are both ruled out of the trip to Naples.

The Bologna manager is likely to set up his side in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Eivind Helland and Torbjorn Heggem could form the central defensive partnership, with Emil Holm and Juan Miranda operating as the full-backs.

Nikola Moro and Lewis Ferguson are expected to anchor the midfield, with Jens Odgaard playing in the advanced role. Federico Bernardeschi and Nicolo Cambiaghi are the most likely options on the wings, while Roberto Piccoli should start as the centre-forward ahead of Artem Dovbyk.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Skorupski; Holm, Helland, Heggem, Miranda; Moro, Ferguson; Bernardeschi, Odgaard, Cambiaghi; Piccoli

Key Stats

Napoli have lost their last three matches in all competitions, including two in Serie A.

Napoli have won nine of their last 12 home matches against Bologna.

Bologna are one of six Serie A teams yet to win this season.

Bologna have scored only two goals in their opening three league matches.

Player to Watch

Rasmus Hojlund

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Massimiliano Allegri would ideally have wanted most of his key players available for this difficult start to the campaign. However, given the current circumstances, the pressure is now on Napoli to start winning matches. Hojlund will have an important role to play, as goals are precisely what the manager will demand, and the Danish striker is currently in good form.

The difficult test against Arsenal should provide Hojlund with valuable lessons that can help him improve. The match against Bologna offers him an excellent opportunity to demonstrate that progress. With several important players unavailable, Allegri will hope that Hojlund can rediscover his scoring touch and provide the goals Napoli need to gain a foothold in the Serie A campaign.

Prediction

Napoli 3-1 Bologna

Bologna have struggled so far, and getting anything from a trip to Napoli will be a difficult challenge. Domenico Tedesco will hope his players arrive in the best possible condition and cause problems for the hosts, but Massimiliano Allegri’s men are the favourites heading into the match.

Napoli have a point to prove and cannot afford to suffer a fourth consecutive defeat, particularly against a side they will want to overcome after last season’s results. Despite their injury problems, Allegri’s team have enough quality to secure a comfortable victory, although there are no guarantees that they will keep a clean sheet.