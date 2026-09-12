Brest vs PSG Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

PSG face a big test away at Brest, as they look to secure their first Ligue 1 victory after a difficult start to the domestic campaign.

Julien Lachuer, the Brest manager, was under immense pressure to register a first league win for the club in 13 matches. Les Pirates had been winless during that period, which stretched back to last season, but they finally ended the run with a 2-1 victory away to Le Havre after the hosts were reduced to 10 men.

Brest have also begun their Ligue 1 campaign unbeaten, following two draws in their opening two matches. Those results came against Le Mans and Toulouse, with both games ending 2-2. They now face their toughest home test so far, with PSG visiting.

Meanwhile, PSG’s season did not begin positively. Their opening-day fixture was rescheduled, prompting Luis Enrique to complain about having to play against Rennes away from home twice during the season. PSG eventually drew that encounter before sharing the points again away to Lille.

Last weekend, the Parisians finally returned home for their first Ligue 1 match at Parc des Princes, with AS Monaco the visitors. The game turned into a nightmare as Monaco scored twice to secure a famous victory in Paris, leaving PSG without a win after their first three league matches.

PSG did, however, dismantle Slovan Bratislava 6-1 in their UEFA Champions League opener in Paris to begin their European campaign in style. Enrique will hope his team can carry that confidence and form into their league fixture, as they travel to face Brest.

Team News & Tactics

Brest

Julien Lachuer has several injury concerns to manage ahead of the important match against PSG, with four players unavailable. Brendan Chardonnet, Romain Cagnon, Noah Edjouma, and Mamady Diambou are all absent, which could force the Brest manager into making several selection changes.

Brest are expected to use a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Raphael Le Guen and Gautier Lloris forming the central defensive partnership. Kenny Lala and Bradley Locko should operate as the full-backs.

Hugo Magnetti and Joris Chotard are likely to occupy the midfield positions, with Kamory Doumbia playing in the advanced role and tasked with providing creativity. Mama Balde should start on the right wing, while Pathe Mboup could feature on the opposite flank. Finally, Ludovic Ajorque is expected to lead the line for Brest against PSG this weekend.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Selvik; Lala, Le Guen, Lloris, Locko; Magnetti, Chotard; Balde, Doumbia, Mboup; Ajorque

PSG

Luis Enrique has a strong squad at his disposal and, in his attempt to secure PSG’s first Ligue 1 win of the season against Brest, is likely to select a powerful starting lineup. There could be changes in several areas of the pitch.

The PSG manager is expected to retain the 4-3-3 formation against Brest, with Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes starting at full-back alongside Marquinhos and Willian Pacho in central defence.

Vitinha, Joao Neves, and Fabian Ruiz could operate in the central midfield spots. Enrique may also consider Warren Zaire-Emery for a starting role instead of Ruiz, depending on his tactical approach.

Midweek hat-trick hero Ferran Torres is expected to return to the bench despite his impressive Champions League performance. Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele are likely to start in the front three.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Key Stats

Brest are unbeaten after three Ligue 1 matches.

Brest have created the second-most big chances in Ligue 1 so far this season.

PSG are winless after their opening three Ligue 1 matches.

PSG have conceded at least two goals in each of their last four Ligue 1 matches.

Player to Watch

Desire Doue

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The talented winger has endured a difficult start to the season, with no goals or assists in all competitions. He did score and provide an assist in the UEFA Super Cup victory over Aston Villa, but his struggles in Ligue 1 have been clear.

Doue will be eager to perform at the highest level and help PSG secure their first league victory of the campaign. He needs a strong performance for his own confidence, particularly because he faces intense competition for a starting place this season. A standout display against Brest could help him move further up the pecking order.

Prediction

Brest 1-3 PSG

Brest have remained unbeaten in the league and secured their first victory of the campaign last weekend. However, it remains to be seen whether that will be enough to help them overcome PSG. There are significant doubts, particularly after the way the Parisians performed in midweek, although Julien Lachuer will hope his players can at least make the visitors work hard for the result.

PSG are gradually beginning to resemble the formidable side they have become known for under Luis Enrique. Their midweek Champions League victory was an impressive demonstration of their quality. The Parisians are desperate to open their Ligue 1 win account, and given the difference in quality between the two teams, PSG are expected to secure a comfortable victory on Sunday.