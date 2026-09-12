Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats.

Sheffield United will welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Bramall Lane on Sunday in an intriguing Championship meeting between two sides separated by just one point.

The Blades have nine points from six matches, while Wolves have eight from five and will be looking to respond after a difficult couple of weeks.

The Blades opened their Championship campaign with three consecutive draws, before recording two victories and one defeat from their following three league matches. Their only Championship defeat came at home to Norwich City last weekend, when they lost 3-1 despite Patrick Bamford getting on the scoresheet.

Wilder’s side responded immediately in midweek, though, coming from behind to beat Blackburn Rovers 2-1 at Ewood Park. Tom Cannon equalised before Sydie Peck scored the decisive goal shortly before half time. That victory means Sheffield United have lost just once in eight competitive matches this season, including their EFL Cup campaign. The Blades will now be hoping to produce consecutive Championship victories and move into the top eight.

Wolves have produced plenty of attacking excitement since returning to the Championship, but their defensive record remains a major concern. Cesar Peixoto’s side have scored 13 goals in five league matches, demonstrating considerable attacking quality. However, they have also conceded 10, meaning they are still searching for their first Championship clean sheet.

Wolves began the season impressively, beating Preston North End and Stoke City while also defeating Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL Cup. They suffered a 4-2 defeat to West Ham United before drawing 2-2 with Birmingham City last weekend. The Birmingham match was particularly frustrating, as Wolves twice took the lead through Fer López and Ladislav Krejčí but were ultimately pegged back.

The hosts will probably look to exploit Wolves’ defensive vulnerability through quick combinations and transitions. Wolves, meanwhile, have enough attacking talent to cause serious problems for Sheffield United, particularly if they can find space between the midfield and defensive lines. The key issue for Peixoto will be defensive organisation. Wolves cannot continue conceding at their current rate if they are serious about an immediate return to the Premier League.

Sheffield United will have the benefit of playing in front of their home supporters, and their recent record suggests they are difficult to beat. The Blades have lost only once in eight competitive matches, while their midweek victory should provide a confidence boost after the Norwich setback. Wolves’ extra game in hand means they remain well positioned, but another away defeat would increase the pressure on Peixoto to find a defensive solution. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Sheffield United

Sheffield United will continue to manage several injury absences, with Harrison Burrows, Femi Seriki, Tahith Chong and Ryan One all remaining sidelined. Tom Cannon is expected to retain his place after marking his return to the starting XI with a goal in the midweek victory over Blackburn Rovers. Patrick Bamford is also pushing to start after scoring twice in his opening Championship appearances this season.

There is plenty of competition for midfield places, with Joe Rothwell, Kalvin Phillips, Oliver Arblaster and Jairo Riedewald all competing for selection. However, Sydie Peck should retain his place after an excellent performance against Blackburn, where he contributed a goal and an assist.

At the back, deadline-day signing Liam Kitching is expected to continue alongside Japhet Tanganga. Chris Wilder experimented with a back three in midweek, but the supplied XI suggests he could return to a 4-4-2 against Wolves. The midfield pairing will be particularly important because Wolves have scored 13 goals in their opening five Championship matches. Sheffield United will need to prevent the visitors from finding space between the midfield and defence.

Up front, the combination of Cannon and Bamford offers a useful mix of pace, movement and experience. Cannon’s confidence will be high after his midweek goal, while Bamford remains an important attacking outlet given his record of 12 goals in 28 Championship appearances last season. The Blades should look to press Wolves early and make use of their home advantage. With Wolves yet to keep a Championship clean sheet, Sheffield United will feel they can exploit weaknesses in the visitors’ defence.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Cooper; Choudhury, Tanganga, Kitching, McCallum; Donovan, Rothwell, Peck, Brereton Diaz; Cannon, Bamford

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves continue to deal with a number of injury absences. Rafiki Saïd is yet to feature this season, while Kieran Trippier, Yerson Mosquera and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde remain sidelined. The visitors will, however, have plenty of attacking options available. Fer López has been one of Wolves’ standout performers early in the campaign, registering three goals and two assists in five Championship appearances.

Adam Armstrong and Raúl Jiménez both started in last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Birmingham City, but there could be a change behind the striker. Summer loan signing Jordan James is pushing for his first Championship start after previously featuring from the bench and teenager Mateus Mane is another option for a starting role in the attacking positions.

Wolves are expected to use a 4-2-3-1 formation, with José Sá in goal and Tchatchoua, Djiga, Krejčí and Bueno forming the back four. Andre and Marshall Munetsi should provide the midfield base, while Rodrigo Gomes, Jordan James and Fer López operate behind Raúl Jiménez.

The key tactical challenge for Wolves will be improving their defensive organisation. They have scored 13 goals in five Championship matches, but have conceded 10 and are still without a league clean sheet. Against Sheffield United, Wolves will need to balance their attacking ambition with greater defensive discipline. Lopez’s movement between the lines could be particularly important, while Jiménez’s experience and ability to hold the ball up should give the visitors a focal point.

Wolves’ attacking numbers suggest they should create chances at Bramall Lane, but preventing Sheffield United’s forwards from exploiting their defensive weaknesses will be equally important.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Sa; Tchatchoua, Djiga, Krejci, Bueno; Andre, Munetsi; Gomes, James, Lopez; Jimenez

Key Stats

Wolves have scored 13 goals in five Championship matches.

Wolves have conceded 10 goals in those five league games and are still waiting for their first Championship clean sheet of the season.

Sheffield United have lost just once in eight competitive matches this season.

Sheffield United have nine points from six Championship matches, while Wolves have eight points from five.

Player to Watch

Fer Lopez

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The attacking midfielder has made an excellent start to the Championship campaign, registering three goals and two assists in his five league appearances. That means he has directly contributed to five of Wolves’ 13 league goals. Lopez’s ability to operate between the lines should be particularly important against Sheffield United. He can drift into central areas, link with Raúl Jiménez, and exploit spaces around the Blades’ midfield. With Wolves having scored 13 times but conceded 10, Lopez could be crucial in ensuring their attacking quality outweighs their defensive vulnerabilities.

Prediction

Sheffield United 2-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

This has the ingredients of a high-scoring Championship contest. Wolves possess the stronger attacking numbers, but Sheffield United’s recent resilience and home advantage make the Blades difficult to overlook. Neither side has been completely convincing defensively, so both teams should have opportunities.